Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition-1977 presents papers that tackle the various areas of concerns in raising ruminants. The book contains a total of 11 studies that examine the factors affecting rumen fermentation. The text first covers EEC and feed compounding, and then proceeds to discussing the aspects of the biochemistry of rumen fermentation. Chapter 3 examines the influence of nitrogen and carbohydrate inputs on rumen fermentation. Chapter 4 talks about reducing the rate of ammonia release through alternative non-protein nitrogen sources. The fifth chapter describes the potential of protected proteins in ruminant nutrition. Next, the book discusses the manipulation of rumen fermentation. Chapter 7 covers the application of non-protein nitrogen, protected proteins, and rumen fermentation control. The next two chapters deal with broilers and turkeys. The eleventh chapter talks about predicting growth response in pigs, while the last chapter covers fish nutrition. The book will be most useful to both researchers and practitioners of animal related disciplines, such as agriculture and veterinary medicine.