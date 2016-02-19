Real Time Programming 1983
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 12th IFAC/IFIP Workshop, Hatfield, UK, 29-31 March 1983
Description
Real Time Programming 1983 contains the proceedings of the 12th IFAC/IFIP Workshop held at Hatfield, UK on March 29-31, 1983. The book organizes the papers of the workshop into four categories: Programming Support Environments; Testing Real-Time Programs; Databases for Real-Time Systems; and Languages and Language Implementations. The papers on Programming Support Environments category cover application-oriented requirements specifications, configuration control, and design description languages of real-time programming. Papers on Databases for Real-Time Systems category talk about wide range of aspects of the problem in the system. Five papers on Testing Real-Time Programs category show importance of structure in producing software; principles in testing and reliability issues; use of separate computer for measuring and tracing real-time software; set of tools and methods for testing real-time software; and set of debugging facilities incorporated into the language Modula. The Languages and Language Implementations category explains the exception handling mechanisms provided by languages; performance of the run-time support to task management in ADA; and implementation of multi-tasking and inter-task message passing for Industrial Real-Time Basic.
Table of Contents
Session 1 - Databases
A Database Administration Support Environment
Data-base Management in a Distributed Process Control System
Data Bases in Civil Engineering Control and Research
Normalisation in Another Context
PCDB = A Process Control Data Base Management System
Session 2 - Programming Support Environments
Dynamic System Configuration for Distributed Real-Time Systems
SARS - A System for Application Oriented Requirements Specification
IRTB - An Alternative to Real-Time Programming
Session 3 - Testing
Reliability Issues in a Development of a Dedicated Real Time System
A Man-Machine Intercommunication Facility in Well-Structured Concurrent Systems
Monitoring of Real Time Systems by a Separate Processor
Some Methods and Tools for Real-Time Software Validation
A Debugging Package for Modula
Session 4 - Languages And Language Implementation
Exception Handling Considered Harmful
Multiprocessor Implementations of Tasking Facilities in ADA
Towards an Implementation of Real-Time Basic
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153483