Reaction Kinetics
1st Edition
Reactions in Solution
Description
Reaction Kinetics, Volume II: Reactions in Solution deals with the kinetics of reactions in solution and discusses the basic principles and theories of kinetics, including a brief description of homogeneous gas reactions. This book is divided into two chapters. The first chapter focuses on the general principles of reactions in solution that includes reactions between ions and involving dipoles; influence of pressure on rates in solution; substituent effects; and homogeneous catalysis in solution. Chapter 2 primarily deals with general features of reactions in solution, emphasizing the relationship between the results of a kinetic investigation and actual reaction mechanism. This volume is intended for undergraduate students of chemistry who have not previously studied chemical kinetics. This book is also useful to more advanced students in other fields, such as biology and physics, who wish to have a general knowledge of the subject.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Note to the Student
Chapter 1. Reactions in Solution: General Principle
Chapter 2. Some Reaction Mechanisms in Solution
Appendix 1. Numerical Values
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
Volume I. Homogeneous Gas Reactions
Preface
A Note to the Student
Chapter 1. Basic Kinetic Laws
Chapter 2. Molecular Kinetics
Chapter 3. Elementary Gas Reactions
Chapter 4. Complex Gas Reactions
Appendix 1. Correlation and the Method of Least Squares
Appendix 2. Numerical Values
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
- 146
- English
- © Pergamon 1963
- 1st January 1963
- Pergamon
- 9781483156262
Keith J. Laidler
Robert Robinson
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine