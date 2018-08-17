Reaction Mechanisms in Environmental Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128044223, 9780128006672

Reaction Mechanisms in Environmental Engineering

1st Edition

Analysis and Prediction

Authors: James Speight
eBook ISBN: 9780128006672
Paperback ISBN: 9780128044223
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Page Count: 456
Description

Reaction Mechanisms in Environmental Engineering: Analysis and Prediction describes the principles that govern chemical reactivity and demonstrates how these principles are used to yield more accurate predictions. The book will help users increase accuracy in analyzing and predicting the speed of pollutant conversion in engineered systems, such as water and wastewater treatment plants, or in natural systems, such as lakes and aquifers receiving industrial pollution. Using examples from air, water and soil, the book begins with a clear exposition of the properties of environmental and inorganic organic chemicals that is followed by partitioning and sorption processes and sorption and transformation processes.

Kinetic principles are used to calculate or estimate the pollutants' half-lives, while physical-chemical properties of organic pollutants are used to estimate transformation mechanisms and rates. The book emphasizes how to develop an understanding of how physico-chemical and structural properties relate to transformations of organic pollutants.

Key Features

  • Offers a one-stop source for analyzing and predicting the speed of organic and inorganic reaction mechanisms for air, water and soil
  • Provides the tools and methods for increased accuracy in analyzing and predicting the speed of pollutant conversion in engineered systems
  • Uses kinetic principles and the physical-chemical properties of organic pollutants to estimate transformation mechanisms and rates

Readership

Environmental, Civil Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Process Engineers, and Material Engineers and Researchers

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction
1. Introduction
2. Environmental Organic Chemicals

Part 2: Partitioning and Sorption Processes
3. Molecular Interactions, Partitioning, and Thermodynamics
4. Vapor Pressure
5. Aqueous Solubility and Activity Coefficients
6. Air Water and Air Organic Solvent Partitioning
7. Organic Water Partitioning
8. Organic Acids and Bases

Part 1: Sorption and Transformation Processes
9. Sorption Processes
10. Thermodynamic and Kinetics of Transformation Reactions
11. Hydrolysis and Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
12. Redox Transformations
13. Photochemical and Photocatalytic Transformations
14. Biological Transformations

About the Author

James Speight

James Speight

Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy

Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

Ratings and Reviews

