Get the most from your study time, and experience a realistic USMLE simulation with Rapid Review Biochemistry, 3rd Edition, by Drs. John W. Pelley, and Edward F. Goljan. This new reference in the highly rated Rapid Review Series is formatted as a bulleted outline with photographs, tables, and figures that address all the biochemistry information you need to know for the USMLE. And with Student Consult functionality, you can become familiar with the look and feel of the actual exam by taking a timed or a practice online test that includes 350 USMLE-style questions.