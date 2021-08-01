Recent Advancement in Microbial Biotechnology
1st Edition
Agricultural and Industrial Approach
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The rapid increase in microbial resources along with the development of biotechnological methods has revolutionized the field of microbial biotechnology. Genome characterization methods and metagenomic approaches further illustrate the role of microorganisms in various fields of research. Recent advancement in Microbial Biotechnology: vol. 2 provides an overview on the recent application of the microorganisms in agricultural and industrial improvements. The purpose of this book is to integrate all these diverse areas of research in a common platform. Recent advancement in Microbial Biotechnology targets researchers from both academia and industry, professors and graduate students working in molecular biology, microbiology and biotechnology.
Key Features
- Gives insight in the exploration of microbial diversity in different systems
- Addresses the novel approaches to study microbial diversity
- Provides understanding to the basics with advance information of microbial biotechnology
- Discusses the techniques used to examine microbial diversity with their applications and respective pros and cons
- Explores the importance of microbial genomes studies in industrial applications
Readership
Microbiologists, biotechnologists, biochemists. Graduate students in agricultural and industrial biotechnology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Microbial Biotechnology and Sustainable Agriculture
2. Role of plant growth promoting rhizobacteria in agriculture: A overview
3. Environment friendly biopesticide: Current status, challenges, and future prospects
4. Microbial Biofertilizers: Recent Advances and Future Outlook
5. Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria: Recent Trends and Applications in agriculture
6. Role of actinobacteria in plant growth promotion: Current perspectives
7. Cyanobacteria: Environment friendly sustainable agriculture and crop production
8. Trichoderma: Applications and future prospective in agricultural industry
9. Endophytic microorganisms, bioactive metabolites and host fitness
10. Microbes and vermicomposting: Current status and future prospective
11. Lignocellulose fungi: Recent overview of bioconversion and enzyme production
12. Microbial Polyhydroxyalkanoates: Recent developments, biosynthesis and biotechnological approaches
13. Current scenario of microbial algal biomass opportunities for bioenergy industry and their commercial application
14. Bio-prospective of yeast : Current status and future prospective
15. Bioactive secondary metabolites of microorganisms: Importance and implications of their occurrence
16. Microbial and plant associated bioremediation of heavy metals: A potential role for agriculture
17. Role of nitrogen fixing bacteria and their significance for sustainable agriculture
18. Biofuel: Current Applications and Future Perspectives
19. Microbial Nanotechnology: Current state and perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220986
About the Editors
Surajit De Mandal
Dr Surajit De Mandal is a Postdoctoral researcher at College of Agriculture, South China Agricultural University, Guangzhou, P. R. China. He completed his Ph.D at the Dept. of Biotechnology, Mizoram University, India. His main areas of research are microbial ecology, insect-microbe interactions and microbial biopesticides. He has published 27 papers in international journals and reviewed publications for various international journals like Frontier in Microbiology, Access Microbiology, and more. Presently, Dr. De Mandal is studying the role of gut microbiota in insect immunity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, College of Agriculture, South China Agricultural University, Guangzhou, People's Republic of China
Ajit Passari
Dr. Ajit Passari, Senior Researcher, Department of Biotechnology, Aizawl, Mizoram University, India, has more than five years of research experience on several applied aspects of actinobacteria like plant growth promoting potential, secondary metabolites production etc. His doctorate thesis was on “DNA Fingerprinting of endophytic actinobacteria associated with medicinal plants and screening for their biosynthetic potential”. He has practical experience on the isolation and characterization of endophytic actinobacteria and screening for various biological activities. Mr. Passari has published 15 high impact factor international papers and 6 national papers in well reputed journals like Frontiers in Microbiology, Plos One, Research in Microbiology, microbiological research etc. Dr. Passari has attended several national and international conferences and warded as best oral presenter in one of them.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Department of Biotechnology, Mizoram University, Aizawl, Mizoram, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.