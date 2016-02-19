Reaction In Condensed Phases

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise: Reactions in Condensed Phases, Volume VII, deals with reactions in condensed phases. The purpose of this treatise is to present a comprehensive treatment of physical chemistry for advanced students and investigators in a reasonably small number of volumes. An attempt has been made to include all important topics in physical chemistry together with borderline subjects which are of particular interest and importance. The book begins by discussing the basic principles of reaction rates in solution. This is followed by separate chapters on estimating the rate parameters of elementary reactions; the use of correlation diagrams to interpret organic reactions; perturbation of reaction rates by substituents; and inorganic reactions. Subsequent chapters cover the important field of free radicals, including chain reactions and solvent effects; heterogeneous catalysis; various types of surface reactions; surface annealing; electron reactions; nucleation; and radiation chemistry. The book presents a broad picture of current developments in reaction rates in condensed phases in a form accessible to all students of chemical kinetics. This treatment, by experts in widely different areas, will hopefully meet many student needs and provide a useful overview for all.

Chapter 1 / Theory of Reaction Rates in Condensed Phases

I. Introduction

II. Quantum Theory of Unimolecular Rate Processes

III. Effect of Diffusion on the Rate of Reactions

IV. Reaction-Controlled Kinetics

V. Quenching (or Energy Transfer) of Luminescence

Chapter 2 / Methods for the Estimation of Rate Parameters of Elementary Processes

I. Introduction

II. Definitions and Relationships

III. Estimation of Thermochemical Quantities

IV. Rate Parameters for Unimolecular Processes

V. Rate Parameters for Bimolecular Processes

VI. Effects of Solvents

Chapter 3 / Use of Correlation Diagrams for Interpretation of Organic Reactivity

I. Introduction

II. Simple MO Theory

III. Correlation Diagrams

IV. Substituent Effects on Correlation Diagrams

V. Concerted and Nonconcerted Thermal Reactions

VI. Pericyclic Reactions

VII. Nonconcerted Analogs of Perycyclic Reactions

VIII. Photochemical Reactions

IX. Chemiluminescent Reactions

X. Summary

Chapter 4 / Perturbation of Reactions by Substituents

I. Definition of Substituent Effects

II. Substituent Effects on Free Energies

III. Some Classical Interaction Mechanisms

IV. Common Linear Free Energy Relationships and Their Parameters

V. Effects of Multiple Interactions

VI. The Role of Potential Energy, Enthalpy, and Entropy

VII. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 5 / Mechanisms of Inorganic Reactions in Solution

I. Introduction

II. The Classification of Mechanisms for Nucleophilic Substitution

III. Labile Complexes in Aqueous Solution

IV. Substitution on Inert Octahedral Complexes

V. Octahedral Racemization and the Stereochemistry of Octahedral Substitution

VI. Substitution on Platinum (II) Complexes

VII. Electron Transfer Reactions of Complex Ions

Chapter 6 / Kinetics of Free-Radical Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Kinetic Characteristics of Chain Reactions

III. Derivations of Steady-State Laws

IV. Absolute Reaction Rate Data

V. Competition Kinetics

VI. Solvent Effects

Chapter 7 / Heterogeneous Catalysis

I. General Kinetic Relations: The Single Reaction

II. Kinetics of Elementary Processes

III. Kinetics on Nonuniform Surfaces

IV. Networks of Reactions

List of Symbols

Chapter 8 / Reactions at Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Pourbaix Diagrams

III. Reactions at Metal-Solution Interfaces

IV. Reactions at Nonmetal-Solution Interfaces

Chapter 9 / Chemical Annealing Reactions in Solids

I. Production of Systems

II. Production Not Involving Bond Rupture

III. Production with Bond Rupture

IV. Kinetic Analysis of the Annealing Data

V. Conclusions Regarding Chemical Annealing Reactions

Chapter 10 / Reactions of Solvated Electrons

I. Historical Development

II. Methods of Formation of Solvated Electrons

III. Theoretical

IV. Experimental Physical Properties

V. Reactions

VI. Conclusion

Chapter 11 / Isotopes as Probes in Determining Reaction Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Kinetic Methods

III. Equilibrium Methods

IV. Labeling Methods

Chapter 12 / Nucleation in Liquid Solutions

I. Introduction

II. Kinetic Treatment

III. Formation of Nuclei

Chapter 13 / Radiation Chemistry in Condensed Phases

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Energy Deposit and Track Structure

III. Free Ion Yields and Scavenging of Electrons and Ions

IV. Radiation-Produced Intermediates

V. Kinetics of Radiation-Induced Reactions

