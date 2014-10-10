Raw Materials Purchasing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080299754, 9781483297262

Raw Materials Purchasing, Volume 4

1st Edition

An Operational Research Approach

Authors: B. G. Kingsman
eBook ISBN: 9781483297262
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 407
Table of Contents

The commodity purchasing context. Commodity price movements. Some practical buying examples. The components of the commodity purchasing decision. Measuring tactical purchasing performance. Purchasing partially substitutable basic raw materials - the blending problem. Scheduling the delivery of linseed oil requirements. Medium-term price forecasting. A market barometer for world linseed prices. Price determination and price forecasting in the world maize market. Models for the tactical buying problem. Practical implementation of the decision price break policy: Case study 1 - day-to-day cereals buying. Case study 2 - daily copper buying. Organising a study of raw material purchasing. References. Sources of trade information published regularly. Name index. Subject index.

Description

A systematic study of commodity purchasing analysed from an operational research viewpoint and based on numerous case studies.

Readership

For operational research practitioners who are involved in studies in the purchasing area in cooperation with buyers; purchasing managers responsible for buying raw materials; and students of operational research methodology.

@qu:...this book should be welcomed and read both for its contents and the spirit in which it is written....OR practitioners will enjoy this book, which is essential reading for anyone beginning a study in this field.... @source:European Journal of Operational Research 22

B. G. Kingsman Author

University of Lancaster, UK

