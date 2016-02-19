Reactions of Aromatic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444409379, 9780080868073

Reactions of Aromatic Compounds, Volume 13

1st Edition

Editors: R.G. Compton C.H. Bamford C.F.H. Tipper†
eBook ISBN: 9780080868073
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 507
Details

No. of pages:
507
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868073

About the Editors

R.G. Compton

University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

C.H. Bamford

C.F.H. Tipper†

