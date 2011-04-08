RAPID ACLS - Revised Reprint - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323083201, 9780323085656

RAPID ACLS - Revised Reprint

2nd Edition

Authors: Barbara Aehlert
eBook ISBN: 9780323085656
eBook ISBN: 9780323170291
Paperback ISBN: 9780323083201
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 8th April 2011
Page Count: 208
Description

Designed to offer essential information on-the-spot, where it's needed most! RAPID ACLS, 2nd Edition, Revised Reprint is now updated to reflect the 2010 emergency cardiovascular care guidelines. It contains a broad range of topics pertaining to advanced cardiac life support including information on airway management, pharmacology, vascular access, ECGs, electrical therapy, acute coronary syndromes, and special resuscitation situations. Loaded with tables, mnemonics, and algorithms throughout, RAPID ACLS, 2nd Edition, Revised Reprint is ideal for use in clinical practice or during an ACLS course.

Key Features

  • Compact 3 x 5 ½-inch size presents essential information in a quick-reference format.
  • Fluid-resistant paper is durable for rugged clinical use.
  • Full-color illustrations show clear, vivid presentations of essential concepts and common cardiac rhythms for clear and easy interpretation.
  • Concise, accessible bullet points and numbered lists make key information easy to find, read, and understand.
  • Convenient format uses spiral binding and color tabs as section dividers allow you to quickly locate important information in an emergency.
  • Over 70 tables throughout the text including dysrhythmias and cardiac medications provide the basics of dysrhythmias and medications at a glance.
  • Commonly used but rarely memorized information broken down into tables, algorithms, and acronyms help in locating essential information.

Table of Contents

  1. ABCDs of Emergency Cardiac Care
  2. Airway Management & Ventilation
  3. Rhythm Recognition
  4. Electrical Therapy
  5. Vascular Access & Medications
  6. Acute Coronary Syndromes
  7. Stroke & Special Resuscitation Situations
  8. Putting It All Together (Algorithms)

Details

About the Author

Barbara Aehlert

Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

