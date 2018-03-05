Rapid Response Systems/Fluid Resuscitation, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583008, 9780323583015

Rapid Response Systems/Fluid Resuscitation, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael DeVita Andrew Shaw
eBook ISBN: 9780323583015
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583008
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2018
Table of Contents

Section I: Rapid Response Systems

Preface: Why RRS? Where RRS?

The Afferent Limb of Rapid Response Systems: Continuous Monitoring on General Care Units

Trigger Criteria: Big Data

Surgical Rescue in Medical Patients: The Role of Acute Care Surgeons as the Surgical Rapid Response Team

Crisis Teams for Obstetric Patients

A Decade of Difficult Airway Response Team: Lessons Learned from a Hospital-Wide Difficult Airway Response Team Program

Sepsis Rapid Response Teams

Intensivist Presence at Code Events Is Associated with High Survival and Increased Documentation Rates

Section II: Fluid Resuscitation

Preface: Fluid Therapy in the Critically Ill

Applied Physiology of Fluid Resuscitation in Critical Illness

Does Fluid Type and Amount Affect Kidney Function in Critical Illness?

Blood Product Administration in the Critical Care and Perioperative Settings

Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Rapid Response Systems and Fluid Resuscitation, with topics including: RRS Now; Triggering Criteria; Surgery/Trauma RRT; Obstetric RRT; Difficult airway rapid response teams; Sepsis rapid response teams; Applied physiology of fluid resuscitation in critical illness; The microcirculation and endothelial function in critical illness; The role of fluid therapy in optimizing the high-risk surgery patient; Blood product administration in critical illness and perioperative settings; and the effect of fluid type and amount on kidney function in critical illness.

About the Authors

Michael DeVita Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University Medical Center

Andrew Shaw Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

