Rapidly Quenched Metals 6: Volume 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781851669738, 9780080984827

Rapidly Quenched Metals 6: Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: R.W. Cochrane
eBook ISBN: 9780080984827
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 588
No. of pages:
588
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080984827

R.W. Cochrane

Department of Physique, Universite de Montreal, Quebec, Canada

