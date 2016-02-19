Rare Earth Intermetallics
1st Edition
Description
Rare Earth Intermetallics provides an account of the magnetic characteristics of rare earth intermetallics.
This book discusses bulk magnetic characteristics, such as temperature dependence of susceptibility, saturation magnetization, nature of the cooperative magnetic phase, low temperature specific heats, and related thermal properties. Other topics include the magnetic interactions, crystal field interaction by the operator equivalent method, and rare earth-nontransition metal systems. The miscellaneous IVA compounds, rare earth substitution, variation in the iron moment, and compounds with 4d and 5d transition metals are also elaborated in this text.
This publication is recommended for students and researchers interested in rare earth intermetallics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Part I Introductory and Background Material
Chapter 1 Introduction and Scope
References
Chapter 2 The Magnetic Interactions
References
Chapter 3 The Crystal Field Interaction and Its Effect on Thermal and Magnetic Behavior
A. The Crystal Field Interaction by the Operator Equivalent Method
B. The Crystal Field Parameters Bnm
C. Magnetic and Thermal Properties; Van Vleck Paramagnetism
References
Part II Rare Earth-Nontransition Metal Systems
Chapter 4 Compounds with Aluminum
A. The RAl2 Compounds
B. The RA13 Compounds
C. RA1 Compounds
D. R3Al2 Compounds
E. Other Aluminum Compounds
References
Chapter 5 Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Compounds
A. The RIn3 and R3In Compounds
B. The Other In, Ga, and ΤΊ Compounds
References
Chapter 6 Compounds with Copper, Silver, and Gold
A. The RM Compounds
B. The RM2 Compounds
C. The RCu5 Compounds
References
Chapter 7 Compounds with Si, Ge, Sn, and Pb
A. The Equiatomic Compounds
B. The 5:3 and 5:4 Compounds
C. The RSi2 and RGe2 Compounds
D. RSn3 and RPb3 Compounds
E. Miscellaneous IVA Compounds
References
Chapter 8 Compounds with Be, Mg, Zn, Cd, and Hg
A. The RM Compounds
Β. The RM2 Compounds
C. Other Compounds
D. Heat Capacities
References
Part III Rare Earth-Transition Metal Systems
Chapter 9 Nickel Compounds
A. RNi2 Compounds
B. RNi5 Compounds
C. The RNi and R2Ni17 Compounds
D. The R3Ni, R7Ni3 , RNi3 , and R2Ni7 and Er5Ni3 Compounds
References
Chapter 10 Cobalt Compounds
A. The RCo5 Series
B. The RCo2 Series
C. The R2Co17 Compounds
D. The RCo3, R2Co7, R4Co7, and R3Co Compounds
E. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11 Iron and Manganese Compounds
A. R-Fe Compounds
B. R-Mn Compounds
References
Chapter 12 Compounds with 4d and 5d Transition Metals
A. RT2 Compounds
B. The RPd3 Compounds
C. Other Compounds
References
Appendix Energies, Eigenfunctions, and Magnetic Moments of Rare Earth Ions in a Hexagonal Field
J = 8
J=15/2
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158039