Real Time Programming 1981
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop, Kyoto, Japan, 31 August - 2 September 1981
Description
Annual Review in Automatic Programming, Volume 11: Real Time Programming 1981 contains the proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop held in Kyoto, Japan on August 31 - September 2, 1981. Organized into 18 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on advances and trends in distributed control systems. Subsequent chapters explore the application and technology of industrial computers in Japan; on-line system changeover using a virtual machine system; a debugging tool for real time software; and program fall-back method in real time systems. Some other chapters address file design of small real time computer system; development of a distributed operating system kernel for real time applications; and evaluation of pipelined common processor in distributed processing system.
Table of Contents
Recent Advances and Future Trends in Distributed Control Systems
Recent Advances of Application and Technology of Industrial Computers in Japan
Functor: A Higher-Level Co-operating Program Model
On-Line System Changeover using a Virtual Machine System
The Multi-Processor Process Computer System Employing a Data Way used at the Yawata No.3 Steelmaking Plant
Microcomputer based On-Board Real Time Control System for Automated Guide-way Rapid Transit System
A Debugging Tool for Real Time Software: The Non Repeated Runs Approach
Program Fall-Back Method in Real Time Systems
Specification of a Specification Language
PROSUS: A Software Package for Industrial Control
Centralized Programming System for Process Computer at Kimitsu Works of Nippon Steel Corporation
File Design of Small Real Time Computer System
Real Time Programming of Computer Numerical Control of a Machine Tool in CAM
Multiprocessor System for Power System Analysis
On the Development of a Distributed Operating System Kernel for Real Time Applications
Real Time Multi-Microprocessor System Introduced Concept of Data-Driven
Evaluation of Pipelined Common Processor in Distributed Processing System
The Use of ADA for the Specification of Automata in Civil Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158686
About the Editor
T. Hasegawa
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Japan