Rapid Mixing and Sampling Techniques in Biochemistry focuses on the applications of rapid reaction techniques to biochemical problems, including mechanical disturbance, cavitation, and spectroscopic evaluation. The selection first offers information on flash photographs of jet collision phenomena, curved coaxial mixer with two circular inlet channels, and ten jet mixers. Topics include cavitation and mechanical disturbance, efficiency of mixing, operation of the flow apparatus, and mixing tests. The book also ponders on cavitation in rapid flow apparatuses, as well as avoidance of cavitation and description of the flow apparatus. The publication takes a look at ball mixers, multiple rapid mixing of micro-samples by a gun-type projection system and its rapid spectroscopic evaluation, and thermal stopped-flow apparatus. The book also elaborates on pulsed flow apparatus, photochemical activation apparatus using flash tubes, and experimental evaluation of the Bray rapid freezing- technique. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in rapid mixing and sampling techniques.

Table of Contents



List of participants

Preface

Rapid Flow Methods

Introductory Remarks

Origins of the Rapid Flow Method

I. Rapid Mixing and Fluid Flow

Flash Photographs of Jet Collision Phenomena

A Curved Coaxial Mixer with Two Circular Inlet Channels

A Ten Jet Mixer

Cavitation in Rapid Flow Apparatuses

General Discussion: Rapid Mixing and Fluid Flow

II. Injection into a Fixed Volume

Ball Mixers

The Moving Mixing Chamber

Multiple Rapid Mixing of Micro-Samples by a Gun-Type Projection System and its Rapid Spectroscopic Evaluation

A Simple Micro Stopped Flow Apparatus

III. Stopped Flow Methods

A Stopped Flow Apparatus

A Thermal Stopped Flow Apparatus

General Discussion: Stopped Flow Methods

IV. Continuous Flow Methods

A Pulsed Flow Apparatus

Continuous Flow Methods Adapted for EPR Apparatus

Continuous Flow Methods Adapted for EPR Apparatus

General Discussion: Flow Apparatuses

V. Flow with Photolysis and Temperature Jump

Photochemical Activation Using Flash Tubes

Photochemical Activation with Optical Maser

A Combination of Temperature Jump and Flow Techniques

Combined Temperature Jump-Flow Apparatus

Rapid Stopping and Sampling Techniques

VI. Liquid-Liquid Quenching

Rapid Freezing of Liquids by Colliding Jets

Quenching by Squirting into Cold Immiscible Liquids

An Experimental Evaluation of the Bray Rapid Freezing Technique

Effects of Quenching Techniques on Results of Fast Sampling Experiments

General Discussion: Liquid-Liquid Quenching

VII. Tissue Freeze Quenching

Rapid Arrest of Metabolism with Melting Freon

The Rapid Freezing Method for the Interruption of Muscular Contraction

Metabolite Assay in Frozen Samples of Liver Tissue

General Discussion: Solid-Liquid Quenching

VIII. Rapid Sampling Techniques

Rotating Stopcock and Aspirator Type Samplers

Rapid Sampling with Single Drop Aliquots

Three Fast Sampling Techniques for Biokinetic Experiments with Radioisotopes

Multi-Channel Syringe-Type Sampler for Large Scale Experiments

Techniques for Following Rapid Inhibitor-Induced Changes in the Operation of the Photosynthetic Carbon Reduction Cycle

Techniques for Studying Kinetics in Mitochondrial Suspensions

A Comparison of the Resolution of Chemical and Optical Sampling

Summary Discussion: Correlation of Mixing, Sampling, and Stopping Techniques

Concluding Remarks

Appendices

Editor's Note

I. On the Application of Fluid Dynamics to the Development of Rapid Mixing Techniques

II. Mixers

III. Energy Dissipation in Mixing

IV. An Electromagnetic Flow Meter

V. Perturbation of Accelerated Biostructures

VI. Conditions for Combining the Rapid Flow Technique with the Temperature Jump Method

Index