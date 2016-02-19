Reaction In Condensed Phases
1st Edition
Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise: Reactions in Condensed Phases, Volume VII, deals with reactions in condensed phases. The purpose of this treatise is to present a comprehensive treatment of physical chemistry for advanced students and investigators in a reasonably small number of volumes. An attempt has been made to include all important topics in physical chemistry together with borderline subjects which are of particular interest and importance.
The book begins by discussing the basic principles of reaction rates in solution. This is followed by separate chapters on estimating the rate parameters of elementary reactions; the use of correlation diagrams to interpret organic reactions; perturbation of reaction rates by substituents; and inorganic reactions. Subsequent chapters cover the important field of free radicals, including chain reactions and solvent effects; heterogeneous catalysis; various types of surface reactions; surface annealing; electron reactions; nucleation; and radiation chemistry.
The book presents a broad picture of current developments in reaction rates in condensed phases in a form accessible to all students of chemical kinetics. This treatment, by experts in widely different areas, will hopefully meet many student needs and provide a useful overview for all.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 / Theory of Reaction Rates in Condensed Phases
I. Introduction
II. Quantum Theory of Unimolecular Rate Processes
III. Effect of Diffusion on the Rate of Reactions
IV. Reaction-Controlled Kinetics
V. Quenching (or Energy Transfer) of Luminescence
Chapter 2 / Methods for the Estimation of Rate Parameters of Elementary Processes
I. Introduction
II. Definitions and Relationships
III. Estimation of Thermochemical Quantities
IV. Rate Parameters for Unimolecular Processes
V. Rate Parameters for Bimolecular Processes
VI. Effects of Solvents
Chapter 3 / Use of Correlation Diagrams for Interpretation of Organic Reactivity
I. Introduction
II. Simple MO Theory
III. Correlation Diagrams
IV. Substituent Effects on Correlation Diagrams
V. Concerted and Nonconcerted Thermal Reactions
VI. Pericyclic Reactions
VII. Nonconcerted Analogs of Perycyclic Reactions
VIII. Photochemical Reactions
IX. Chemiluminescent Reactions
X. Summary
Chapter 4 / Perturbation of Reactions by Substituents
I. Definition of Substituent Effects
II. Substituent Effects on Free Energies
III. Some Classical Interaction Mechanisms
IV. Common Linear Free Energy Relationships and Their Parameters
V. Effects of Multiple Interactions
VI. The Role of Potential Energy, Enthalpy, and Entropy
VII. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5 / Mechanisms of Inorganic Reactions in Solution
I. Introduction
II. The Classification of Mechanisms for Nucleophilic Substitution
III. Labile Complexes in Aqueous Solution
IV. Substitution on Inert Octahedral Complexes
V. Octahedral Racemization and the Stereochemistry of Octahedral Substitution
VI. Substitution on Platinum (II) Complexes
VII. Electron Transfer Reactions of Complex Ions
Chapter 6 / Kinetics of Free-Radical Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Kinetic Characteristics of Chain Reactions
III. Derivations of Steady-State Laws
IV. Absolute Reaction Rate Data
V. Competition Kinetics
VI. Solvent Effects
Chapter 7 / Heterogeneous Catalysis
I. General Kinetic Relations: The Single Reaction
II. Kinetics of Elementary Processes
III. Kinetics on Nonuniform Surfaces
IV. Networks of Reactions
List of Symbols
Chapter 8 / Reactions at Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Pourbaix Diagrams
III. Reactions at Metal-Solution Interfaces
IV. Reactions at Nonmetal-Solution Interfaces
Chapter 9 / Chemical Annealing Reactions in Solids
I. Production of Systems
II. Production Not Involving Bond Rupture
III. Production with Bond Rupture
IV. Kinetic Analysis of the Annealing Data
V. Conclusions Regarding Chemical Annealing Reactions
Chapter 10 / Reactions of Solvated Electrons
I. Historical Development
II. Methods of Formation of Solvated Electrons
III. Theoretical
IV. Experimental Physical Properties
V. Reactions
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 11 / Isotopes as Probes in Determining Reaction Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Kinetic Methods
III. Equilibrium Methods
IV. Labeling Methods
Chapter 12 / Nucleation in Liquid Solutions
I. Introduction
II. Kinetic Treatment
III. Formation of Nuclei
Chapter 13 / Radiation Chemistry in Condensed Phases
I. Introductory Remarks
II. Energy Deposit and Track Structure
III. Free Ion Yields and Scavenging of Electrons and Ions
IV. Radiation-Produced Intermediates
V. Kinetics of Radiation-Induced Reactions
