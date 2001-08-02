Readings in Multimedia Computing and Networking
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword - Edward A. Fox
Introduction -K evin jeffay and HongJiang Zhang
Part I: Multimedia Processing and Retrieval
Introduction
by HongJiang Zhang
Chapter 1 - Digital Audio
edited HongJiang Zhang and Hao Jiang
Audio Engineering and Psychoacoustics: Matching Signals to the Final Receiver, the Human Auditory System
by E. Zwicker and U. T. Zwicker
Advances in Speech and Audio Compression
by A. Gersho
A Tutorial on MPEG/Audio Compression
by D. Pan
Structured Audio and Effects Processing in the MPEG-4 Multimedia Standard
by E. D. Scheirer
Fundamental and Technological Limitations of Immersive Audio Systems
by C. Kyriakakis
Chapter 2 - Digital Image and Video Compression and Processing
edited by Bing Zeng
Image and Video Coding—Emerging Standards and Beyond
by B. G. Haskell, P. G. Howard, Y. A. LeCun, A. Puri, J. Ostermann, M. R. Civanlar, L. Rabiner, L. Bottou, and P. Haffner
Comparison of International Standards for Lossless Still Image Compression
by R. Arps and T. Truong
Embedded Image Coding Using Zerotrees of Wavelet Coefficients
by J. M. Shapiro
The MPEG-4 Video Standard Verification Model
by T. Sikora
Multimedia Data-Embedding and Watermarking Technologies
by M. D. Swanson, M. Kobayashi, and A. H. Tewfik
Algorithms for Manipulating Compressed Images
by B. C. Smith and L. A. Rowe
Manipulation and Compositing of MC-DCT Compressed Video
by S.-F. Chang and D. G. Messerschmitt
Chapter 3 - Audio Retrieval and Navigation Interfaces
edited by Philippe Aigrain
Representation-Based User Interfaces for the Audiovisual Library of Year 2000
by P. Aigrain, P. Joly, P. Lepain, and V. Longueville
Query by Humming: Music Information Retrieval in an Audio Database
by A. Ghias, J. Logan, D. Chamberlain, and B. C. Smith
Content-Based Classification, Search, and Retrieval of Audio
by E. Wold , T. Blum, D. Keislar, and J. Wheaton
Toward Content-Based Audio Indexing and Retrieval and a New Speaker Discrimination Technique
by L. Wyse and S. W. Smoliar
Open-Vocabulary Speech Indexing for Voice and Video Mail Retrieval
by M. G. Brown, J. T. Foote, G.J.F. Jones, K. Spärck Jones, and S. J. Young
Chapter 4 - Content-Based Image Indexing and retrieval
edited by HongJiang Zhang
Query by Image and Video Content: The QBIC System
by M. Flickner, H. Sawhney, W. Niblack, J. Ashley, Q. Huang, B. Dom,
M. Gorkani, J. Hafner, D. Lee, D. Petkovic, D. Steele, and P. Yanker Color Indexing
by M. J. Swain and D. H. Ballard
A Scheme for Visual Feature Based Image Indexing
by H.J. Zhang and D. Zhong
Interactive Learning with a "Society of Models"
by T. P. Minka and R. W. Picard
The Bayesian Image Retrieval System; Pic Hunter Theory, Implementation, and Psychophysical Experiments
by I. J. Cox, M. L. Miller, T. P. Minka, T. V. Papathomas, and P. N. Yianilos
Chapter 5 - Content-Based Video Browsing and Retrieval
edited by HongJiang Zhang
Automatic Partitioning of Full-Motion Video
by H.J. Zhang, A. Kankanhalli, and S. W. Smoliar
Structured Video Computing
by Y. Tonomura, A. Akutsu, Y. Taniguchi, and G. Suzuki
Video Parsing, Retrieval and Browsing: An Integrated and Content-Based Solution
by H.J. Zhang, C. Y. Low, S. W. Smoliar, and J. H. Wu
Extracting Story Units from Long Programs for Video Browsing and Navigation
by M. Yeung, B.-L. Yeo, and B. Liu
Video Skimming and Characterization through the Combination of Image and Language Understanding Techniques
by M. A. Smith and T. Kanade
Part II: Systems, Networking and Tools
Introduction
by Kevin Jeffay
Chapter 6 - Multimedia Database Systems
edited by Aidong Zhang
A Unified Data Model for Representing Multimedia, Timeline, and Simulation Data
by J.D.N. Dionisio and A. F. Cárdenas
Querying Multimedia Presentations Based on Content
by T. Lee, L. Sheng, T. Bozkaya, N. H. Balkir, Z. M. Özsoyoglu, and G. Özsoyoglu
NetView: Integrating Large-Scale Distributed Visual Databases
by A. Zhang, W. Chang, G. Sheikholeslami, and T. F. Syeda-Mahmood
