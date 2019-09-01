Reading the Soil Archives, Volume 19

1. Soil pollen analysis: Pollen infiltration and conservation in soils (J.v.Mouik)

Distinction sin/post sedimentary pollen in sediments and soils

Description of pollen preserving micro-environments

Association between pollen spectra and micro-environment

Soil pollen spectra as geo-ecological fingerprints

2. Soil micromorphology (J.v.Mourik, H.J. Mücher)

micromorphological characteristics (skeleton, plasma, voids) of soil horizons

distribution and composition of soil organic matter

3. Radiocarbon dating of soil organic carbon (J.v.d.Plicht)

The measurement of 14C from several sedimentary environments

Interpretation of the 14C measurements

The added value of d 13C

4. OSL dating of sand (J. Wallinga)

OSL dating of aeolian sediments

OSL dating of fluvial sediments

5. Phytolith analysis (C. Mc Michael)

Phytolith analysis of palaeosols

Phytolith analysis in archaeological context

6. Biomarkers of palaeosols (B. Jansen, J.v.Mourik)

Biomarkers from plant tissue

Biomarkers from soil

Match between biomarkers and pollen

7. Archaeometrical analysis of palaeosols (R.Jansen, D.Braekmans, M.Doorenbosch)

Archaeometrical dating of palaeosols (XRF)

Provenance analysis

8. A case study of the reconstruction of the development of the cultural landscape in the SE-Netherlands, based on the analysis of soil archives. (J.v.Mourik, R. Jansen, M. Doorenbosch)

Reconstruction of the evolution of the prehistoric cultural landscape on aeolian sands in SE Netherlands during the Late Subboreal and Early Subatlantic

Reconstruction of the evolution of the historic cultural landscape on aeolian sands in SE Netherlands since the Middle Ages

Soil formation in chemical poor sandy substrates