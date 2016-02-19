Rapidly Quenched Metals 6: Volume 2
1st Edition
Editors: R.W. Cochrane
eBook ISBN: 9780080984834
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 573
Details
- No. of pages:
- 573
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984834
About the Editor
R.W. Cochrane
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physique, Universite de Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.