Rang & Dale's Pharmacology

Comprehensive yet easy to use, Rang and Dale’s Pharmacology has been providing core basic and clinical science information to students and healthcare practitioners worldwide for more than 25 years. The fully revised 9th Edition keeps you up to date with all that’s new in the field, including new and emerging drugs and recent studies. From cover to cover, you’ll progressively increase your knowledge of all relevant aspects of pharmacology, from a molecular understanding of receptors and drug actions through clinical uses of key groups of drugs.