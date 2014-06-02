Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs

"This book may appeal to clinicians and researchers by drawing on lessons learnt about rare diseases and their relevance for common diseases…covers disease pathological mechanisms, understandable to non-experts, concepts in molecular biology and genetics, and how future research into rare diseases may provide answers for the treatment of all diseases." --Pediatrics Institute online, June 2014

"The book flows well and makes good use of illustration, making it an engaging read...The first of its kind, this book provides justification for funding research in the rare diseases. This book is strongly recommended for the intended audience. 3 Stars - Score: 86" --Doody's.com, Nov 2014

"This book about rare diseases is a rare book. Few authors have the breadth of knowledge to cover the field of rare diseases. Jules J. Berman, well known in medical informatics, tutors the reader with a mix of history, genetics, medicine and social commentary on common versus rare disorders. The book is readable, interesting and unexpectedly entertaining. It is not a textbook or a compendium, but for anyone interested in rare diseases generally it is a unique and informative read." --M. Ian Phillips, Editor, Expert Opinion on Orphan Drugs, Director, Center for Rare Disease Therapies, Keck Graduate Institute, Claremont, CA, USA

"At last, a book that makes these complex matters comprehensible. Dr. Berman has produced a very significant work here. He manages to bring together the complexities of genetics and inheritance and the complex relationship of rare diseases to common diseases, and weave them together to explain many things about human biology and disease. His use of over 100 rules, with a rationale for each, is a novel and very useful way of summarising key points of his work. These rules will be a valuable aid for students as well as lay readers wanting to better understand this complex area." --John Forman, Executive Director, NZ Organisation for Rare Disorders, Wellington, New Zealand

"Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs: Keys to Understanding and Treating the Common Diseases bridges our understanding of the common diseases and the rare diseases. This unique and much-needed book provides an insightful glimpse of how biomedical research will play out as the rare diseases take an increasing role in the way we understand and treat the common diseases. Healthcare professionals, students, biomedical researchers, and advocates for rare disease research will find that this book applies common sense to a rare subject." --Stephen G. Groft, Pharm.D., Director of the Office of Rare Diseases Research, U.S. National Institutes of Health, 1993-2014 (retired)