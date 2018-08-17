Reaction Mechanisms in Environmental Engineering
1st Edition
Analysis and Prediction
Description
Reaction Mechanisms in Environmental Engineering: Analysis and Prediction describes the principles that govern chemical reactivity and demonstrates how these principles are used to yield more accurate predictions. The book will help users increase accuracy in analyzing and predicting the speed of pollutant conversion in engineered systems, such as water and wastewater treatment plants, or in natural systems, such as lakes and aquifers receiving industrial pollution. Using examples from air, water and soil, the book begins with a clear exposition of the properties of environmental and inorganic organic chemicals that is followed by partitioning and sorption processes and sorption and transformation processes.
Kinetic principles are used to calculate or estimate the pollutants' half-lives, while physical-chemical properties of organic pollutants are used to estimate transformation mechanisms and rates. The book emphasizes how to develop an understanding of how physico-chemical and structural properties relate to transformations of organic pollutants.
Key Features
- Offers a one-stop source for analyzing and predicting the speed of organic and inorganic reaction mechanisms for air, water and soil
- Provides the tools and methods for increased accuracy in analyzing and predicting the speed of pollutant conversion in engineered systems
- Uses kinetic principles and the physical-chemical properties of organic pollutants to estimate transformation mechanisms and rates
Readership
Environmental, Civil Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Process Engineers, and Material Engineers and Researchers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
1. Introduction
2. Environmental Organic Chemicals
Part 2: Partitioning and Sorption Processes
3. Molecular Interactions, Partitioning, and Thermodynamics
4. Vapor Pressure
5. Aqueous Solubility and Activity Coefficients
6. Air Water and Air Organic Solvent Partitioning
7. Organic Water Partitioning
8. Organic Acids and Bases
Part 1: Sorption and Transformation Processes
9. Sorption Processes
10. Thermodynamic and Kinetics of Transformation Reactions
11. Hydrolysis and Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
12. Redox Transformations
13. Photochemical and Photocatalytic Transformations
14. Biological Transformations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006672
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044223
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.