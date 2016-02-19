Readings in Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780934613033, 9781483214405

Readings in Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Editors: Bonnie Lynn Webber Nils J. Nilsson
eBook ISBN: 9781483214405
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th December 1981
Page Count: 558
Description

Readings in Artificial Intelligence focuses on the principles, methodologies, advancements, and approaches involved in artificial intelligence.

The selection first elaborates on representations of problems of reasoning about actions, a problem similarity approach to devising heuristics, and optimal search strategies for speech understanding control. Discussions focus on comparison with existing speech understanding systems, empirical comparisons of the different strategies, analysis of distance function approximation, problem similarity, problems of reasoning about action, search for solution in the reduction system, and relationship between the initial search space and the higher level search space. The book then examines consistency in networks of relations, non-resolution theorem proving, using rewriting rules for connection graphs to prove theorems, and closed world data bases.

The manuscript tackles a truth maintenance system, elements of a plan-based theory of speech acts, and reasoning about knowledge and action. Topics include problems in reasoning about knowledge, integration knowledge and action, models of plans, compositional adequacy, truth maintenance mechanisms, dialectical arguments, and assumptions and the problem of control.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers wanting to explore the field of artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 / Search and Search Representations

On Representations of Problems of Reasoning About Actions

A Problem Similarity Approach to Devising Heuristics: First Results

Optimal Search Strategies for Speech-Understanding Control

Consistency in Networks of Relations

The B* Tree Search Algorithm: A Best-First Proof Procedure

Chapter 2 / Deduction

Non-Resolution Theorem Proving

Using Rewriting Rules for Connection Graphs to Prove Theorems

On Closed World Data Bases

A Deductive Approach to Program Synthesis

Prolegomena to a Theory of Mechanized Formal Reasoning

Subjective Bayesian Methods for Rule-Based Inference Systems

Chapter 3 / Problem-Solving and Planning

Application of Theorem Proving to Problem Solving

The Frame Problem and Related Problems in Artificial Intelligence

Learning and Executing Generalized Robot Plans

Achieving Several Goals Simultaneously

Planning and Meta-Planning

Chapter 4 / Expert Systems and AI Applications

An Experiment in Knowledge-Based Automatic Programming

Dendral and Meta-Dendral: Their Applications Dimension

Consultation Systems for Physicians

Model Design in the PROSPECTOR Consultant System for Mineral Exploration

The Hearsay-II Speech-Understanding System: Integrating Knowledge to Resolve Uncertainty

Using Patterns and Plans in Chess

Interactive Transfer of Expertise: Acquisition of New Inference Rules

Chapter 5 / Advanced Topics

Some Philosophical Problems from the Standpoint of Artificial Intelligence

The Logic of Frames

Epistemological Problems of Artificial Intelligence

Circumscription — A Form of Non-Monotonic Reasoning

Reasoning About Knowledge and Action

Elements of a Plan-Based Theory of Speech Acts

A Truth Maintenance System

Generalization as Search

Index

Details

No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9781483214405

About the Editor

Bonnie Lynn Webber

Nils J. Nilsson

