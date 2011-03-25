Rang & Dale's Pharmacology
7th Edition
Description
Rang & Dale’s Pharmacology provides you with all the knowledge you need to get through your pharmacology course and beyond. Drs. Humphrey P. Rang, Maureen M. Dale, James M. Ritter, Rod Flower, and Graeme Henderson present a clear and accessible approach to the analysis of therapeutic agents at the cellular and molecular level through detailed diagrams, full-color illustrations, and pedagogical features. Plus, USMLE-style review questions and additional learning tools online at studentconsult.com make this the perfect resource to turn to for a full understanding of key concepts in pharmacology.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at studentconsult.com, along with 500 USMLE-style multiple-choice review questions, and online only references.
- Find and cross-reference information quickly using a color-coded layout that makes navigation easy.
- Effectively understand and review key concepts through detailed diagrams and full-color illustrations that clarify even the most complex concepts.
- Reinforce your learning with key points boxes and clinical uses boxes that highlight crucial information and clinical applications.
Table of Contents
Section 1: General principles
1. What is pharmacology?
2. How drugs act: general principles
3. How drugs act: molecular aspects
4. How drugs act: cellular aspects—excitation, contraction and secretion
5. Cell proliferation, apoptosis, repair and regeneration
6. Cellular mechanisms: host defence
7. Method and measurement in pharmacology
8. Drug absorption and distribution
9. Drug metabolism and elimination
10. Pharmacokinetics
11. Pharmacogenetics, pharmacogenomics and ‘personalised medicine’
Section 2: Chemical mediators
12. Chemical mediators and the autonomic nervous system
13. Cholinergic transmission
14. Noradrenergic transmission
15. 5-Hydroxytryptamine and the pharmacology of migraine
16. Purines
17. Local hormones: cytokines, biologically active lipids, amines and peptides
18. Cannabinoids
19. Peptides and proteins as mediators
20. Nitric oxide
Section 3: Drugs affecting major organ systems
21. The heart
22. The vascular system
23. Atherosclerosis and lipoprotein metabolism
24. Haemostasis and thrombosis
25. Haemopoietic system and treatment of anaemia
26. Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant drugs
27. The respiratory system
28. The kidney
29. The gastrointestinal tract
30. The control of blood glucose and drug treatment of diabetes mellitus
31. Obesity
32. The pituitary and the adrenal cortex
33. The thyroid
34. The reproductive system
35. Bone metabolism
Section 4: The nervous system
36. Chemical transmission and drug action in the central nervous system
37. Amino acid transmitters
38. Other transmitters and modulators
39. Neurodegenerative diseases
40. General anaesthetic agents
41. Analgesic drugs
42. Local anaesthetics and other drugs affecting sodium channels
43. Anxiolytic and hypnotic drugs
44. Antiepileptic drugs
45. Antipsychotic drugs
46. Antidepressant drugs
47. CNS stimulants and psychotomimetic drugs
48. Drug addiction, dependence and abuse
Section 5: Drugs used for the treatment of infections, cancer and immunological disorders
49. Basic principles of antimicrobial chemotherapy
50. Antibacterial drugs
51. Antiviral drugs
52. Antifungal drugs
53. Antiprotozoal drugs
54. Anthelminthic drugs
55. Anticancer drugs
Section 6: Special topics
56. Individual variation and drug interaction
57. Harmful effects of drugs
58. Lifestyle drugs and drugs in sport
59. Biopharmaceuticals and gene therapy
60. Drug discovery and development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 25th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062193
About the Author
James Ritter
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, King’s College London, and Medical Research Director, Quintiles, London, UK
Rod Flower
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Biochemical Pharmacology, The William Harvey Research Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London , London, UK
Graeme Henderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacology, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK
Humphrey Rang
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology, University College London, London, UK