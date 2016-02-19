Annual Review in Automatic Programming, Volume 11: Real Time Programming 1981 contains the proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop held in Kyoto, Japan on August 31 - September 2, 1981. Organized into 18 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on advances and trends in distributed control systems. Subsequent chapters explore the application and technology of industrial computers in Japan; on-line system changeover using a virtual machine system; a debugging tool for real time software; and program fall-back method in real time systems. Some other chapters address file design of small real time computer system; development of a distributed operating system kernel for real time applications; and evaluation of pipelined common processor in distributed processing system.

Table of Contents



Recent Advances and Future Trends in Distributed Control Systems

Recent Advances of Application and Technology of Industrial Computers in Japan

Functor: A Higher-Level Co-operating Program Model

On-Line System Changeover using a Virtual Machine System

The Multi-Processor Process Computer System Employing a Data Way used at the Yawata No.3 Steelmaking Plant

Microcomputer based On-Board Real Time Control System for Automated Guide-way Rapid Transit System

A Debugging Tool for Real Time Software: The Non Repeated Runs Approach

Program Fall-Back Method in Real Time Systems

Specification of a Specification Language

PROSUS: A Software Package for Industrial Control

Centralized Programming System for Process Computer at Kimitsu Works of Nippon Steel Corporation

File Design of Small Real Time Computer System

Real Time Programming of Computer Numerical Control of a Machine Tool in CAM

Multiprocessor System for Power System Analysis

On the Development of a Distributed Operating System Kernel for Real Time Applications

Real Time Multi-Microprocessor System Introduced Concept of Data-Driven

Evaluation of Pipelined Common Processor in Distributed Processing System

The Use of ADA for the Specification of Automata in Civil Engineering

