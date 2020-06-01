Radiologic Science for Technologists - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323661348

Radiologic Science for Technologists

12th Edition

Physics, Biology, and Protection

Authors: Stewart Bushong
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323661348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323749558
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 688
Details

About the Author

Stewart Bushong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiologic Science, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

