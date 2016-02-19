Rare Earth Intermetallics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127328508, 9780323158039

Rare Earth Intermetallics

1st Edition

Authors: W.E. Wallace
eBook ISBN: 9780323158039
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 278
Description

Rare Earth Intermetallics provides an account of the magnetic characteristics of rare earth intermetallics.

This book discusses bulk magnetic characteristics, such as temperature dependence of susceptibility, saturation magnetization, nature of the cooperative magnetic phase, low temperature specific heats, and related thermal properties. Other topics include the magnetic interactions, crystal field interaction by the operator equivalent method, and rare earth-nontransition metal systems. The miscellaneous IVA compounds, rare earth substitution, variation in the iron moment, and compounds with 4d and 5d transition metals are also elaborated in this text.

This publication is recommended for students and researchers interested in rare earth intermetallics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

Part I Introductory and Background Material

Chapter 1 Introduction and Scope

References

Chapter 2 The Magnetic Interactions

References

Chapter 3 The Crystal Field Interaction and Its Effect on Thermal and Magnetic Behavior

A. The Crystal Field Interaction by the Operator Equivalent Method

B. The Crystal Field Parameters Bnm

C. Magnetic and Thermal Properties; Van Vleck Paramagnetism

References

Part II Rare Earth-Nontransition Metal Systems

Chapter 4 Compounds with Aluminum

A. The RAl2 Compounds

B. The RA13 Compounds

C. RA1 Compounds

D. R3Al2 Compounds

E. Other Aluminum Compounds

References

Chapter 5 Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Compounds

A. The RIn3 and R3In Compounds

B. The Other In, Ga, and ΤΊ Compounds

References

Chapter 6 Compounds with Copper, Silver, and Gold

A. The RM Compounds

B. The RM2 Compounds

C. The RCu5 Compounds

References

Chapter 7 Compounds with Si, Ge, Sn, and Pb

A. The Equiatomic Compounds

B. The 5:3 and 5:4 Compounds

C. The RSi2 and RGe2 Compounds

D. RSn3 and RPb3 Compounds

E. Miscellaneous IVA Compounds

References

Chapter 8 Compounds with Be, Mg, Zn, Cd, and Hg

A. The RM Compounds

Β. The RM2 Compounds

C. Other Compounds

D. Heat Capacities

References

Part III Rare Earth-Transition Metal Systems

Chapter 9 Nickel Compounds

A. RNi2 Compounds

B. RNi5 Compounds

C. The RNi and R2Ni17 Compounds

D. The R3Ni, R7Ni3 , RNi3 , and R2Ni7 and Er5Ni3 Compounds

References

Chapter 10 Cobalt Compounds

A. The RCo5 Series

B. The RCo2 Series

C. The R2Co17 Compounds

D. The RCo3, R2Co7, R4Co7, and R3Co Compounds

E. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 11 Iron and Manganese Compounds

A. R-Fe Compounds

B. R-Mn Compounds

References

Chapter 12 Compounds with 4d and 5d Transition Metals

A. RT2 Compounds

B. The RPd3 Compounds

C. Other Compounds

References

Appendix Energies, Eigenfunctions, and Magnetic Moments of Rare Earth Ions in a Hexagonal Field

J = 8

J=15/2

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158039

About the Author

W.E. Wallace

Ratings and Reviews

