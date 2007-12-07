Real Project Planning: Developing a Project Delivery Strategy
1st Edition
Description
Successful projects are the basis for a successful company, but many professionals lack the basic skills required to accomplish this. The IChemE Project Management Subject Group has recognized the need to provide resources to deliver these skills, and has developed a series of books to share the latest best practice – engineering essentials.
This second title, though primarily written from the perspective of engineering projects within the process industries, is generic enough to support project managers in many other disciplines. It provides for those starting out in project management, is ideal for students as a university textbook, and is also an indispensable reference for established project managers.
Key Features
- Get up and running on your project quickly and effectively
- Focuses one step at a time on the needs of engineering, industrial and process projects for career project managers and those involved with projects intermittently
Readership
Project managers in engineering and process industry sectors; APM and PMI students; MBAs and Masters students.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Business Planning, Incorporating a Business Plan; Set-up Planning; Set-up Plan case study: purchasing business process kaizen; Control Planning; Control Plan Case studies: engineering project, product development and commercialization project; Constructing the Project Delivery Plan; Case Study 1: Capital Engineering Project; Case Study 3: Strategic Consultancy Assignment; Case Study 3: Office Relocation Project; Case Study 4: Organisational Change Programme; Case Study 5: Change Project Portfolio
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 7th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555997
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750684729
About the Author
Trish Melton
Director of MIME Solutions Ltd, a UK-based PM Consultancy. She has worked for organizations including AstraZeneca, GSK, and Eli Lilly, and has clients in the UK and US.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, MIME Solutions Ltd, UK
Reviews
‘The real power in this book comes from using it as a reference tool ... have it readily to hand as you manage a project ... powerful (tools) for business change processes.’ - Bill Wilson, Programme Manager, Projects Group, AstraZeneca