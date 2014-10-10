Raw Materials Purchasing, Volume 4
1st Edition
An Operational Research Approach
Table of Contents
The commodity purchasing context. Commodity price movements. Some practical buying examples. The components of the commodity purchasing decision. Measuring tactical purchasing performance. Purchasing partially substitutable basic raw materials - the blending problem. Scheduling the delivery of linseed oil requirements. Medium-term price forecasting. A market barometer for world linseed prices. Price determination and price forecasting in the world maize market. Models for the tactical buying problem. Practical implementation of the decision price break policy: Case study 1 - day-to-day cereals buying. Case study 2 - daily copper buying. Organising a study of raw material purchasing. References. Sources of trade information published regularly. Name index. Subject index.
Description
A systematic study of commodity purchasing analysed from an operational research viewpoint and based on numerous case studies.
Readership
For operational research practitioners who are involved in studies in the purchasing area in cooperation with buyers; purchasing managers responsible for buying raw materials; and students of operational research methodology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 407
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297262
Reviews
@qu:...this book should be welcomed and read both for its contents and the spirit in which it is written....OR practitioners will enjoy this book, which is essential reading for anyone beginning a study in this field.... @source:European Journal of Operational Research 22
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B. G. Kingsman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lancaster, UK