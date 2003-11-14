Raising Entrepreneurial Capital
1st Edition
Description
Raising Entrepreneurial Capital begins where entrepreneurship books leave off. This book provides a broad, high-level discussion of the financing decisions that companies must make to achieve success. With a focus on classic capital raising, the text covers the debt vs. equity decision, as well as the options available to smaller businesses. It also describes the factors that lead to rapid growth, including venture capital, IPOs, angels, incubators, and much more.
Combining solid theory with practitioner's experience and insights, this book should increase student understanding of how to raise entrepreneurial capital. It explains how your company should position itself to attract private equity investment, and what steps you can take to improve your company's marketability. It includes several chapters on worldwide regional variations on forms and availability of pre-seed capital, incubators, and the business plans they create, with case-studies from Europe, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It also effectively differentiates between venture capital and entrepreneurial capital.
This book will appeal to entrepreneurs and to students in Entrepreneurship programs, particularly entrepreneurial finance courses.
Key Features
- Combines solid theory with practitioner's experience and insights
- Case studies illustrate theory throughout the book
- Describes worldwide and regional variations in capital raising strategies
Readership
Students in Entrepreneurship programs, particularly entrepreneurial finance courses, Entrepreneurs
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction- In the Beginning
A. Introduction
- Understanding the Characteristics of Small Businesses
- The Home Based Alternative
- Assessing the Risks
B. Organizational Form
- Sole Proprietorship
- General Partnership
- Limited Partnerships
- S Corporation
- LLC- Limited Liability Companies
- C Corporation
- Ownership Structure and Capitalization
C. Creative Sources of Capital
- Initial Sources of Capital
- Small Firms Typical Use of Financial Services
- Bootstrap Strategies
D. Experts Explain How Small Businesses Fail
- Glocal Advantage Company Perspective
- U.S. SBA's Small Business Failures: A Framework for Analysis
- Joseph M. Sherlock, Management Consultant Perspective
- Business Bankruptcy Project
E. Organization of the Book
Summary
Case 1A. New Tech: Overview
- The Company
- Challenge: How to Grow?
- An Advisor
- Study Questions Tables
Exhibit
References
Bibliography Chapter 2: Options in Venture Financing- Debt Capital
A. Introduction
- Lending Sources
- SBA Loans- Profile of a provider
- Loan Brokers- Online Screening Form
B. Debt Capital Considerations
C. Approaching Prospective Leaders
- The Loan Package
- The Lender's Perspective
D. Debt Capital Terms and Options E. Term of Loan
- Loans may be secured or unsecured
- Venture Banking
- Asset-based financing
- Trade credit
- Case 1: SPS (A). Financing strategy
F. Estimating Financing Requirements
- Case2: MDO Products, Inc. (A): Startup Financing
- Break-Even Analysis
G. Estimating Asset Requirements
- Current assets
- Fixed assets
- Other assets
- Indirect increases in assets
- Capital Requirements as Percent of Sales
H. Estimating the Liabilities and Equity
- Current Liabilities
- Long-Term Debt
- Equity
- Case 3: Cajun Yachts, Inc: Startup Financing Summary
Tables
- Table 1: Sources of Credit for Small Business
- Table 2: New Tech Industry Group
Discussion Questions
Bibliography Case 2-1 New Tech: Introduction The Challenge: Determining Needs The Challenge: Financial Projections Cost of a new Production Facility Working Capital Requirements Earnings Break-Even Point The Solution: Financial Needs Appendix- New Tech Case Story: 1. Financial Statements Income Statements Balance Sheets Appendix- New Tech Case Story: 2. Financial Ratios Leverage Ratios Profitability Ratios Appendix- New Tech Case Story: 3. Key Assumptions Chapter 3: Options in Venture Financing- Early Stage Equity Capital
A. Introduction
B. Angel Investors
- Early Stage Investing
- In Practice
- Characteristics C. Other Sources of Early Stage Funding
- The Small Business Administration
- Differing Perspectives
- Valuation Isues
D. Stages, Or "Rounds," of Funding
- Getting "Off the Ground"
- Rapid Growth
- Maturity
Summary
Case 3A. New Tech: Where Will the Money Come From?
Case 3B. New Tech: Are They Worth An Investor's Time? Case 3C. EcoturistaExecutive Summary: As Distributed in the Fall of 1999
Bibliography Chapter 4: Determining the Amount Needed
A. The Business Plan
- Introduction
- The Executive Summary
- Vision Statement/Business Description
- The Market Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
- The Venture Team
- Sales and Marketing
- Financial Projections
- Legal Entanglements
- Are the Risks Properly Assessed?
- Is the Exit Strategy Feasible? B. The Investor's Perspective
C. The Financial Projections'
- Pro Forma Financial Statements
- Case Study: Amazon.com
- Analysis
Summary
Questions Case 4A. New Tech: Is Management Ready?
