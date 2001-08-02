Readings in Multimedia Computing and Networking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558606517, 9780080515830

Readings in Multimedia Computing and Networking

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Jeffay Hong Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9780080515834
Paperback ISBN: 9781558606517
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd August 2001
Page Count: 700
Table of Contents

Foreword - Edward A. Fox

Acknowledgments

Introduction -K evin jeffay and HongJiang Zhang

Part I: Multimedia Processing and Retrieval

Introduction

by HongJiang Zhang

Chapter 1 - Digital Audio

edited HongJiang Zhang and Hao Jiang

Audio Engineering and Psychoacoustics: Matching Signals to the Final Receiver, the Human Auditory System

by E. Zwicker and U. T. Zwicker

Advances in Speech and Audio Compression

by A. Gersho

A Tutorial on MPEG/Audio Compression

by D. Pan

Structured Audio and Effects Processing in the MPEG-4 Multimedia Standard

by E. D. Scheirer

Fundamental and Technological Limitations of Immersive Audio Systems

by C. Kyriakakis

Chapter 2 - Digital Image and Video Compression and Processing

edited by Bing Zeng

Image and Video Coding—Emerging Standards and Beyond

by B. G. Haskell, P. G. Howard, Y. A. LeCun, A. Puri, J. Ostermann, M. R. Civanlar, L. Rabiner, L. Bottou, and P. Haffner

Comparison of International Standards for Lossless Still Image Compression

by R. Arps and T. Truong

Embedded Image Coding Using Zerotrees of Wavelet Coefficients

by J. M. Shapiro

The MPEG-4 Video Standard Verification Model

by T. Sikora

Multimedia Data-Embedding and Watermarking Technologies

by M. D. Swanson, M. Kobayashi, and A. H. Tewfik

Algorithms for Manipulating Compressed Images

by B. C. Smith and L. A. Rowe

Manipulation and Compositing of MC-DCT Compressed Video

by S.-F. Chang and D. G. Messerschmitt

Chapter 3 - Audio Retrieval and Navigation Interfaces

edited by Philippe Aigrain

Representation-Based User Interfaces for the Audiovisual Library of Year 2000

by P. Aigrain, P. Joly, P. Lepain, and V. Longueville

Query by Humming: Music Information Retrieval in an Audio Database

by A. Ghias, J. Logan, D. Chamberlain, and B. C. Smith

Content-Based Classification, Search, and Retrieval of Audio

by E. Wold , T. Blum, D. Keislar, and J. Wheaton

Toward Content-Based Audio Indexing and Retrieval and a New Speaker Discrimination Technique

by L. Wyse and S. W. Smoliar

Open-Vocabulary Speech Indexing for Voice and Video Mail Retrieval

by M. G. Brown, J. T. Foote, G.J.F. Jones, K. Spärck Jones, and S. J. Young

Chapter 4 - Content-Based Image Indexing and retrieval

edited by HongJiang Zhang

Query by Image and Video Content: The QBIC System

by M. Flickner, H. Sawhney, W. Niblack, J. Ashley, Q. Huang, B. Dom,

M. Gorkani, J. Hafner, D. Lee, D. Petkovic, D. Steele, and P. Yanker Color Indexing

by M. J. Swain and D. H. Ballard

A Scheme for Visual Feature Based Image Indexing

by H.J. Zhang and D. Zhong

Interactive Learning with a "Society of Models"

by T. P. Minka and R. W. Picard

The Bayesian Image Retrieval System; Pic Hunter Theory, Implementation, and Psychophysical Experiments

by I. J. Cox, M. L. Miller, T. P. Minka, T. V. Papathomas, and P. N. Yianilos

Chapter 5 - Content-Based Video Browsing and Retrieval

edited by HongJiang Zhang

Automatic Partitioning of Full-Motion Video

by H.J. Zhang, A. Kankanhalli, and S. W. Smoliar

Structured Video Computing

by Y. Tonomura, A. Akutsu, Y. Taniguchi, and G. Suzuki

Video Parsing, Retrieval and Browsing: An Integrated and Content-Based Solution

by H.J. Zhang, C. Y. Low, S. W. Smoliar, and J. H. Wu

Extracting Story Units from Long Programs for Video Browsing and Navigation

by M. Yeung, B.-L. Yeo, and B. Liu

Video Skimming and Characterization through the Combination of Image and Language Understanding Techniques