The X-tree: An Index Structure for High-Dimensional Data
by S. Berchtold, D. A. Keim, and H.-P. Kriegel
Chapter 7 - Multimedia Operating systems
edited by Klara Nahrstedt
An Overview of the Rialto Real-Time Architecture
by M. B. Jones, J. S. Barrera III, A. Forin, P. J. Leach, D. Rosu, and M. C. Rosu
Resource Kernels: A Resource-Centric Approach to Real-Time and Multimedia Systems
by R. Rajkumar, K. Juvva, A. Molano, and S. Oikawa
A Hierarchical CPU Scheduler for Multimedia Operating Systems
by P. Goyal, X. Guo, and H. M. Vin
The Design, Implementation and Evaluation of SMART: A Scheduler for Multimedia Applications
by J. Nieh and M. S. Lam
Chapter 8 - Videoconferencing
edited by Kevin Jeffay
An Empirical Study of Delay Jitter Management Policies
by D. L. Stone and K. Jeffay
Media Scaling for Audiovisual Communication with the
by Heidelberg Transport System
L. Delgrossi, C. Halstrick, D. Hehmann, R. G. Herrtwich, O. Krone,
by J. Sandvoss, and C. Vogt
Retransmission-Based Error Control for Interactive Video Applications over the Internet
by I. Rhee
What Video Can and Can't Do for Collaboration: A Case Study
by E. A. Isaacs and J. C. Tang
vic: A Flexible Framework for Packet Video
by S. McCanne and V. Jacobson
Chapter 9 - Networking and Media Streaming
edited by Ketan Mayer-Patel
The Performance of Two-Dimensional Media Scaling for Internet Videoconferencing
by P. Nee, K. Jeffay, and G. Danneels
Receiver-driven Layered Multicast
by S. McCanne, V. Jacobson, and M. Vetterli
A Survey of Packet Loss Recovery Techniques for Streaming Audio
by C. Perkins, O. Hodson, and V. Hardman
Adaptive FEC-Based Error Control for Internet Telephony
by J.-C. Bolot, S. Fosse-Parisis, and D. Towsley
RSVP: A New Resource ReSerVation Protocol
by L. Zhang, S. Deering, D. Estrin, S. Shenker, and D. Zappala
Internet Telephony: Architecture and Protocols—An IETF Perspective
by H. Schulzrinne and J. Rosenberg
Chapter 10 - Multimedia storage Servers
edited by Prashant J. Shenoy and Harrick M. Vin
Multimedia Storage Servers: A Tutorial
by D. J. Gemmell, H. M. Vin, D. D. Kandlur, P. V. Rangan, and L. A. Rowe
Random RAIDs with Selective Exploitation of Redundancy for High Performance Video Servers
by Y. Birk
Disk Scheduling in a Multimedia I/O System
by A. L. Narasimha Reddy and J. Wyllie
A Statistical Admission Control Algorithm for Multimedia Servers
by H. M. Vin, P. Goyal, A. Goyal, and A. Goyal
A Generalized Interval Caching Policy for Mixed Interactive and Long Video Workloads
by A. Dan and D. Sitaram
On Optimal Piggyback Merging Policies for Video-On-Demand Systems
by C. Aggarwal, J. Wolf, and P. S. Yu
Chapter 11 - Multimedia Synchronization
edited by Lawrence A. Rowe
A Temporal Reference Framework for Multimedia Synchronization
by M. J. J. Pérez-Luque and T.D.C. Little
Human Perception of Media Synchronization
by R. Steinmetz and C. Engler
Improved Algorithms for Synchronizing Computer Network Clocks
by D. L. Mills
Nsync—A Toolkit for Building Intractive Multimedia Presentations
by B. Bailey, J. A. Konstan, R. Cooley, and M. Dejong
A Method and Apparatus for Measuring Media Synchronization
by B. K. Schmidt, J. D. Northcutt, and M. S. Lam
Chapter 12 - Authoring Systems
edited by Dick C. A. Bulterman
The Amsterdam Hypermedia Model: Adding Time and Context to the Dexter Model
by L. Hardman, D.C.A. Bulterman, and G. van Rossum
HDM—A Model-Based Approach to Hypertext Application Design
by F. Garzotto, P. Paolini, and D. Schwabe
Automatic Temporal Layout Mechanisms
by M. C. Buchanan and P. T. Zellweger
GRiNS: A GRaphical INterface for Creating and Playing SMIL Documents
by D.C.A. Bulterman, L. Hardman, J. Jansen, K. Sjoerd Mullender, and L. Rutledge
Multiviews Interfaces for Multimedia Authoring Environments
by M. Jourdan, C. Roisin, and L. Tardif
A Multimedia System for Authoring Motion Pictures
by R. Baecker, A. J. Rosenthal, N. Friedlander, E. Smith, and A. Cohen
Description
