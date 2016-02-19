Reactive Free Radicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123335500, 9780323160834

Reactive Free Radicals

1st Edition

Authors: J Hay
eBook ISBN: 9780323160834
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 166
Description

Reactive Free Radicals deals with the chemistry of reactive free radicals. The initial premise is that the reactivity of a free radical depends upon its shape and therefore upon the character of the orbital(s) containing the unpaired electron. Based on this premise, a possible explanation for some of the fascinating phenomena observed in a number of free radical reactions such as combustion and pyrolysis is offered. This book is comprised of five chapters and begins with a brief overview of the chemistry of free radicals, what they are and how they are formed, and their structure and reactivity. The emphasis is on those characteristics of free radicals attributable directly to the unpaired electron function. The reader is then introduced to the techniques used for the determination of the structure of free radicals, including electron spin resonance spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and infrared spectroscopy. Subsequent chapters focus on bond dissociation energies and some of the complications arising from polar and non-polar effects in free radical reactions. This monograph should serve as a valuable reference for organic chemists as well as undergraduate and graduate students of organic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

The Formation of Free Radicals

The Formation of Radicals by Unimolecular Dissociation

Typical Reactions of Free Radicals

References

2. The Structure of Radicals

E.S.R. Spectroscopy

N.M.R. Spectroscopy

Infrared (I.R.) Spectroscopy

Empirical Considerations

Examples

References

3. Bond Dissociation Energies

Experimental Methods of Determining Β.D.E's

Mechanism of Bond Dissociation

Instantaneous Bond Dissociation Energies (I.B.D.E's)

Heats of Atomization

Strain Energies

Free Radicals

Structure Factors

References

4. The Formation and Reactivity of Radicals: Non-Polar Effects

Radical-Radical Reactions

Radicals +O2 and NO

Radical-Unsaturated Bond Additions

Aromatic Substitution

Hydrogen Abstraction Reactions

1,5-Hydrogen Abstraction

1,4-Hydrogen Abstraction

1,3-Hydrogen Abstraction

"Hot" Radicals

References

5. The Formation and Reactivity of Radicals: Polar Effects

References

Author Index

Subject Index

