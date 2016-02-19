Reaction Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080098364, 9781483156262

Reaction Kinetics

1st Edition

Reactions in Solution

Authors: Keith J. Laidler
Editors: Robert Robinson H. M. N. H. Irving L. A. K. Staveley
eBook ISBN: 9781483156262
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 146
Reaction Kinetics, Volume II: Reactions in Solution deals with the kinetics of reactions in solution and discusses the basic principles and theories of kinetics, including a brief description of homogeneous gas reactions. This book is divided into two chapters. The first chapter focuses on the general principles of reactions in solution that includes reactions between ions and involving dipoles; influence of pressure on rates in solution; substituent effects; and homogeneous catalysis in solution. Chapter 2 primarily deals with general features of reactions in solution, emphasizing the relationship between the results of a kinetic investigation and actual reaction mechanism. This volume is intended for undergraduate students of chemistry who have not previously studied chemical kinetics. This book is also useful to more advanced students in other fields, such as biology and physics, who wish to have a general knowledge of the subject.

Table of Contents


Preface

A Note to the Student

Chapter 1. Reactions in Solution: General Principle

Chapter 2. Some Reaction Mechanisms in Solution

Appendix 1. Numerical Values

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index

Volume I. Homogeneous Gas Reactions

Preface

A Note to the Student

Chapter 1. Basic Kinetic Laws

Chapter 2. Molecular Kinetics

Chapter 3. Elementary Gas Reactions

Chapter 4. Complex Gas Reactions

Appendix 1. Correlation and the Method of Least Squares

Appendix 2. Numerical Values

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Keith J. Laidler

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

H. M. N. H. Irving

L. A. K. Staveley

