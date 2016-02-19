Readings in Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Description
Readings in Artificial Intelligence focuses on the principles, methodologies, advancements, and approaches involved in artificial intelligence.
The selection first elaborates on representations of problems of reasoning about actions, a problem similarity approach to devising heuristics, and optimal search strategies for speech understanding control. Discussions focus on comparison with existing speech understanding systems, empirical comparisons of the different strategies, analysis of distance function approximation, problem similarity, problems of reasoning about action, search for solution in the reduction system, and relationship between the initial search space and the higher level search space. The book then examines consistency in networks of relations, non-resolution theorem proving, using rewriting rules for connection graphs to prove theorems, and closed world data bases.
The manuscript tackles a truth maintenance system, elements of a plan-based theory of speech acts, and reasoning about knowledge and action. Topics include problems in reasoning about knowledge, integration knowledge and action, models of plans, compositional adequacy, truth maintenance mechanisms, dialectical arguments, and assumptions and the problem of control.
The selection is a valuable reference for researchers wanting to explore the field of artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 / Search and Search Representations
On Representations of Problems of Reasoning About Actions
A Problem Similarity Approach to Devising Heuristics: First Results
Optimal Search Strategies for Speech-Understanding Control
Consistency in Networks of Relations
The B* Tree Search Algorithm: A Best-First Proof Procedure
Chapter 2 / Deduction
Non-Resolution Theorem Proving
Using Rewriting Rules for Connection Graphs to Prove Theorems
On Closed World Data Bases
A Deductive Approach to Program Synthesis
Prolegomena to a Theory of Mechanized Formal Reasoning
Subjective Bayesian Methods for Rule-Based Inference Systems
Chapter 3 / Problem-Solving and Planning
Application of Theorem Proving to Problem Solving
The Frame Problem and Related Problems in Artificial Intelligence
Learning and Executing Generalized Robot Plans
Achieving Several Goals Simultaneously
Planning and Meta-Planning
Chapter 4 / Expert Systems and AI Applications
An Experiment in Knowledge-Based Automatic Programming
Dendral and Meta-Dendral: Their Applications Dimension
Consultation Systems for Physicians
Model Design in the PROSPECTOR Consultant System for Mineral Exploration
The Hearsay-II Speech-Understanding System: Integrating Knowledge to Resolve Uncertainty
Using Patterns and Plans in Chess
Interactive Transfer of Expertise: Acquisition of New Inference Rules
Chapter 5 / Advanced Topics
Some Philosophical Problems from the Standpoint of Artificial Intelligence
The Logic of Frames
Epistemological Problems of Artificial Intelligence
Circumscription — A Form of Non-Monotonic Reasoning
Reasoning About Knowledge and Action
Elements of a Plan-Based Theory of Speech Acts
A Truth Maintenance System
Generalization as Search
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1981
- Published:
- 25th December 1981
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214405