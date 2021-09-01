Real-Time Data Acquisition in Human Physiology
1st Edition
Real-Time Acquisition, Processing, and Interpretation - A MATLAB-Based Approach
Description
Real-Time Data Acquisition in Human Physiology: Real-Time Acquisition, Processing, and Interpretation - A MATLAB-Based Approach focuses on the design and development of a computer-based system to detect and digitally process human ECG, EMG and carotid pulse wave forms in real time. The indigenous system developed and described in this book allows easy to interface simple hardware arrangement for bio-signal detection. The computational functionality of MATLAB® is verified for viewing, digital filtration and feature extraction of acquired bio-signals.
This book demonstrates a method of providing a relatively cost-effective solution to human physiology real-time monitoring, processing, and interpretation that is more realizable and would directly benefit a larger population of patients.
Key Features
- Presents an application-driven, interdisciplinary and experimental approach to bio-signal processing with a focus on acquiring, processing, and understanding human ECG, EMG, carotid pulse data and HRV
- Covers instrumentation and digital signal processing techniques useful for detecting and interpreting human physiology in real time, including experimental layout and methodology in an easy to understand manner
- Discusses development of a computer-based system that is capable of direct interface through the sound port of the PC and does not require proprietary DAQ units and ADC units
- Covers MATLAB-based algorithm for online noise reduction and feature extraction techniques and infer diagnostic features in real-time
- Provides proof of concept of a PC based twin channel acquisition system for recognition of multiple physiological parameters
- Establishes the use of Digital Signal Controller to enhance features of acquired human physiology
- Presents the use of carotid pulse wave for HRV analysis in critical situations using a very simple hardware/software arrangement
Readership
Graduates, PhD students and lecturers in computer science, biomedical engineering and electrical engineering, as well as scientific researchers in biomedical fields and clinicians
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. PC-based Data Acquisition
3. Detection and Processing of Real-time Carotid Pulse Waves
4. Real-time Detection and Processing of EMG Signal
5. Real-time Detection and Processing of ECG Signal
6. Measurement and Analysis of Heart Rate Variability
7. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221181
About the Author
Dipali Bansal
Dr. Dipali Bansal is Dean of Engineering at Graphic Era (Deemed to be University), Dehradun, India. She is part of a curiosity-driven research group working in the field of bio-signal processing that brings together experimental and theoretical techniques and approaches in acquiring and analyzing human physiological parameters viz. ECG, EMG, EEG signals using professional tools like MATLAB and LabVIEW. She got her Bachelor’s degree from BIT Sindri and acquired a PhD in Bio-signal Processing from Jamia Millia Islamia Central University, New Delhi, India. In more than two decades of her professional career, she has honed her skills as an academician, a researcher, and also an administrator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Engineering, Graphic Era (Deemed to be University), Dehradun, India
Ratings and Reviews
