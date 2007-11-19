Radiology Business Practice
1st Edition
How to Succeed
Description
To succeed in radiology, you not only need to be able to interpret diagnostic images accurately and efficiently; you also need to make wise decisions about managing your practice at every level. Whether you work in a private, group, hospital, and/or university setting, this practical resource delivers the real-world advice you need to effectively navigate day-to-day financial decisions, equipment and computer systems choices, and interactions with your partners and staff.
Key Features
- Equips you to make the best possible decisions on assessing your equipment needs · dealing with manufacturers · purchasing versus leasing · and anticipating maintenance costs and depreciation.
- Helps you to identify your most appropriate options for picture archiving systems and radiology information systems · security issues · high-speed lines · storage issues · workstation assessments · and paperless filmless flow.
- Offers advice on dealing with departments/clinicians who wish to perform radiological procedures and provides strategies for win-win compromises, drawing the line, inpatient-versus-outpatient considerations, cost and revenue sharing, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 19th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070904
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323044523
About the Author
David Yousem
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Professional Development, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Director of Neuroradiology, Program Development, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Baltimore, MD
Norman Beauchamp
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurological Surgery; Professor of Radiology; Chairman, Department of Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
Reviews
"I found it very well written, edited and informative... We are going to order a copy for every group member."
- AuntMinnie.com