Rare Earth Intermetallics provides an account of the magnetic characteristics of rare earth intermetallics.

This book discusses bulk magnetic characteristics, such as temperature dependence of susceptibility, saturation magnetization, nature of the cooperative magnetic phase, low temperature specific heats, and related thermal properties. Other topics include the magnetic interactions, crystal field interaction by the operator equivalent method, and rare earth-nontransition metal systems. The miscellaneous IVA compounds, rare earth substitution, variation in the iron moment, and compounds with 4d and 5d transition metals are also elaborated in this text.

This publication is recommended for students and researchers interested in rare earth intermetallics.