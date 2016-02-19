Most artificial intelligence research investigates intelligent behavior for a single agent--solving problems heuristically, understanding natural language, and so on. Distributed Artificial Intelligence (DAI) is concerned with coordinated intelligent behavior: intelligent agents coordinating their knowledge, skills, and plans to act or solve problems, working toward a single goal, or toward separate, individual goals that interact. DAI provides intellectual insights about organization, interaction, and problem solving among intelligent agents.

This comprehensive collection of articles shows the breadth and depth of DAI research. The selected information is relevant to emerging DAI technologies as well as to practical problems in artificial intelligence, distributed computing systems, and human-computer interaction.

"Readings in Distributed Artificial Intelligence" proposes a framework for understanding the problems and possibilities of DAI. It divides the study into three realms: the natural systems approach (emulating strategies and representations people use to coordinate their activities), the engineering/science perspective (building automated, coordinated problem solvers for specific applications), and a third, hybrid approach that is useful in analyzing and developing mixed collections of machines and human agents working together.

The editors introduce the volume with an important survey of the motivations, research, and results of work in DAI. This historical and conceptual overview combines with chapter introductions to guide the reader through this fascinating field. A unique and extensive bibliography is also provided.