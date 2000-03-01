Reaction Mechanisms of Metal Complexes
1st Edition
Description
This text provides a general background as a course module in the area of inorganic reaction mechanisms, suitable for advanced undergraduate and postgraduate study and/or research. The topic has important research applications in the metallurgical industry and is of interest in the science of biochemistry, biology, organic, inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry. In addition to coverage of substitution reactions in four-, five- and six-coordinate complexes, the book contains further chapters devoted to isomerization and racemization reactions, to the general field of redox reactions, and to the reactions of coordinated ligands. It is relevant in other fields such as organic, bioinorganic and biological chemistry, providing a bridge to organic reaction mechanisms. The book also contains a chapter on the kinetic background to the subject with many illustrative examples which should prove useful to those beginning research.
Key Features
- Provides a general background as a course module in the area of inorganic reaction mechanisms, which has important research applications in the metallurgical industry
- Contains further chapters devoted to isomerization and racemization reactions, to the general field of redox reactions, and to the reactions of coordinated ligands
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, those in the metallurgical industry, and those in the biochemistry, biology, organic, inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry sciences
Table of Contents
Introduction to the field; The kinetic background; Substitution reactions of octahedral complexes; Substitution reactions in four- and five-coordinate complexes; Isomerisation and racemisation reactions; Electron transfer reactions; Reactions of coordinated ligands.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 1st March 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420637
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563419
About the Author
R W Hay
Robert W. Hay, University of St. Andrews, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Andrews, UK
Reviews
A must for course study and library., Dr Margaret Wright, St. Andrews University, UK