Realizing the Promise of Precision Medicine
1st Edition
The Role of Patient Data, Mobile Technology, and Consumer Engagement
Description
Realizing the Promise of Precision Medicine: The Role of Patient Data, Mobile Technology, and Consumer Engagement explains the potential of personalized medicine and the value of those approaches in making that potential a reality. The book helps transform one-size-fits-all healthcare into a system that focuses on individual needs and the unique needs of each family member, discussing topics such as U.S. sponsored precision medicine initiative, genomics, the role of electronic health records and mobile medicine, patient engagement and empowerment, health information exchange and patient data protection.
In addition, the book discusses the barriers and limitations of precision medicine and how to overcome them. Readers will find valuable insights into how big data, patient engagement, mobile technology, and genomics help individualize medical care and offer a pathway to help detect many undiscovered causes of diseases.
Key Features
- Provides drawings and flow charts to help readers visualize the breadth and depth of precision medicine
- Includes sidebars with more details on specific topics for a complementary, deeper understanding of the main text
- Uses case studies to turn abstract concepts into flesh and blood examples of how personalized medicine benefits patients
Readership
Physicians; clinicians; nurses; IT professionals
Table of Contents
1. Population medicine versus precision medicine
2. Precision Medicine initiatives and programs
3. The role of genomics in personalized medicine
4. Small Data, Big Data, and Data Analytics
5. How Mobile Technology and EHRs can personalize healthcare
6. i2b2, SHRINE, Clinical Query, and Other Research Tools
7. Overcoming the barriers and limitations of precision medicine
8. Interoperability and Personalized Patient Care
9. Protecting patient privacy and implementing security
10. Consumer and Patient Engagement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 28th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128116364
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128116357
About the Author
Paul Cerrato
Paul Cerrato, MA, has had over 30 years of experience working in healthcare, as a clinician, researcher, author, editor, and college lecturer. The last 7 years have been spent researching and writing about healthcare technology. He has served as Editor of Information Week Healthcare, Executive Editor of Contemporary OB/GYN, and Senior Editor of RN Magazine. Cerrato is the author of Protecting Patient Information and the co-author with John Halamka of Realizing the Promise of Precision Medicine. He has been named one of the most influential bloggers in healthcare IT by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinician, Researcher, Author, Editor, and College Lecturer
John Halamka
John Halamka, MD, serves as the International Healthcare Innovation Professor at Harvard Medical School. He is also Chief Information Officer of the Beth Israel Deaconess System and a practicing emergency physician. Dr. Halamka serves on one of the advisory committees for the Precision Medicine Initiative, which has been funded with $215 million from the U.S. government. He has devoted his career to empowering patients, providers, and payers with mobile-friendly applications exchanging data using international standards.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Healthcare Innovation Professor, Harvard Medical School and Chief Information Officer, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, USA