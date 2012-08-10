Recent Advances and Future Directions in Trauma Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 92-4
1st Edition
An important review on trauma for the general surgeon! Topics include spectrum of TBI from mild to severe, management of complex extremity injuries, long-range ICU transport, advanced technologies in trauma/CC management, non-compressible torso hemorrhage, trauma system configurations in other countries, graduate medical education in trauma/CC and acute care surgery, improving care in the trauma ICU, damage control surgery, massive transfusion and damage control resuscitation, burn/electrical/environmental injury resuscitation, pre-hospital management and tactical combat casualty care, research and analytics in trauma care, verification and regionalization of trauma systems, and more!
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 10th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747917
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749645
About the Authors
Jeremy Cannon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UT Health Science Center, Department of Surgery, San Antonio, TX