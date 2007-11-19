Radiology Business Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323044523, 9780323070904

Radiology Business Practice

1st Edition

How to Succeed

Authors: David Yousem Norman Beauchamp
eBook ISBN: 9780323070904
Paperback ISBN: 9780323044523
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th November 2007
Page Count: 544
Description

To succeed in radiology, you not only need to be able to interpret diagnostic images accurately and efficiently; you also need to make wise decisions about managing your practice at every level. Whether you work in a private, group, hospital, and/or university setting, this practical resource delivers the real-world advice you need to effectively navigate day-to-day financial decisions, equipment and computer systems choices, and interactions with your partners and staff.

Key Features

  • Equips you to make the best possible decisions on assessing your equipment needs · dealing with manufacturers · purchasing versus leasing · and anticipating maintenance costs and depreciation.
  • Helps you to identify your most appropriate options for picture archiving systems and radiology information systems · security issues · high-speed lines · storage issues · workstation assessments · and paperless filmless flow.
  • Offers advice on dealing with departments/clinicians who wish to perform radiological procedures and provides strategies for win-win compromises, drawing the line, inpatient-versus-outpatient considerations, cost and revenue sharing, and more.

David Yousem

Associate Dean for Professional Development, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Director of Neuroradiology, Program Development, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Baltimore, MD

Norman Beauchamp

Professor of Neurological Surgery; Professor of Radiology; Chairman, Department of Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

"I found it very well written, edited and informative... We are going to order a copy for every group member."
- AuntMinnie.com

