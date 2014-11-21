Rapid Interpretation of Heart and Lung Sounds - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323327077, 9780323341233

Rapid Interpretation of Heart and Lung Sounds

3rd Edition

A Guide to Cardiac and Respiratory Auscultation in Dogs and Cats

Authors: Bruce Keene Francis Smith Larry Tilley Bernie Hansen
eBook ISBN: 9780323341233
eBook ISBN: 9780323327909
Paperback ISBN: 9780323327077
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st November 2014
Page Count: 112
Description

Learn to properly identify, interpret, and differentiate a wide variety of canine and feline heart and lung sounds with Rapid Interpretation of Heart and Lung Sounds: A Guide to Cardiac and Respiratory Auscultation in Dogs and Cats, 3rd Edition. A brand new companion website features both simulated and actual clinical examples to help you master and evaluate common sounds like murmurs and arrhythmias. And with the helpful instructions in the text integrated with the heart and lung sounds, you will be well prepared to perform accurate heart and lung auscultation in dogs and cats.

Key Features

  • Heart sound simulator allows you to focus on the heart sounds without the distraction of respiratory sounds or artifacts of hair rubbing against the stethoscope.
  • Wide variety of heart and lung sounds provides you with real-life cases that are as close to clinical practice as possible.
  • Pretests may be taken prior to reviewing the book and website to measure how much you already know.
  • Posttests help determine when the material has been mastered and direct the user to remediation in areas where additional study is needed.
  • Inclusion of clinically-relevant conditions makes it easy for you to apply this information to day-to-day practice.
  • Key points called out within the text alert you to potential problems, variations on techniques, and other treatment considerations.

Table of Contents

Introduction
Suggestions for Program Use
Chapter 1: Heart Sounds
Chapter 2: Murmurs
Chapter 3: Arrhythmias
Chapter 4: Lung Sounds
Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323341233
eBook ISBN:
9780323327909
Paperback ISBN:
9780323327077

About the Author

Bruce Keene

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Companion Animal and Special Species Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Francis Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, VetMed Consultants, Inc., Lexington, MA; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Tufts University, North Grafton, MA

Larry Tilley

Affiliations and Expertise

President, VetMed Consultants, Inc., Consultant, New Mexico Veterinary Specialty Referral Center, Santa Fe, NM

Bernie Hansen

