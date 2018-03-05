Rapid Response Systems/Fluid Resuscitation, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 34-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Rapid Response Systems & Fluid Resuscitation – Table of Contents
Section I: Rapid Response Systems
Preface: Why RRS? Where RRS?
The Afferent Limb of Rapid Response Systems: Continuous Monitoring on General Care Units
Trigger Criteria: Big Data
Surgical Rescue in Medical Patients: The Role of Acute Care Surgeons as the Surgical Rapid Response Team
Crisis Teams for Obstetric Patients
A Decade of Difficult Airway Response Team: Lessons Learned from a Hospital-Wide Difficult Airway Response Team Program
Sepsis Rapid Response Teams
Intensivist Presence at Code Events Is Associated with High Survival and Increased Documentation Rates
Section II: Fluid Resuscitation
Preface: Fluid Therapy in the Critically Ill
Applied Physiology of Fluid Resuscitation in Critical Illness
Does Fluid Type and Amount Affect Kidney Function in Critical Illness?
Blood Product Administration in the Critical Care and Perioperative Settings
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Rapid Response Systems and Fluid Resuscitation, with topics including: RRS Now; Triggering Criteria; Surgery/Trauma RRT; Obstetric RRT; Difficult airway rapid response teams; Sepsis rapid response teams; Applied physiology of fluid resuscitation in critical illness; The microcirculation and endothelial function in critical illness; The role of fluid therapy in optimizing the high-risk surgery patient; Blood product administration in critical illness and perioperative settings; and the effect of fluid type and amount on kidney function in critical illness.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583015
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583008
About the Authors
Michael DeVita Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia University Medical Center
Andrew Shaw Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University Medical Center