Rapid Review Biochemistry
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Carbohydrates, Lipids, and Amino Acids: Metabolic Fuels and Biosynthetic Precursors
Chapter 2 Proteins
Chapter 3 Membrane Biochemistry and Signal Transduction
Chapter 4 Nutrition
Chapter 5 Generation of Energy from Dietary Fuels
Chapter 6 Carbohydrate Metabolism
Chapter 7 Lipid Metabolism
Chapter 8 Nitrogen Metabolism
Chapter 9 Integration of Metabolism
Chapter 10 Nucleotide Synthesis and Metabolism
Chapter 11 Organization, Synthesis, and Repair of DNA
Chapter 12 Gene Expression
Chapter 13 DNA Technology
Common Laboratory Values
Description
Get the most from your study time, and experience a realistic USMLE simulation with Rapid Review Biochemistry, 3rd Edition, by Drs. John W. Pelley, and Edward F. Goljan. This new reference in the highly rated Rapid Review Series is formatted as a bulleted outline with photographs, tables, and figures that address all the biochemistry information you need to know for the USMLE. And with Student Consult functionality, you can become familiar with the look and feel of the actual exam by taking a timed or a practice online test that includes 350 USMLE-style questions.
Key Features
Author, John Pelley, wins 2010 Alpha Omega Alpha Robert J. Glaser Distinguished Teacher Award
John Pelley PhD, an associate author of two popular medical review titles, Rapid Review Biochemistry, and Elsevier's Integrated Review Biochemistry has won the 2010 Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Robert J. Glaser Distinguished Teacher Award. The award was established by the AOA medical honor society in 1988 to recognize faculty members who have distinguished themselves in medical student education. He is nationally known for applying concept mapping, a learning technique that focuses on building patterns and relationships to concepts, to medical education.
- Review the most current information with completely updated chapters, images, and questions.
- Profit from the guidance of series editor, Dr. Edward Goljan, a well-known author of medical review books, who reviewed and edited every question.
- Take a timed or a practice test online with more than 350 USMLE-style questions and full rationales for why every possible answer is right or wrong.
- Access all the information you need to know quickly and easily with a user-friendly, two-color outline format that includes High-Yield Margin Notes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 27th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323068871
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240222
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323080507
About the Authors
John Pelley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Cell Biology and Biochemistry, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine, Lubbock, Texas
Edward Goljan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Oklahoma