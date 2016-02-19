Random Vibration in Mechanical Systems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483232591, 9781483269009

Random Vibration in Mechanical Systems

2nd Edition

Authors: Stephen H. Crandall William D. Mark
eBook ISBN: 9781483269009
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 176
Description

Random Vibration in Mechanical Systems focuses on the fundamental facts and theories of random vibration in a form particularly applicable to mechanical engineers.

The book first offers information on the characterization and transmission of random vibration. Discussions focus on the normal or Gaussian random process; excitation-response relations for stationary random processes; response of a single-degree-of-freedom system to stationary random excitation; wide-band and narrow-band random processes; and frequency decomposition of stationary random processes.

The text then examines failure due to random vibration, including failure due to first excursion up to a certain level; fatigue failure due to a stationary narrow-band random stress process; failure due to an accumulation of damage; failure due to response remaining above a certain level for too great a fraction of the time; and failure mechanisms.

The manuscript is a vital reference for mechanical engineers and researchers interested in random vibration in mechanical systems.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Characterization of Random Vibration

1.1 What is Random Vibration?

1.2 Random Processes

1.3 Probability Distributions

1.4 Ensemble Averages, Mean and Autocorrelation

1.5 The Stationary and Ergodic Assumptions, Temporal Averages

1.6 Frequency Decomposition of Stationary Random Processes, Spectral Density

1.7 The Normal or Gaussian Random Process

1.8 Wide-Band and Narrow-Band Random Processes

References

Chapter 2. Transmission of Random Vibration

2.1 Linear Time-Invariant Systems

2.2 Excitation-Response Relations for Stationary Random Processes

2.3 Response of a Single-Degree-of-Freedom System to Stationary Random Excitation

2.4 Response of a Two-Degree-of-Freedom System to Stationary Random Excitation

References

Chapter 3. Failure Due to Random Vibration

3.1 Failure Mechanisms

3.2 Failure Due to First Excursion up to a Certain Level

3.3 Failure Due to Response Remaining Above a Certain Level for Too Great a Fraction of the Time

3.4 Failure Due to an Accumulation of Damage

3.5 Fatigue Failure

3.6 Fatigue Failure Due to a Stationary Narrow-Band Random Stress Process

References

Appendix A Additional Parameter Studies of Mean Square Responses of Two-Degree-of-Freedom System to White Noise Excitation

Appendix B Further Comparisons of Analog Computer Results with Eq. (2.65)

Appendix C Analog Computer Measurements

C-l General Description

C-2 Input Spectral Density Measurements

C-3 Mean Square Response Measurements

References

Author Index

Subject Index


