Reactor Safeguards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229942, 9781483282718

Reactor Safeguards

1st Edition

Authors: Charles R. Russell
Editors: J. V. Dunworth
eBook ISBN: 9781483282718
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reactor Safeguards provides information for all who are interested in the subject of reactor safeguards. Much of the material is descriptive although some sections are written for the engineer or physicist directly concerned with hazards analysis or site selection problems.
The book opens with an introductory chapter on radiation hazards, the construction of nuclear reactors, safety issues, and the operation of nuclear reactors. This is followed by separate chapters that discuss radioactive materials, reactor kinetics, control and safety systems, containment, safety features for water reactors, the dispersion of radioactive material, and requirements for reactor sites. The final chapter focuses on operating experience with nuclear reactors. It presents a of history of reactor incidents which are useful to study since much of the knowledge of reactor safety has come from the conscientious reporting of the details and circumstances of failure.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Radioactive Materials

Chapter 3. Reactor Kinetics

Chapter 4. Control and Safety Systems

Chapter 5. Containment

Chapter 6. Safety Features of Water Reactors

Chapter 7. Dispersion of Radioactive Material

Chapter 8. Extent of Possible Damages

Chapter 9. Site Requirements

Chapter 10. Operating Experience

Appendices A—E

Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483282718

About the Author

Charles R. Russell

About the Editor

J. V. Dunworth

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.