Reading Expository Material focuses on the techniques on how to apply the skills in reading tasks outside of formal reading instruction. This book explores the problems related to skill application that are encountered by reading specialists and educators. Organized into six parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the categories of the study, including the reader, the text, and the interaction of reader with text. This text then examines the readers' metacognitive development, the development of study skills, and learning strategies. Other chapters explore the concept of knowledge and explain how knowledge comes into play in the process of perception and comprehension. This book discusses as well the developments in cognitive psychology and in artificial intelligence. The final chapter reviews how to enable teachers in the classroom to deal more realistically with the facts of a reader–text interaction. Reading specialists, researchers, and educators with an interest in the teaching of and learning from expository materials will find this book useful.

Contributors

Preface

I Introduction

1 Introduction

Improving Readers' Comprehension: Reading Specialists Contemplate the Rainbow

Purpose and Plan of the Book: Off to See The Wizard

II The Reader

2 The Significance of Knowledge: A Synthesis of Research Related to Schema Theory

The Historical Milieu

Schema Theory

On Learning from Informative Discourse

Closing

3 Memory Development in the Young Reader: The Combined Effects of Knowledge Base and Memory Processing

Children's Mnemonic Strategies

The Knowledge Base

Effects of the Knowledge Base on Mnemonic Strategies

Effects of the Knowledge Base on "Automatic" Processes

Summary

4 Reader Knowledge and Classroom Instruction

Knowledge and Strategies of Readers

Classroom Instructional Practice

Theory into Practice

III The Text

5 Text Representations

6 Discussion of Walter Kintsch's "Text Representations"

7 Adjunct Aids and the Control of Mathemagenic Activities during Purposeful Reading

Strategies for Research with Hopes for Application

Cognitive Models of Reading Processes

Mathemagenic Activities and Adjunct Aids

Some History

What Are Adjunct Aids to Learning from Text?

How Are Mathemagenic Processes Inferred?

Mathemagenic Functions

Topography

Control of Mathemagenic Activities

A General Conceptual Model

Some Practical Comments about Adjunct Aids

Misunderstandings about Adjunct Questions

8 Toward an Instructional Theory for Learning from Text: A Discussion of Ernst Rothkopf's "Adjunct Aids and the Control of Mathemagenic Activities during Reading"

Conditions for Success in Learning from Text

Conceptual Model for Learning from Text

Epilogue

9 Developing a Conceptual Framework for Applying Text Related Research to Classroom Instruction

IV The Interaction of Reader with Text

10 On the Structure and Meaning of Prose Text

Semantic Structures, Possible Worlds and Intentions

The Development of Aspects of Meaning

General Discussion

11 Aims and Features of Text

12 Metacognitive Aspects of Reading

Introduction

The Early Years

The Later Years

Concluding Thoughts and Impressions

13 Reader and Text — Studying Strategies

Introduction

State Variables

Processing Variables

Research on Common Studying Techniques

Conclusions

14 Reader and the Text-Three Perspectives

Common Threads

Literal Meaning

The Metacognitive Aspects of Reading

Studying Skills

Concluding Thoughts

V Reactions to the Conference

15 Classroom Implications from Present Research on Expository Material

Classroom Instruction and Learning Implications

The Reader

The Text

Interaction of Reader with Text

Conclusion

16 Role of the Teacher in Fostering Comprehension of Expository Text: Comparison of Theory and Practices Advocated in Teacher Education Textbooks

Implications for Teaching Reading Comprehension

Reading Comprehension in Reading Methods Textbooks

The Reader

The Text

Reader—Text Interaction

Conclusion

Appendix: Teacher Education Textbooks Surveyed

VI Epilogue

17 Editors' Epilogue: Look to the Interaction

Variations on the Reader—Text Interaction Theme

Counterpoint to the Theme

A Modest Proposal

