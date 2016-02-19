Rare-Earth Permanent Magnets, Volume 8

Physics and application of novel magnet materials (K.H.J. Buschow). Comparison of the intrinsic magnetic properties of R2Fe14B and R(Fe11Ti); R = rare earth (J.M.D. Coey). The electronic structure of the Nd3+ ion in Nd2Fe14B (R.J. Radwanski, J.J.M. Franse). NMR study of local properties of Co in Nd2(CoFe)14B (M. Wojcik et al.). A 155Gd Mossbauer study of exchange interactions in Gd2Fe14B (G. Czjzek et al). Magnetic properties of sintered Nd+Fe+Si+B magnets (W. Fernengel). Structure and magnetic properties of R2Fe14B1-xCx compounds (R=Y,Nd) (X.C. Kou et al.). Magnetic anisotropy in Pr2Fe14-xMnxC compounds (R. Verhoef et al.). Magnetic properties of Er2Fe14-xMnxC (R. Verhoef et al.). Magnetocrystalline anisotropy of hexagonal (R,R )2(Fe,Co)17 compounds (B-P. Hu et al.). Electron microscopy of Nd+Fe+B based magnets (J. Fidler, K.G. Knoch). Structure and magnetic properties of sintered Nd+Fe+Nb+B magnets (W. Rodewald, B. Wall). The effect of substitutions on the hard magnetic properties of Nd+Fe+B based materials (R. Grössinger et al.). Ageing effects in Nd(Dy)Fe(Nb)B alloys and magnets (P.A. Withey et al.). Long term aging and irreversible losses at elevated temperatures of Nd+Fe+B magnets with cobalt and dysprosium additions (A.E. Ray et al.). Influence of A1-based additions on coercivity and microstructure in Fe+Nd+B magnets (B. Grieb et al.). Magnetic properties of isotropic and anisotropic Nd+Fe+B bonded magnets (M. Tokunaga et al.). Permanent magnets prepared by hot working cast ingots of NdFeB (J.P. Nozières et al.). New developments in bonded Nd+Fe+B magnets (N. Rowlinson et al.). Coercivity of metastable (Nd,Pr)=Fe+Co+B alloys (J. Wecker, L. Schultz). Melt-spun permanent magnet materials containing Fe3B as the main phase (R. Coehoorn et al.). Magnetic properties of melt spun and crystallized SmFe11.75Ti1.04 (J. Ding, M. Rosenberg). Glass forming ability and kinetics of crystallisation of rapidly quenched Nd+Fe+B alloys (A. Jha et al.). Preparation and properties of mechanically alloyed rare earth permanent magnets (L. Schultz et al.). Electromagnetic machines with Nd+Fe+B magnets (R. Hanitsch). Novel disc type motors (R. Hanitsch et al.). List of contributors.