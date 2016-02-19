Reading Expository Material
1st Edition
Description
Reading Expository Material focuses on the techniques on how to apply the skills in reading tasks outside of formal reading instruction. This book explores the problems related to skill application that are encountered by reading specialists and educators. Organized into six parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the categories of the study, including the reader, the text, and the interaction of reader with text. This text then examines the readers' metacognitive development, the development of study skills, and learning strategies. Other chapters explore the concept of knowledge and explain how knowledge comes into play in the process of perception and comprehension. This book discusses as well the developments in cognitive psychology and in artificial intelligence. The final chapter reviews how to enable teachers in the classroom to deal more realistically with the facts of a reader–text interaction. Reading specialists, researchers, and educators with an interest in the teaching of and learning from expository materials will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Introduction
1 Introduction
Improving Readers' Comprehension: Reading Specialists Contemplate the Rainbow
Purpose and Plan of the Book: Off to See The Wizard
References
II The Reader
2 The Significance of Knowledge: A Synthesis of Research Related to Schema Theory
The Historical Milieu
Schema Theory
On Learning from Informative Discourse
Closing
References
3 Memory Development in the Young Reader: The Combined Effects of Knowledge Base and Memory Processing
Children's Mnemonic Strategies
The Knowledge Base
Effects of the Knowledge Base on Mnemonic Strategies
Effects of the Knowledge Base on "Automatic" Processes
Summary
References
4 Reader Knowledge and Classroom Instruction
Knowledge and Strategies of Readers
Classroom Instructional Practice
Theory into Practice
References
III The Text
5 Text Representations
6 Discussion of Walter Kintsch's "Text Representations"
7 Adjunct Aids and the Control of Mathemagenic Activities during Purposeful Reading
Strategies for Research with Hopes for Application
Cognitive Models of Reading Processes
Mathemagenic Activities and Adjunct Aids
Some History
What Are Adjunct Aids to Learning from Text?
How Are Mathemagenic Processes Inferred?
Mathemagenic Functions
Topography
Control of Mathemagenic Activities
A General Conceptual Model
Some Practical Comments about Adjunct Aids
Misunderstandings about Adjunct Questions
References
8 Toward an Instructional Theory for Learning from Text: A Discussion of Ernst Rothkopf's "Adjunct Aids and the Control of Mathemagenic Activities during Reading"
Conditions for Success in Learning from Text
Conceptual Model for Learning from Text
Epilogue
References
9 Developing a Conceptual Framework for Applying Text Related Research to Classroom Instruction
IV The Interaction of Reader with Text
10 On the Structure and Meaning of Prose Text
Semantic Structures, Possible Worlds and Intentions
The Development of Aspects of Meaning
General Discussion
Reference Notes
References
11 Aims and Features of Text
12 Metacognitive Aspects of Reading
Introduction
The Early Years
The Later Years
Concluding Thoughts and Impressions
References
13 Reader and Text — Studying Strategies
Introduction
State Variables
Processing Variables
Research on Common Studying Techniques
Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
14 Reader and the Text-Three Perspectives
Common Threads
Literal Meaning
The Metacognitive Aspects of Reading
Studying Skills
Concluding Thoughts
References
V Reactions to the Conference
15 Classroom Implications from Present Research on Expository Material
Classroom Instruction and Learning Implications
The Reader
The Text
Interaction of Reader with Text
Conclusion
References
16 Role of the Teacher in Fostering Comprehension of Expository Text: Comparison of Theory and Practices Advocated in Teacher Education Textbooks
Implications for Teaching Reading Comprehension
Reading Comprehension in Reading Methods Textbooks
The Reader
The Text
Reader—Text Interaction
Conclusion
Appendix: Teacher Education Textbooks Surveyed
VI Epilogue
17 Editors' Epilogue: Look to the Interaction
Variations on the Reader—Text Interaction Theme
Counterpoint to the Theme
A Modest Proposal
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th June 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156189