Reaction Mechanisms of Metal Complexes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563419, 9781782420637

Reaction Mechanisms of Metal Complexes

1st Edition

Authors: R W Hay
eBook ISBN: 9781782420637
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563419
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2000
Page Count: 176
Description

This text provides a general background as a course module in the area of inorganic reaction mechanisms, suitable for advanced undergraduate and postgraduate study and/or research. The topic has important research applications in the metallurgical industry and is of interest in the science of biochemistry, biology, organic, inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry. In addition to coverage of substitution reactions in four-, five- and six-coordinate complexes, the book contains further chapters devoted to isomerization and racemization reactions, to the general field of redox reactions, and to the reactions of coordinated ligands. It is relevant in other fields such as organic, bioinorganic and biological chemistry, providing a bridge to organic reaction mechanisms. The book also contains a chapter on the kinetic background to the subject with many illustrative examples which should prove useful to those beginning research.

Key Features

  • Provides a general background as a course module in the area of inorganic reaction mechanisms, which has important research applications in the metallurgical industry
  • Contains further chapters devoted to isomerization and racemization reactions, to the general field of redox reactions, and to the reactions of coordinated ligands

Readership

Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, those in the metallurgical industry, and those in the biochemistry, biology, organic, inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry sciences

Table of Contents

Introduction to the field; The kinetic background; Substitution reactions of octahedral complexes; Substitution reactions in four- and five-coordinate complexes; Isomerisation and racemisation reactions; Electron transfer reactions; Reactions of coordinated ligands.

Details

176
English
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
About the Author

R W Hay

Robert W. Hay, University of St. Andrews, UK

Reviews

A must for course study and library., Dr Margaret Wright, St. Andrews University, UK

