Rang & Dale's Pharmacology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702074486, 9780702074462

Rang & Dale's Pharmacology

9th Edition

Authors: James Ritter Rod Flower Graeme Henderson Yoon Kong Loke David MacEwan Humphrey Rang
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074486
eBook ISBN: 9780702074462
eBook ISBN: 9780702074455
eBook ISBN: 9780702080609
eBook ISBN: 9780702080616
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd January 2019
Page Count: 808
Description

Comprehensive yet easy to use, Rang and Dale’s Pharmacology has been providing core basic and clinical science information to students and healthcare practitioners worldwide for more than 25 years. The fully revised 9th Edition keeps you up to date with all that’s new in the field, including new and emerging drugs and recent studies. From cover to cover, you’ll progressively increase your knowledge of all relevant aspects of pharmacology, from a molecular understanding of receptors and drug actions through clinical uses of key groups of drugs.

Table of Contents

Rang and Dale’s Pharmacology

Section 1. General principles

1. What is pharmacology?

2. How drugs act: general principles

3. How drugs act: molecular aspects

4. How drugs act: cellular aspects excitation, contraction and secretion

5. Biopharmaceuticals and gene therapy

6. Cell proliferation, apoptosis, repair and regeneration

7. Cellular mechanisms: host defence

8. Method and measurement in pharmacology

9. Absorption and distribution of drugs

10. Drug metabolism and elimination

11. Pharmacokinetics

12. Individual Variation, Pharmacogenomics and Personalised Medicine

Section 2. Chemical Mediators

13. Chemical mediators and the autonomic nervous system

14. Cholinergic transmission

15. Noradrenergic transmission

16. 5-Hydroxytryptamine and the Pharmacology of Migraine

17. Purines

18. Local Hormones 1: Histamin and the Biologically Active Lipids.

19. Local Hormones 2: Peptides and Proteins

20. Cannabinoids

21. Nitric oxide and other gaseous mediators

Section 3. Drugs affecting major organ systems

22. The heart

23. The vascular system

24. Atherosclerosis and lipid metabolism

25. Haemostasis and thrombosis

26. Haemopoietic system

27. Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant drugs

28. Skin

29. Respiratory system

30. The Kidney and urinary system

31. The Gastrointestinal tract

32. The control of blood glucose and drug treatment of diabetes mellitus

33. Obesity

34. The Pituitary and the adrenal cortex

35. Thyroid

36. The reproductive system

37. Bone metabolism

Section 4. Nervous System

38. Chemical transmission and drug action in the nervous system

39. Amino acid transmitters

40. Other transmitters and modulators

41. Neurodegenerative diseases

42. General anaesthetic agents

43. Analgesic drugs

44. Local anaesthetics and other drugs affecting sodium channels

45. Anxiolytic and hypnotic drugs

46. Antiepileptic drugs

47. Antipsychotic drugs

48. Antidepressant drugs

49. CNS stimulants and psychotomimetic drugs

50. Drug addiction, dependence and abuse

Section 5. Drugs used for the treatment of infections and cancer

51. Basic principles of antimicrobial chemotherapy

52. Antibacterial drugs

53. Antiviral drugs

54. Antifungal drugs

55. Antiprotozoal drugs

56. Anthelmintic drugs

57. Anti-cancer drugs

Section 6. Special Topics

58. Harmful effects of drugs

59. Lifestyle drugs and drugs in sport

60. Drug discovery and development

About the Author

James Ritter

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, King’s College London, and Medical Research Director, Quintiles, London, UK

Rod Flower

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Biochemical Pharmacology, The William Harvey Research Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London , London, UK

Graeme Henderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pharmacology, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK

Yoon Kong Loke

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacology, School of Medicine, Health Policy and Practice, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK

David MacEwan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Molecular Pharmacology/Toxicology & Head of Department, Department of Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Liverpool Liverpool, United Kingdom

Humphrey Rang

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology, University College London, London, UK

