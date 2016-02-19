Rapid Mixing and Sampling Techniques in Biochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Rapid Mixing and Sampling Techniques in Biochemistry focuses on the applications of rapid reaction techniques to biochemical problems, including mechanical disturbance, cavitation, and spectroscopic evaluation.
The selection first offers information on flash photographs of jet collision phenomena, curved coaxial mixer with two circular inlet channels, and ten jet mixers. Topics include cavitation and mechanical disturbance, efficiency of mixing, operation of the flow apparatus, and mixing tests. The book also ponders on cavitation in rapid flow apparatuses, as well as avoidance of cavitation and description of the flow apparatus.
The publication takes a look at ball mixers, multiple rapid mixing of micro-samples by a gun-type projection system and its rapid spectroscopic evaluation, and thermal stopped-flow apparatus. The book also elaborates on pulsed flow apparatus, photochemical activation apparatus using flash tubes, and experimental evaluation of the Bray rapid freezing- technique.
The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in rapid mixing and sampling techniques.
Table of Contents
List of participants
Preface
Rapid Flow Methods
Introductory Remarks
Origins of the Rapid Flow Method
I. Rapid Mixing and Fluid Flow
Flash Photographs of Jet Collision Phenomena
A Curved Coaxial Mixer with Two Circular Inlet Channels
A Ten Jet Mixer
Cavitation in Rapid Flow Apparatuses
General Discussion: Rapid Mixing and Fluid Flow
II. Injection into a Fixed Volume
Ball Mixers
The Moving Mixing Chamber
Multiple Rapid Mixing of Micro-Samples by a Gun-Type Projection System and its Rapid Spectroscopic Evaluation
A Simple Micro Stopped Flow Apparatus
III. Stopped Flow Methods
A Stopped Flow Apparatus
A Thermal Stopped Flow Apparatus
General Discussion: Stopped Flow Methods
IV. Continuous Flow Methods
A Pulsed Flow Apparatus
Continuous Flow Methods Adapted for EPR Apparatus
General Discussion: Flow Apparatuses
V. Flow with Photolysis and Temperature Jump
Photochemical Activation Using Flash Tubes
Photochemical Activation with Optical Maser
A Combination of Temperature Jump and Flow Techniques
Combined Temperature Jump-Flow Apparatus
Rapid Stopping and Sampling Techniques
VI. Liquid-Liquid Quenching
Rapid Freezing of Liquids by Colliding Jets
Quenching by Squirting into Cold Immiscible Liquids
An Experimental Evaluation of the Bray Rapid Freezing Technique
Effects of Quenching Techniques on Results of Fast Sampling Experiments
General Discussion: Liquid-Liquid Quenching
VII. Tissue Freeze Quenching
Rapid Arrest of Metabolism with Melting Freon
The Rapid Freezing Method for the Interruption of Muscular Contraction
Metabolite Assay in Frozen Samples of Liver Tissue
General Discussion: Solid-Liquid Quenching
VIII. Rapid Sampling Techniques
Rotating Stopcock and Aspirator Type Samplers
Rapid Sampling with Single Drop Aliquots
Three Fast Sampling Techniques for Biokinetic Experiments with Radioisotopes
Multi-Channel Syringe-Type Sampler for Large Scale Experiments
Techniques for Following Rapid Inhibitor-Induced Changes in the Operation of the Photosynthetic Carbon Reduction Cycle
Techniques for Studying Kinetics in Mitochondrial Suspensions
A Comparison of the Resolution of Chemical and Optical Sampling
Summary Discussion: Correlation of Mixing, Sampling, and Stopping Techniques
Concluding Remarks
Appendices
Editor's Note
I. On the Application of Fluid Dynamics to the Development of Rapid Mixing Techniques
II. Mixers
III. Energy Dissipation in Mixing
IV. An Electromagnetic Flow Meter
V. Perturbation of Accelerated Biostructures
VI. Conditions for Combining the Rapid Flow Technique with the Temperature Jump Method
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271712