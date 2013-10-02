Readings in Cognitive Science
1st Edition
A Perspective from Psychology and Artificial Intelligence
Readings in Cognitive Science: A Perspective from Psychology and Artificial Intelligence brings together important studies that fall in the intersection between artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology. This book is composed of six chapters, and begins with the complex anatomy and physiology of the human brain. The next chapters deal with the components of cognitive science, such as the semantic memory, similarity and analogy, and learning. These chapters also consider the application of mental models, which represent the domain-specific knowledge needed to understand a dynamic system or natural physical phenomena. The remaining chapters discuss the concept of reasoning, problem solving, planning, vision, and imagery. This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and researchers who are interested in cognition.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
A Perspective on Cognitive Science
Chapter 1 Foundations
Mind and Machines
1.1 Computing Machinery and Intelligence
1.2 Minds, Brains, and Programs
Cognitive Architecture
1.3 The Theory of Human Problem Solving
1.4 The Appeal of Parallel Distributed Processing
1.5 Precis of the Modularity of Mind
Chapter 2 Representation
Semantic Memory and Spreading Activation
2.1 Semantic Memory
2.2 What's in a Link: Foundations for Semantic Networks
2.3 A Spreading-Activation Theory of Semantic Processing
2.4 A Spreading Activation Theory of Memory
Frames, Scripts, and Schemas
2.5 A Framework for Representing Knowledge
2.6 Scripts, Plans, Goals, and Understanding
2.7 Schemata and Sequential Thought Processes in PDP Models
Mental Models
2.8 Naive Physics I: Ontology for Liquids
2.9 Assumptions and Ambiguities in Mechanistic Mental Modes
Chapter 3 Categorization
Similarity and Analogy
3.1 Features of Similarity
3.2 Structure-Mapping: a Theoretical Framework for Analogy
Prototypes
3.3 Principles of Categorization
3.4 Conceptual Combination with Prototype Concepts
Chapter 4 Learning
Human Learning
4.1 Repair Theory: a Generative Theory of Bugs in Procedural Skills
4.2 Acquisition of Cognitive Skill
Machine Learning
4.3 Explanation-Based Generalization: A Unifying View
4.4 Learning Internal Representations by Error Propagation
Chapter 5 Thinking
Reasoning
5.1 How to Reason Syllogistically
5.2 Extensional versus Intuitive Reasoning
Problem Solving
5.3 GPS, a Program that Simulates Human Thought
5.4 The Mind's Eye in Chess
Planning
5.5 A Cognitive Model of Planning
5.6 Meta-Planning
Chapter 6 Perception
Vision
6.1 A Computational Theory of Human Stereo Vision
6.2 Visual Routines
6.3 An Interactive Activation Model of Context Effects in Letter Perception
Imagery
6.4 Mental Rotation of Three-Dimensional Objects
6.5 The Imagery Debate: Analogue Media versus Tacit Knowledge
6.6 Seeing and Imagining in the Cerebral Hemispheres: a Computational Approach
Index
