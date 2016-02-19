Real Time Programming 1983 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080305684, 9781483153483

Real Time Programming 1983

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 12th IFAC/IFIP Workshop, Hatfield, UK, 29-31 March 1983

Editors: G. M. Bull
eBook ISBN: 9781483153483
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 122
Description

Real Time Programming 1983 contains the proceedings of the 12th IFAC/IFIP Workshop held at Hatfield, UK on March 29-31, 1983. The book organizes the papers of the workshop into four categories: Programming Support Environments; Testing Real-Time Programs; Databases for Real-Time Systems; and Languages and Language Implementations. The papers on Programming Support Environments category cover application-oriented requirements specifications, configuration control, and design description languages of real-time programming. Papers on Databases for Real-Time Systems category talk about wide range of aspects of the problem in the system. Five papers on Testing Real-Time Programs category show importance of structure in producing software; principles in testing and reliability issues; use of separate computer for measuring and tracing real-time software; set of tools and methods for testing real-time software; and set of debugging facilities incorporated into the language Modula. The Languages and Language Implementations category explains the exception handling mechanisms provided by languages; performance of the run-time support to task management in ADA; and implementation of multi-tasking and inter-task message passing for Industrial Real-Time Basic.

Table of Contents


Session 1 - Databases

A Database Administration Support Environment

Data-base Management in a Distributed Process Control System

Data Bases in Civil Engineering Control and Research

Normalisation in Another Context

PCDB = A Process Control Data Base Management System

Session 2 - Programming Support Environments

Dynamic System Configuration for Distributed Real-Time Systems

SARS - A System for Application Oriented Requirements Specification

IRTB - An Alternative to Real-Time Programming

Session 3 - Testing

Reliability Issues in a Development of a Dedicated Real Time System

A Man-Machine Intercommunication Facility in Well-Structured Concurrent Systems

Monitoring of Real Time Systems by a Separate Processor

Some Methods and Tools for Real-Time Software Validation

A Debugging Package for Modula

Session 4 - Languages And Language Implementation

Exception Handling Considered Harmful

Multiprocessor Implementations of Tasking Facilities in ADA

Towards an Implementation of Real-Time Basic

Author Index




Details

No. of pages:
122
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153483