Case 4B. New Tech: Web Wired Web Wired Executive Summary Company Technology, Products and Benefits Market, Growth and Competitive Overview Sales, Marketing and Revenue Management Financial Projections Investment Needs Business Plans Opportunity Marketing Sales
Bibliography
Appendix
Sample Business Plan Template Chapter 5: Valuation: Survey of Methods
A. Introduction: Valuation Methodologies
B. Asset-Based Valuation
- Liquidation Value
- Replacement Value
- Modified Book Value
C. Market Multiples
- Comparables
- Valuing service businesses
- Mathematical relationships
- Woodridge Corporation
- Superior Plumbing Supply
- Appropriateness of methods
- Valuation: Example
D. Capitalization Rates
E. Excess Earnings Approach
- Defined
- Example Free Cash Flow Valuation
- Defined
- Illustrating the Free Cash Flow Model
- Woodridge Corporation
- Application notes
- Determining the Discount Rate
Summary
Questions
Case 5A. New Tech: What's the Company Worth? Valuation- The Company's Perspective Discounted Cash Flow Methods Finding the Value at the End of the Investment Period Valuation - the Investor's Perspective To Do: Case Study Questions Appendix: New Tech's Financial Forecast
Appendix Liquidity Ratios Asset Management Debt Ratios Profitability Industry Average Data Summary
Chapter 6: Venture Capital
Chapter Goals:
A. Introduction
B. The Venture Capital Industry
- Venture Capital Partnerships
- Types of Funds
- Investment Characteristics
C. Credible Financial Proposals
- Amount and staging of interest
- Financial projections
- Investor's Expectations
D. Approaching Private Investors
E. Presentation
- Develop the context for the meeting
- Set objectives
- Prepare for success
F. Due Diligence
G. The VC Process
- Letter of Intent
- Valuation Issues
- Structure and terms of the deal
H. The Term Sheet
- Objective
- Key Term Sheet Clauses Summary
Case 6. New Tech: Getting Investors' Attention
Bibliography
Appendix
Sample Term Sheet Chapter 7: Exit Strategies
Chapter Goals
A. Components of the Exit Strategy
- Importance of the exit strategy
- Differing Perspectives
- Valuation by revenue multiples
- Comparison of returns by exit type
B. Likeliest Options for Exit
- Acquisition
- Earn-Out
- Debt-Equity Swap
- Merger
- Management Buy Out
- Liquidation
C. Other Potential Buyers
- Individual buyers
- Equity group buyers
- Partners and employees
- Family members D. Going Public
- The lure of going public
- Constraints
- Candidates for a public offering
- Listing requirements for national stock exchanges
- Comparing the exchanges
- Alternative forms of listings
E. Initial Public Offering (IPO)
- Overview
- Building the team
- The prospectus
- Finding buyers for the offering
F. Open IPOs Alternative Methods of Going Public
- The "reverse merger"
- Direct Public Offering
- Considerations related to alternative methods
H. Forms of DPOs
- Risks across all forms
- SCOR offerings
- SB-2 Offerings
- Regulation A
- Regulation D- Rule 504
Summary
Discussion Questions:
Sidebars
Charts
Bibliography Chapter 8: Executing the Exit Strategy
Chapter Goals
A. New Tech Case- Finding Compatible Investors1. Key Tasks 2. The Challenge: Building a Short List 3. The Challenge: Ranking Possible Investors 4. Evaluation of Investors 5. The Solution: Targeting Preferred Investors
Next Steps7. What New Tech Learned
B. New Tech Case- Getting Ready1. Key Tasks 2. The Challenge: Dress Rehearsal 3. The Solution: The Meeting and After 4. What New Tech Learned
C. New Tech Case- Choosing an Offer
- key Tasks
- The Challenge: Negotiating Terms
- The Solution: Striking a Deal
- What New Tech Learned The Solution: Final Term Sheet
D. New Tech Case- Closing the Deal
- Key Tasks 2. The Challenge: The Due Diligence Review
- The Solution: Future Growth
- What New Tech Learned Chapter 9: Franchising
A. Introduction
- Franchising Basics
- Types of Franchises
- The Costs
- Due Diligence
B. A Tale of Two Franchises
- The McDonald's Model
- Great Harvest Bread Company
C. Franchising Opportunity Financing the Franchise
- Franchisers
- Non Bank Lenders
- The SBA
Summary
Questions
Case Study 9-1: Franchising the Neighborhood Restaurant1. Introduction
Kelly O'Bryan's Neighborhood Restaurant
Bibliography
Chapter 10: Internal Financial Management
A. Introduction
B. The Cash Conversion Cycle
C. The Cost of Trade Credit
D. The Cash Budget Sources of Short-Term Financing
- Lines of Credit
- Asset Backed Loans
- Factoring
- Customers
F. Cash Management
- Lockboxes
- Bank Cash Management Services Conclusion
Questions:
Case 10-1 New Tech: Monthly Cash Budget1. Cash budget 2. Sensitivity Analysis
Bibliography
Chapter 11: Essentials of Risk Management
Introduction
B. Defining Risk and Risk Management
C. Relationship of Risk Management to Financial Management
D. The Risk Management Process Step 1- Determination of risk management objectives Step 2- Identification of exposures to loss Step 3- Analysis of exposures to loss Step 4- Selection of Implementation of risk treatment methods Step 5- Administration of the risk management program
E. Some Core Risk Management Principles1. Risk management is a process, not an event 2. Exposure identification is the key to successful risk management 3. Loss control efforts will pay for themselves 4. Pre-loss planning is the key to post-loss survival 5. Bearing some loss can be rational
