Recent Advancement in Microbial Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220986

Recent Advancement in Microbial Biotechnology

1st Edition

Agricultural and Industrial Approach

Editors: Surajit De Mandal Ajit Passari
Paperback ISBN: 9780128220986
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 366
Description

The rapid increase in microbial resources along with the development of biotechnological methods has revolutionized the field of microbial biotechnology. Genome characterization methods and metagenomic approaches further illustrate the role of microorganisms in various fields of research. Recent advancement in Microbial Biotechnology: vol. 2 provides an overview on the recent application of the microorganisms in agricultural and industrial improvements. The purpose of this book is to integrate all these diverse areas of research in a common platform. Recent advancement in Microbial Biotechnology targets researchers from both academia and industry, professors and graduate students working in molecular biology, microbiology and biotechnology.

Key Features

  • Gives insight in the exploration of microbial diversity in different systems
  • Addresses the novel approaches to study microbial diversity
  • Provides understanding to the basics with advance information of microbial biotechnology
  • Discusses the techniques used to examine microbial diversity with their applications and respective pros and cons
  • Explores the importance of microbial genomes studies in industrial applications

Readership

Microbiologists, biotechnologists, biochemists. Graduate students in agricultural and industrial biotechnology

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Microbial Biotechnology and Sustainable Agriculture
2. Role of plant growth promoting rhizobacteria in agriculture: A overview
3. Environment friendly biopesticide: Current status, challenges, and future prospects
4. Microbial Biofertilizers: Recent Advances and Future Outlook
5. Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria: Recent Trends and Applications in agriculture
6. Role of actinobacteria in plant growth promotion: Current perspectives
7. Cyanobacteria: Environment friendly sustainable agriculture and crop production
8. Trichoderma: Applications and future prospective in agricultural industry
9. Endophytic microorganisms, bioactive metabolites and host fitness
10. Microbes and vermicomposting: Current status and future prospective
11. Lignocellulose fungi: Recent overview of bioconversion and enzyme production
12. Microbial Polyhydroxyalkanoates: Recent developments, biosynthesis and biotechnological approaches
13. Current scenario of microbial algal biomass opportunities for bioenergy industry and their commercial application
14. Bio-prospective of yeast : Current status and future prospective
15. Bioactive secondary metabolites of microorganisms: Importance and implications of their occurrence
16. Microbial and plant associated bioremediation of heavy metals: A potential role for agriculture
17. Role of nitrogen fixing bacteria and their significance for sustainable agriculture
18. Biofuel: Current Applications and Future Perspectives
19. Microbial Nanotechnology: Current state and perspectives

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128220986

About the Editors

Surajit De Mandal

Dr Surajit De Mandal is a Postdoctoral researcher at College of Agriculture, South China Agricultural University, Guangzhou, P. R. China. He completed his Ph.D at the Dept. of Biotechnology, Mizoram University, India. His main areas of research are microbial ecology, insect-microbe interactions and microbial biopesticides. He has published 27 papers in international journals and reviewed publications for various international journals like Frontier in Microbiology, Access Microbiology, and more. Presently, Dr. De Mandal is studying the role of gut microbiota in insect immunity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Researcher, College of Agriculture, South China Agricultural University, Guangzhou, People's Republic of China

Ajit Passari

Dr. Ajit Passari, Senior Researcher, Department of Biotechnology, Aizawl, Mizoram University, India, has more than five years of research experience on several applied aspects of actinobacteria like plant growth promoting potential, secondary metabolites production etc. His doctorate thesis was on “DNA Fingerprinting of endophytic actinobacteria associated with medicinal plants and screening for their biosynthetic potential”. He has practical experience on the isolation and characterization of endophytic actinobacteria and screening for various biological activities. Mr. Passari has published 15 high impact factor international papers and 6 national papers in well reputed journals like Frontiers in Microbiology, Plos One, Research in Microbiology, microbiological research etc. Dr. Passari has attended several national and international conferences and warded as best oral presenter in one of them.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Researcher, Department of Biotechnology, Mizoram University, Aizawl, Mizoram, India

