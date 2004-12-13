Rape Investigation Handbook
1st Edition
Description
The Rape Investigation Handbook is the first practical and hands-on manual written by sex crime investigators and forensic scientists, providing students with first-hand insight into the work of these professionals. It is the only comprehensive reference available on the investigation of sexual assault and rape.
It includes extensive accounts of perpetrators, victims, and other rape case evidence for identification of incidents of rape. The key feature of this text is a thorough overview of the investigative and forensic processes related to sex crime investigation. It takes the reader through investigative and forensic processes in a logical sequence, showing how investigations of rape and sexual assault can and should be conducted from start to finish. This book is designed to be accessible, in terms of language and approach, to the student in the classroom learning about the subject for the first time.
It is an excellent training manual for sex crime investigators as well as an excellent textbook for any hands-on university course on the subject of sex crime investigation. This book would also serve as a useful supplement for any investigative course involving violent crime or death investigation.
Key Features
The only comprehensive reference available on the investigation of sexual assault and rape, a crime 10 times more prevalent than murder
Authored by qualified investigators and forensic professionals with more than twenty years of collective experience working cases, preparing them for court, and offering testimony
Written in a clear, practical style, ideal for professionals in forensic nursing, law enforcement, the legal community, and the investigative community
Readership
Law enforcement; crime scene investigators, sexual crime units, sexual assault nurse examiners, forensic nurses, general forensic scientists
Table of Contents
Defining Rape & Sexual Assault; The First Investigative Response; Investigative Crime Scene Management; Processing the Rape Crime Scene; Interviewing Suspects & Victims; Forensic Medical Evidence: The Contributions of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE); Investigating Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault; DNA for Detectives; DNA: Investigative Applications; Victims of Rape; False Reports; Rapist Modus Operandi and Motive; Serial Rape: Investigative Issues; Rape & Sexual Assault on Trial. Appendices: Adult/Adolescent Sexual Assault Examination Form; Sexual Assault Suspect Examination Form; People v. Oliver Jovanovich: From Cybersex to Sexual Assault Allegations; Task Force Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 13th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480558
About the Editor
John Savino
In a career that spans more than thirty-four years, Det. Savino has become one of the best sex crime investigators New York City had to offer. John Savino began his law enforcement in 1982 with the New York City Police Department. He served as a patrol officer, narcotics investigator and was promoted to Detective in 1989. Detective Savino spent the last eighteen years of his career with the NYPD investigating reports of sexual assault and child abuse while assigned to the Manhattan Special Victims Squad, and was promoted to the prestigious rank of Detective 1st Grade. During his time with the Special Victims Squad he has investigated thousands of reports of rape and sexual assault and has been lead investigator for many successful serial rape and pattern sexual assault investigations. He has investigated some of the most notorious and heinous sex crimes Manhattan has ever seen. Det. Savino was tasked with rewriting policy used for investigating sexual assaults by the New York City Police Department, and created training manuals for Detectives newly assigned to the Manhattan Special Victims Squad. During his assignment with the Manhattan Special Victims Squad, he began lecturing at training classes held for Rape Advocates and Emergency Room personnel after he saw a need to bridge the gap between medical personnel and the police. He also created training material and provided training for uniformed officers and first responders on the proper response to a sexual assault, and how to interact with a sexual assault victim, and properly preserve the crime scene In September of 2001, after the World Trade Center Tragedy, Detective Savino along with an elite group of Detectives were temporality assigned to the New York City Morgue for several months and assigned the difficult task of attempting to identify the victims of the World Trade Center Disaster. His skills, dedication and attention to details carried over to this assignment and led to the identification of numerous victims of the tragedy. After twenty-five years with the NYPD, Detective Savino retired in 2007, and joined a Law Enforcement Agency in the State of Florida where he began investigating insurance fraud and complex financial crimes. In 2013, he was promoted to Lieutenant and is currently supervising a squad of detectives investigating insurance fraud and financial crimes in the State of Florida.
Affiliations and Expertise
Law Enforcement Agency, State of Florida
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK; USA Director, The Institute of Forensic Investigation & Criminal Profiling, Aguascalientes, MX
About the Author
Reviews
"This book is easy to read and follows a logical progression from the initial call to the courts. Anyone involved in dealing with sexual assault cases in any capacity would benefit from having this book in their library of reference texts. This book would make an excellent training tool for police training agencies, nursing schools and emergency medical personnel." - www.crimeandclues.com "Many of the methods for crime scene management may seem like common sense to experienced officers but the clarity and logic of these methods is an invaluable tool for both new recruits and seasoned officers. The methods for preserving and collecting evidence are clearly presented and logical in progression." - www.crimeandclues.com