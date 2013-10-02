Readings in Cognitive Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483214467

Readings in Cognitive Science

1st Edition

A Perspective from Psychology and Artificial Intelligence

Editors: Allan Collins Edward E. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483214467
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd October 2013
Page Count: 672
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Readings in Cognitive Science: A Perspective from Psychology and Artificial Intelligence brings together important studies that fall in the intersection between artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology. This book is composed of six chapters, and begins with the complex anatomy and physiology of the human brain. The next chapters deal with the components of cognitive science, such as the semantic memory, similarity and analogy, and learning. These chapters also consider the application of mental models, which represent the domain-specific knowledge needed to understand a dynamic system or natural physical phenomena. The remaining chapters discuss the concept of reasoning, problem solving, planning, vision, and imagery. This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and researchers who are interested in cognition.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

A Perspective on Cognitive Science

Chapter 1 Foundations

Mind and Machines

1.1 Computing Machinery and Intelligence

1.2 Minds, Brains, and Programs

Cognitive Architecture

1.3 The Theory of Human Problem Solving

1.4 The Appeal of Parallel Distributed Processing

1.5 Precis of the Modularity of Mind

Chapter 2 Representation

Semantic Memory and Spreading Activation

2.1 Semantic Memory

2.2 What's in a Link: Foundations for Semantic Networks

2.3 A Spreading-Activation Theory of Semantic Processing

2.4 A Spreading Activation Theory of Memory

Frames, Scripts, and Schemas

2.5 A Framework for Representing Knowledge

2.6 Scripts, Plans, Goals, and Understanding

2.7 Schemata and Sequential Thought Processes in PDP Models

Mental Models

2.8 Naive Physics I: Ontology for Liquids

2.9 Assumptions and Ambiguities in Mechanistic Mental Modes

Chapter 3 Categorization

Similarity and Analogy

3.1 Features of Similarity

3.2 Structure-Mapping: a Theoretical Framework for Analogy

Prototypes

3.3 Principles of Categorization

3.4 Conceptual Combination with Prototype Concepts

Chapter 4 Learning

Human Learning

4.1 Repair Theory: a Generative Theory of Bugs in Procedural Skills

4.2 Acquisition of Cognitive Skill

Machine Learning

4.3 Explanation-Based Generalization: A Unifying View

4.4 Learning Internal Representations by Error Propagation

Chapter 5 Thinking

Reasoning

5.1 How to Reason Syllogistically

5.2 Extensional versus Intuitive Reasoning

Problem Solving

5.3 GPS, a Program that Simulates Human Thought

5.4 The Mind's Eye in Chess

Planning

5.5 A Cognitive Model of Planning

5.6 Meta-Planning

Chapter 6 Perception

Vision

6.1 A Computational Theory of Human Stereo Vision

6.2 Visual Routines

6.3 An Interactive Activation Model of Context Effects in Letter Perception

Imagery

6.4 Mental Rotation of Three-Dimensional Objects

6.5 The Imagery Debate: Analogue Media versus Tacit Knowledge

6.6 Seeing and Imagining in the Cerebral Hemispheres: a Computational Approach

Index

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9781483214467

About the Editor

Allan Collins

Edward E. Smith

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.