by M. A. Smith and T. Kanade

Part II: Systems, Networking and Tools

Introduction

by Kevin Jeffay

Chapter 6 - Multimedia Database Systems

edited by Aidong Zhang

A Unified Data Model for Representing Multimedia, Timeline, and Simulation Data

by J.D.N. Dionisio and A. F. Cárdenas

Querying Multimedia Presentations Based on Content

by T. Lee, L. Sheng, T. Bozkaya, N. H. Balkir, Z. M. Özsoyoglu, and G. Özsoyoglu

NetView: Integrating Large-Scale Distributed Visual Databases

by A. Zhang, W. Chang, G. Sheikholeslami, and T. F. Syeda-Mahmood

The X-tree: An Index Structure for High-Dimensional Data

by S. Berchtold, D. A. Keim, and H.-P. Kriegel

Chapter 7 - Multimedia Operating systems

edited by Klara Nahrstedt

An Overview of the Rialto Real-Time Architecture

by M. B. Jones, J. S. Barrera III, A. Forin, P. J. Leach, D. Rosu, and M. C. Rosu

Resource Kernels: A Resource-Centric Approach to Real-Time and Multimedia Systems

by R. Rajkumar, K. Juvva, A. Molano, and S. Oikawa

A Hierarchical CPU Scheduler for Multimedia Operating Systems

by P. Goyal, X. Guo, and H. M. Vin

The Design, Implementation and Evaluation of SMART: A Scheduler for Multimedia Applications

by J. Nieh and M. S. Lam

Chapter 8 - Videoconferencing

edited by Kevin Jeffay

An Empirical Study of Delay Jitter Management Policies

by D. L. Stone and K. Jeffay

Media Scaling for Audiovisual Communication with the

by Heidelberg Transport System

L. Delgrossi, C. Halstrick, D. Hehmann, R. G. Herrtwich, O. Krone,

by J. Sandvoss, and C. Vogt

Retransmission-Based Error Control for Interactive Video Applications over the Internet

by I. Rhee

What Video Can and Can't Do for Collaboration: A Case Study

by E. A. Isaacs and J. C. Tang

vic: A Flexible Framework for Packet Video

by S. McCanne and V. Jacobson

Chapter 9 - Networking and Media Streaming

edited by Ketan Mayer-Patel

The Performance of Two-Dimensional Media Scaling for Internet Videoconferencing

by P. Nee, K. Jeffay, and G. Danneels

Receiver-driven Layered Multicast

by S. McCanne, V. Jacobson, and M. Vetterli

A Survey of Packet Loss Recovery Techniques for Streaming Audio

by C. Perkins, O. Hodson, and V. Hardman

Adaptive FEC-Based Error Control for Internet Telephony

by J.-C. Bolot, S. Fosse-Parisis, and D. Towsley

RSVP: A New Resource ReSerVation Protocol

by L. Zhang, S. Deering, D. Estrin, S. Shenker, and D. Zappala

Internet Telephony: Architecture and Protocols—An IETF Perspective

by H. Schulzrinne and J. Rosenberg

Chapter 10 - Multimedia storage Servers

edited by Prashant J. Shenoy and Harrick M. Vin

Multimedia Storage Servers: A Tutorial

by D. J. Gemmell, H. M. Vin, D. D. Kandlur, P. V. Rangan, and L. A. Rowe

Random RAIDs with Selective Exploitation of Redundancy for High Performance Video Servers

by Y. Birk

Disk Scheduling in a Multimedia I/O System

by A. L. Narasimha Reddy and J. Wyllie

A Statistical Admission Control Algorithm for Multimedia Servers

by H. M. Vin, P. Goyal, A. Goyal, and A. Goyal

A Generalized Interval Caching Policy for Mixed Interactive and Long Video Workloads

