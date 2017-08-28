Realizing the Promise of Precision Medicine: The Role of Patient Data, Mobile Technology, and Consumer Engagement explains the potential of personalized medicine and the value of those approaches in making that potential a reality. The book helps transform one-size-fits-all healthcare into a system that focuses on individual needs and the unique needs of each family member, discussing topics such as U.S. sponsored precision medicine initiative, genomics, the role of electronic health records and mobile medicine, patient engagement and empowerment, health information exchange and patient data protection.

In addition, the book discusses the barriers and limitations of precision medicine and how to overcome them. Readers will find valuable insights into how big data, patient engagement, mobile technology, and genomics help individualize medical care and offer a pathway to help detect many undiscovered causes of diseases.