Readings in Multimedia Computing and Networking captures the broad areas of research and developments in this burgeoning field, distills the key findings, and makes them accessible to professionals, researchers, and students alike. For the first time, the most influential and innovative papers on these topics are presented in a cohesive form, giving shape to the diverse area of multimedia computing. The seminal moments are recorded by a dozen visionaries in the field and each contributing editor provides a context for their area of research by way of a thoughtful, focused chapter introduction. The volume editors, Kevin Jeffay and HongJiang Zhang, offer further incisive interpretations of past and present developments in this area, including those within media and content processing, operating systems, and networking support for multimedia. This book will provide you with a sound understanding of the theoretical and practical issues at work in the field's continuing evolution.
- Offers an in-depth look at the technical challenges in multimedia and provides real and potential solutions that promise to expand the role of multimedia in business, entertainment, and education.
- Examines in Part One issues at the heart of multimedia processes: the means by which multimedia data are coded, compressed, indexed, retrieved, and otherwise manipulated.
- Examines in Part Two the accommodation of these processes by storage systems, operating systems, network protocols, and applications.
- Written by leading researchers, the introductions give shape to a field that is continually defining itself and place the key research findings in context to those who need to understand the state-of-the art developments.
@qu:"There has long been a chasm between researchers and practitioners in a field that requires making good choices from a wide range of disciplines. This book, with its extensive references, closes that gap." @source:—Dan Swinehart, Principal Scientist, Xerox Palo Alto Research Center @qu:"The first comprehensive survey of all the layers of compressing, storing, transporting, and indexing multimedia content. The selection of papers covers both the intellectual history of the field as well as the state of the art. I look forward to using the book in courses I teach." @source:—Henning Schulzrinne, Associate Professor, Columbia University @qu:"Here are seminal papers from a group of the top researchers in the field, who help set the tone for future inventions and discoveries. The editors provide overviews and suggest the best sources for additional study, to bring us up to date, across the board, in this rapidly developing area. I know of no other place where you can find so much important information about multimedia information, systems, and networking." @source:—Edward A. Fox, Professor, Virginia Polytechnic University
About the Authors
Kevin Jeffay Author
Kevin Jeffay is the S. Shepard Jones Professor of Computer Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Washington in 1989. Professor Jeffay has published widely in the areas of multimedia networking, operating systems, and real-time systems and he currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the ACM/Springer-Verlag journal Multimedia Systems. He was the program cochair of ACM Multimedia '99 (with HongJiang Zhang), program chair of NOSSDAV 2000 (the International Workshop on Network and Operating Systems Support for Digital Audio and Video), and the 2000 IEEE Real-Time Systems Symposium.
Hong Zhang Author
HongJiang Zhang obtained his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the Technical University of Denmark in 1991. From 1992 to 1995, he was with the Institute of Systems Science at the National University of Singapore. In 1995 he joined Hewlett-Packard Laboratories, where he served as research manager. Currently he is a senior researcher and assistant managing director with Microsoft. Dr. Zhang has published more than 150 peer-reviewed research papers and book chapters and is a coauthor of Image and Video Processing in Multimedia Systems (Kluwer Academic Publishers). A member of the editorial boards for four international journals, a senior member of IEEE, and a member of ACM, Professor Zhang cochaired ACM Multimedia 99 and has served on the committees of over 40 other conferences on multimedia and image processing.