Radiometric Temperature Measurements, Volume 43
1st Edition
II. Applications
Table of Contents
Preface
1.Industrial Applications of Radiation Thermometry (J. Hollandt, J. Hartmann, O. Struß, and R. Gärtner)
2. Experimental Characterization of Blackbody Radiation Sources (S.N. Mekhontsev, A.V. Prokhorov, and L.M. Hanssen)
3. Radiation Thermometry in the Semiconductor Industry (B.E. Adams, C.W. Schietinger, and K. G. Kreider)
4. Thermometry in Steel Production (T. Iuchi, Y. Yamada, M. Sugiura, and A. Torao)
5. Thermal Imaging in Firefighting and Thermography Applications (F. Amon and C. Pearson)
6. Remote Sensing of the Earth’s Surface Temperature (P.J. Minnett and I. Barton)
7. Infrared and Microwave Medical Thermometry (E.F.J. Ring, J Hartmann, K Ammer, R.Thomas, D. Land, J. Hand)
Appendix A. Fundamental and Other Physical Constants
Index
Description
This book describes the practice of radiation thermometry, both at a primary level and for a variety of applications, such as in the materials processing industries and remote sensing. This book is written for those who will a) apply radiation thermometry in industrial practice b) use radiation thermometers for scientific research, c) the radiation thermometry specialist in a national measurement institute d) developers of radiation thermometers who are working to innovate products for instrument manufacturers and e) developers non-contact thermometry methods to address challenging thermometry problems.
The author(s) of each chapter were chosen from a group of international scientists who are experts in the field and specialist(s) on the subject matter covered in the chapter. A large number of references are included at the end of each chapter as a resource for those seeking a deeper or more detailed understanding.
This book is more than a practice guide. Readers will gain in-depth knowledge in: (1) the proper selection of the type of thermometer; (2) the best practice in using the radiation thermometers; (3) awareness of the error sources and subsequent appropriate procedure to reduce the overall uncertainty; and (4) understanding of the calibration chain and its current limitations.
- Coverage of all fundamental aspects of the radiometric measurements
- Coverage of practical applications with details on the instrumentation, calibration, and error sources
- Authors are from the national labs internationally leading in R&D in temperature measurements
- Comprehensive coverage with large number of references
Industrial practitioners in radiation thermometers; Scientific reseachers using thermometers; Designers of themometers
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 25th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785657
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750914
Reviews
"This reviewer was impressed by the scope and depth of coverage afforded to this rapidly developing and very important class of measurement techniques. Non-contact temperature measurement has many applications, as it avoids contamination of the measured material, can handle extremely high temperatures, and can usually (but not always) be a nonintrusive measurement method. Many of the pitfalls common in application of radiation thermometry are pointed out in these volumes, and methods for avoiding the common errors in application are given. These volumes should be a part of the library of anyone using radiation thermometry in engineering applications."--International Journal of Thermophysics
"This text is written for people using radiation thermometers in industry and scientific research and designing thermometers for particular applications. It provides summaries of recent practical applications at a level accessible to the novice but with sufficient technical depth to enable him or her to use them. It contains numerous up-to-date references for those readers wanting more details on a particular topic. Along with the first volume, it would be an excellent resource for researchers and engineers designing and using radiation thermometry devices."--IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine
About the Series Volume Editors
Zhuomin Zhang Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Benjamin Tsai Series Volume Editor
Benjamin K. Tsai graduated from Brigham Young University with a BSME degree in 1987. Next, he obtained a MSME degree in 1990 at Purdue University by completing his thesis on “Dual-wavelength Radiation Thermometry: Emissivity Compensation Algorithms.” In 1993 he finished a PhD degree at Purdue University with a dissertation entitled, “Macroscopic Spread Function Analysis for Subsurface Scattering in Semitransparent Materials.” Since that time, he has worked in the Sensor Science Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. His interests and projects have included development of a new irradiance scale, developing the ambient background infrared calibration laboratory, setting up high heat flux calibrations, making accurate temperature measurements in rapid thermal processing, modeling diffraction effects, performing low-temperature radiance temperature and spectrophotometric calibrations, evaluating skin reflectance, understanding ageing effects in ceramics, setting up a synchrotron beamline, and improving spectrophotometry in the SWIR using extend InGaAs detectors.
Affiliations and Expertise
NIST, Gaithersburg, MD, USA
Graham Machin Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Industry and Innovation, National Physical Laboratory, Teddington, Middlesex, UK