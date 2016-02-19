Random Vibration in Mechanical Systems focuses on the fundamental facts and theories of random vibration in a form particularly applicable to mechanical engineers.

The book first offers information on the characterization and transmission of random vibration. Discussions focus on the normal or Gaussian random process; excitation-response relations for stationary random processes; response of a single-degree-of-freedom system to stationary random excitation; wide-band and narrow-band random processes; and frequency decomposition of stationary random processes.

The text then examines failure due to random vibration, including failure due to first excursion up to a certain level; fatigue failure due to a stationary narrow-band random stress process; failure due to an accumulation of damage; failure due to response remaining above a certain level for too great a fraction of the time; and failure mechanisms.

The manuscript is a vital reference for mechanical engineers and researchers interested in random vibration in mechanical systems.