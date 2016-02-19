Rare-Earth Permanent Magnets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880086, 9780080983639

Rare-Earth Permanent Magnets, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: I.R. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780080983639
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 1989
Page Count: 142
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Physics and application of novel magnet materials (K.H.J. Buschow). Comparison of the intrinsic magnetic properties of R2Fe14B and R(Fe11Ti); R = rare earth (J.M.D. Coey). The electronic structure of the Nd3+ ion in Nd2Fe14B (R.J. Radwanski, J.J.M. Franse). NMR study of local properties of Co in Nd2(CoFe)14B (M. Wojcik et al.). A 155Gd Mossbauer study of exchange interactions in Gd2Fe14B (G. Czjzek et al). Magnetic properties of sintered Nd+Fe+Si+B magnets (W. Fernengel). Structure and magnetic properties of R2Fe14B1-xCx compounds (R=Y,Nd) (X.C. Kou et al.). Magnetic anisotropy in Pr2Fe14-xMnxC compounds (R. Verhoef et al.). Magnetic properties of Er2Fe14-xMnxC (R. Verhoef et al.). Magnetocrystalline anisotropy of hexagonal (R,R )2(Fe,Co)17 compounds (B-P. Hu et al.). Electron microscopy of Nd+Fe+B based magnets (J. Fidler, K.G. Knoch). Structure and magnetic properties of sintered Nd+Fe+Nb+B magnets (W. Rodewald, B. Wall). The effect of substitutions on the hard magnetic properties of Nd+Fe+B based materials (R. Grössinger et al.). Ageing effects in Nd(Dy)Fe(Nb)B alloys and magnets (P.A. Withey et al.). Long term aging and irreversible losses at elevated temperatures of Nd+Fe+B magnets with cobalt and dysprosium additions (A.E. Ray et al.). Influence of A1-based additions on coercivity and microstructure in Fe+Nd+B magnets (B. Grieb et al.). Magnetic properties of isotropic and anisotropic Nd+Fe+B bonded magnets (M. Tokunaga et al.). Permanent magnets prepared by hot working cast ingots of NdFeB (J.P. Nozières et al.). New developments in bonded Nd+Fe+B magnets (N. Rowlinson et al.). Coercivity of metastable (Nd,Pr)=Fe+Co+B alloys (J. Wecker, L. Schultz). Melt-spun permanent magnet materials containing Fe3B as the main phase (R. Coehoorn et al.). Magnetic properties of melt spun and crystallized SmFe11.75Ti1.04 (J. Ding, M. Rosenberg). Glass forming ability and kinetics of crystallisation of rapidly quenched Nd+Fe+B alloys (A. Jha et al.). Preparation and properties of mechanically alloyed rare earth permanent magnets (L. Schultz et al.). Electromagnetic machines with Nd+Fe+B magnets (R. Hanitsch). Novel disc type motors (R. Hanitsch et al.). List of contributors.

Description

These papers provide an interesting collection of contributions on fundamental magnetic behaviour, microstructural studies, processing methods and applications of rare earth, iron-rich, high performance permanent magnets. The remarkably versatile nature of the Nd-Fe-B-type alloys with respect to magnet processing is very evident in these proceedings. Thus there are papers which describe the production of magnets by the die-upset-forging of melt-spun ribbon, by cold-compaction of melt-spun-ribbon with soft metals, by mechanical alloying and by hot working of cast material. Work is also reported on the production of new permanent magnets from melt-spun material based on the alloys Nd4Fe78B18 and SmFe11.5Ti1.04. Both these alloys look promising and the former appears to be close to commercial exploitation.

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080983639

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

I.R. Harris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.