F. Common Exposures to Loss1. Direct property exposures 2. Consequential property exposures 3. Liability exposures 4. Human resources exposures
- Financial exposures 6. Operational exposures 7. Strategic exposures
G. Fundamentals of Risk Control1. Avoidance 2. Loss control 3. Non-insurance transfer 4. Overall risk control
H. Fundamentals of Risk Financing1. Retention 2. Insurance 3. Derivatives
I. Advantages of Outsourcing Risk Management
J. Summary K. Resources1. Books 2. Websites
Chapter 12: Opportunities to Do Business and Raise Capital Globally
A. The Global Mindset1. Basic Considerations 2. A Few Words About Communications
B. Finding and Working With International Partners1. Basic Considerations 2. Sources of Information and Assistance 3. Testing the Market 4. Working with Partners
C. Raising Equity Capital from International Sources1. Basic Considerations 2. Angels and Venture Capitalists 3. What Investors Want
D. Due Diligence1. Screening 2. Valuation and Monitoring 3. Exit Strategies 4. Regional Considerations
E. Listing on a Stock Exchange Outside the U.S.
Acknowledgement
About the Author
John Vinturella
Dr. Vinturella was founder and 20-year President of a building supplies wholesaler, sold to a regional chain in 1998; Tammany Supply, Inc. was named a Blue-Chip Enterprise by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 1994 and was featured ("The Wizardry of Tammany Supply") in the trade journal, Supply House Times. He also participated in the startup of several small businesses as officer/owner, including a microbrewery, software developer, "cajun" food manufacturer, and quick oil change franchise.He taught at Dillard University, New Orleans, LA, USA and is currently a Business Consultant in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.
Suzanne Erickson
Dr. Suzanne Erickson received her PhD in Finance from the University of Washington. She taught at Seattle University for several years where she was instrumental in starting the Entrepreneurship Center. Currently she is the Associate Dean in the College of Business and Mass Communication at Brenau University in Gainesville GA. Her areas of expertise are Corporate Finance, Valuation and Entrepreneurial Finance. In addition to publishing several articles in the areas of corporate finance and Raising Entrepreneurial Capital, a text coauthored with John Vinturella, she has consulted with several start-ups, Fortune 500 companies and non-profits.
To read the author's blog, visit http://scitechconnect.elsevier.com/category/economics-finance/
Reviews
"Raising capital is a dynamic topic that Vinturella and Erickson have dealt with in a real-world up-to-date manner applicable to founders of all types of companies. There are far more capital sources than most entrepreneurs realize and the authors have provided an exhaustive approach that will help direct a capital raising effort and increase its chances of success." -- Janis Machala, Managing Partner, Paladin Partners "Experiential in its approach, this book will be a great resource as a guide to the potential entrepreneur while also serving as an excellent text in Entrepreneurial Studies programs and other courses. Covering topics of crucial importance and providing a wealth of details, it also includes a variety of material not commonly found in finance texts." -- Alva Butcher, Acting Director, School of Business and Leadership, University of Puget Sound "Need money to launch your venture? You need this book. Raising Entrepreneurial Capital will guide you through the intracacies and alternatives for raising money, growing, and harvesting your business venture. It offers practical guidelines and insightful cases that enhance your probability of success." -- John B. Elstrott Jr., Clinical Professor of Entrepreneurship, Freeman School of Business, Tulane University "I have been an entrepreneur, venture investor or venture capitalist most of my 30-year professional business career and have been involved in the startup of over 40 companies, some very successful and some not so successful. After reading Raising Entrepreneurial Capital, my only regret is that I did not have access to this book of business knowledge at the beginning of my career. Most of the lessons I learned on the job (many the hard way!) trying to raise money, every way known to man, are in this book and I find it amazing how much of it is accurately covered in depth by the authors. It will be a great textbook for teaching entrepreneurial finance. I have never seen a book that covers everything one needs to know in such great depth. This book should be required reading for anyone thinking about starting up a new business. It will save a lot of wasted time and heartache for a new entrepreneur." -- Kent L. Johnson, Chairman and Managing Director, Alexander Hutton Venture Capital, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Seattle University's Entrepreneurship Center "John Vinturella takes a "fundamentals of finance" type primer to a whole new level. Filled with stats, tables, case studies, models and pros and cons of various financing options, this comprehensive and practical text is both a refreshing guide and a resource for small business entrepreneurs, students, lenders and investors alike!" -- Paul I. Karofsky, Executive Director, Northeastern University Center for Family Business