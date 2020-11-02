Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice
6th Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323661874
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323674461
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.