Probability and Mathematical Statistics: A Series of Monographs and Textbooks: Random Polynomials focuses on a comprehensive treatment of random algebraic, orthogonal, and trigonometric polynomials.

The publication first offers information on the basic definitions and properties of random algebraic polynomials and random matrices. Discussions focus on Newton's formula for random algebraic polynomials, random characteristic polynomials, measurability of the zeros of a random algebraic polynomial, and random power series and random algebraic polynomials. The text then elaborates on the number and expected number of real zeros of random algebraic polynomials; number and expected number of real zeros of other random polynomials; and variance of the number of real zeros of random algebraic polynomials. Topics include the expected number of real zeros of random orthogonal polynomials and the number and expected number of real zeros of trigonometric polynomials.

The book takes a look at convergence and limit theorems for random polynomials and distribution of the zeros of random algebraic polynomials, including limit theorems for random algebraic polynomials and random companion matrices and distribution of the zeros of random algebraic polynomials.

The publication is a dependable reference for probabilists, statisticians, physicists, engineers, and economists.