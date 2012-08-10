Recent Advances and Future Directions in Trauma Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749645, 9781455747917

Recent Advances and Future Directions in Trauma Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 92-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jeremy Cannon
eBook ISBN: 9781455747917
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749645
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

An important review on trauma for the general surgeon! Topics include spectrum of TBI from mild to severe, management of complex extremity injuries, long-range ICU transport, advanced technologies in trauma/CC management, non-compressible torso hemorrhage, trauma system configurations in other countries, graduate medical education in trauma/CC and acute care surgery, improving care in the trauma ICU, damage control surgery, massive transfusion and damage control resuscitation, burn/electrical/environmental injury resuscitation, pre-hospital management and tactical combat casualty care, research and analytics in trauma care, verification and regionalization of trauma systems, and more!

About the Authors

Jeremy Cannon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UT Health Science Center, Department of Surgery, San Antonio, TX