by A. Dan and D. Sitaram

On Optimal Piggyback Merging Policies for Video-On-Demand Systems

by C. Aggarwal, J. Wolf, and P. S. Yu

Chapter 11 - Multimedia Synchronization

edited by Lawrence A. Rowe

A Temporal Reference Framework for Multimedia Synchronization

by M. J. J. Pérez-Luque and T.D.C. Little

Human Perception of Media Synchronization

by R. Steinmetz and C. Engler

Improved Algorithms for Synchronizing Computer Network Clocks

by D. L. Mills

Nsync—A Toolkit for Building Intractive Multimedia Presentations

by B. Bailey, J. A. Konstan, R. Cooley, and M. Dejong

A Method and Apparatus for Measuring Media Synchronization

by B. K. Schmidt, J. D. Northcutt, and M. S. Lam

Chapter 12 - Authoring Systems

edited by Dick C. A. Bulterman

The Amsterdam Hypermedia Model: Adding Time and Context to the Dexter Model

by L. Hardman, D.C.A. Bulterman, and G. van Rossum

HDM—A Model-Based Approach to Hypertext Application Design

by F. Garzotto, P. Paolini, and D. Schwabe

Automatic Temporal Layout Mechanisms

by M. C. Buchanan and P. T. Zellweger

GRiNS: A GRaphical INterface for Creating and Playing SMIL Documents

by D.C.A. Bulterman, L. Hardman, J. Jansen, K. Sjoerd Mullender, and L. Rutledge

Multiviews Interfaces for Multimedia Authoring Environments

by M. Jourdan, C. Roisin, and L. Tardif

A Multimedia System for Authoring Motion Pictures

by R. Baecker, A. J. Rosenthal, N. Friedlander, E. Smith, and A. Cohen

author index

Subject index

about the authors

Description

Readings in Multimedia Computing and Networking captures the broad areas of research and developments in this burgeoning field, distills the key findings, and makes them accessible to professionals, researchers, and students alike. For the first time, the most influential and innovative papers on these topics are presented in a cohesive form, giving shape to the diverse area of multimedia computing. The seminal moments are recorded by a dozen visionaries in the field and each contributing editor provides a context for their area of research by way of a thoughtful, focused chapter introduction. The volume editors, Kevin Jeffay and HongJiang Zhang, offer further incisive interpretations of past and present developments in this area, including those within media and content processing, operating systems, and networking support for multimedia. This book will provide you with a sound understanding of the theoretical and practical issues at work in the field's continuing evolution.

Key Features

  • Offers an in-depth look at the technical challenges in multimedia and provides real and potential solutions that promise to expand the role of multimedia in business, entertainment, and education.
  • Examines in Part One issues at the heart of multimedia processes: the means by which multimedia data are coded, compressed, indexed, retrieved, and otherwise manipulated.
  • Examines in Part Two the accommodation of these processes by storage systems, operating systems, network protocols, and applications.
  • Written by leading researchers, the introductions give shape to a field that is continually defining itself and place the key research findings in context to those who need to understand the state-of-the art developments.

Details

700
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080515830
Paperback ISBN:
9781558606517

Reviews

@qu:"There has long been a chasm between researchers and practitioners in a field that requires making good choices from a wide range of disciplines. This book, with its extensive references, closes that gap." @source:—Dan Swinehart, Principal Scientist, Xerox Palo Alto Research Center @qu:"The first comprehensive survey of all the layers of compressing, storing, transporting, and indexing multimedia content. The selection of papers covers both the intellectual history of the field as well as the state of the art. I look forward to using the book in courses I teach." @source:—Henning Schulzrinne, Associate Professor, Columbia University @qu:"Here are seminal papers from a group of the top researchers in the field, who help set the tone for future inventions and discoveries. The editors provide overviews and suggest the best sources for additional study, to bring us up to date, across the board, in this rapidly developing area. I know of no other place where you can find so much important information about multimedia information, systems, and networking." @source:—Edward A. Fox, Professor, Virginia Polytechnic University

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Kevin Jeffay Author

Kevin Jeffay is the S. Shepard Jones Professor of Computer Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Washington in 1989. Professor Jeffay has published widely in the areas of multimedia networking, operating systems, and real-time systems and he currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the ACM/Springer-Verlag journal Multimedia Systems. He was the program cochair of ACM Multimedia '99 (with HongJiang Zhang), program chair of NOSSDAV 2000 (the International Workshop on Network and Operating Systems Support for Digital Audio and Video), and the 2000 IEEE Real-Time Systems Symposium.

Hong Zhang Author

HongJiang Zhang obtained his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the Technical University of Denmark in 1991. From 1992 to 1995, he was with the Institute of Systems Science at the National University of Singapore. In 1995 he joined Hewlett-Packard Laboratories, where he served as research manager. Currently he is a senior researcher and assistant managing director with Microsoft. Dr. Zhang has published more than 150 peer-reviewed research papers and book chapters and is a coauthor of Image and Video Processing in Multimedia Systems (Kluwer Academic Publishers). A member of the editorial boards for four international journals, a senior member of IEEE, and a member of ACM, Professor Zhang cochaired ACM Multimedia 99 and has served on the committees of over 40 other conferences on multimedia and image processing.

