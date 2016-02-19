Reactor Safeguards provides information for all who are interested in the subject of reactor safeguards. Much of the material is descriptive although some sections are written for the engineer or physicist directly concerned with hazards analysis or site selection problems.

The book opens with an introductory chapter on radiation hazards, the construction of nuclear reactors, safety issues, and the operation of nuclear reactors. This is followed by separate chapters that discuss radioactive materials, reactor kinetics, control and safety systems, containment, safety features for water reactors, the dispersion of radioactive material, and requirements for reactor sites. The final chapter focuses on operating experience with nuclear reactors. It presents a of history of reactor incidents which are useful to study since much of the knowledge of reactor safety has come from the conscientious reporting of the details and circumstances of failure.