Rare-Earth Permanent Magnets, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Physics and application of novel magnet materials (K.H.J. Buschow). Comparison of the intrinsic magnetic properties of R2Fe14B and R(Fe11Ti); R = rare earth (J.M.D. Coey). The electronic structure of the Nd3+ ion in Nd2Fe14B (R.J. Radwanski, J.J.M. Franse). NMR study of local properties of Co in Nd2(CoFe)14B (M. Wojcik et al.). A 155Gd Mossbauer study of exchange interactions in Gd2Fe14B (G. Czjzek et al). Magnetic properties of sintered Nd+Fe+Si+B magnets (W. Fernengel). Structure and magnetic properties of R2Fe14B1-xCx compounds (R=Y,Nd) (X.C. Kou et al.). Magnetic anisotropy in Pr2Fe14-xMnxC compounds (R. Verhoef et al.). Magnetic properties of Er2Fe14-xMnxC (R. Verhoef et al.). Magnetocrystalline anisotropy of hexagonal (R,R )2(Fe,Co)17 compounds (B-P. Hu et al.). Electron microscopy of Nd+Fe+B based magnets (J. Fidler, K.G. Knoch). Structure and magnetic properties of sintered Nd+Fe+Nb+B magnets (W. Rodewald, B. Wall). The effect of substitutions on the hard magnetic properties of Nd+Fe+B based materials (R. Grössinger et al.). Ageing effects in Nd(Dy)Fe(Nb)B alloys and magnets (P.A. Withey et al.). Long term aging and irreversible losses at elevated temperatures of Nd+Fe+B magnets with cobalt and dysprosium additions (A.E. Ray et al.). Influence of A1-based additions on coercivity and microstructure in Fe+Nd+B magnets (B. Grieb et al.). Magnetic properties of isotropic and anisotropic Nd+Fe+B bonded magnets (M. Tokunaga et al.). Permanent magnets prepared by hot working cast ingots of NdFeB (J.P. Nozières et al.). New developments in bonded Nd+Fe+B magnets (N. Rowlinson et al.). Coercivity of metastable (Nd,Pr)=Fe+Co+B alloys (J. Wecker, L. Schultz). Melt-spun permanent magnet materials containing Fe3B as the main phase (R. Coehoorn et al.). Magnetic properties of melt spun and crystallized SmFe11.75Ti1.04 (J. Ding, M. Rosenberg). Glass forming ability and kinetics of crystallisation of rapidly quenched Nd+Fe+B alloys (A. Jha et al.). Preparation and properties of mechanically alloyed rare earth permanent magnets (L. Schultz et al.). Electromagnetic machines with Nd+Fe+B magnets (R. Hanitsch). Novel disc type motors (R. Hanitsch et al.). List of contributors.
Description
These papers provide an interesting collection of contributions on fundamental magnetic behaviour, microstructural studies, processing methods and applications of rare earth, iron-rich, high performance permanent magnets. The remarkably versatile nature of the Nd-Fe-B-type alloys with respect to magnet processing is very evident in these proceedings. Thus there are papers which describe the production of magnets by the die-upset-forging of melt-spun ribbon, by cold-compaction of melt-spun-ribbon with soft metals, by mechanical alloying and by hot working of cast material. Work is also reported on the production of new permanent magnets from melt-spun material based on the alloys Nd4Fe78B18 and SmFe11.5Ti1.04. Both these alloys look promising and the former appears to be close to commercial exploitation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 1st August 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983639
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
I.R. Harris Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, UK