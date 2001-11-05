Radiochemistry and Nuclear Chemistry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750674638, 9780080515663

Radiochemistry and Nuclear Chemistry

3rd Edition

Authors: Gregory Choppin Jan Rydberg Jan-Olov Liljenzin
eBook ISBN: 9780080515663
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750674638
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th November 2001
Page Count: 720
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
79.00
67.15
130.00
110.50
98.95
84.11
122.00
103.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Radiochemistry or Nuclear Chemistry is the study of radiation from an atomic or molecular perspective, including elemental transformation and reaction effects, as well as physical, health and medical properties.

This revised edition of one of the earliest and best known books on the subject has been updated to bring into teaching the latest developments in research and the current hot topics in the field. In order to further enhance the functionality of this text, the authors have added numerous teaching aids that include an interactive website that features testing, examples in MathCAD with variable quantities and options, hotlinks to relevant text sections from the book, and online self-grading texts.

As in the previous edition, readers can closely follow the structure of the chapters from the broad introduction through the more in depth descriptions of radiochemistry then nuclear radiation chemistry and finally the guide to nuclear energy (including energy production, fuel cycle, and waste management).

Key Features

New edition of a well-known, respected text in the specialized field of nuclear/radiochemistry Includes an interactive website with testing and evaluation modules based on exercises in the book Suitable for both radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry courses

Readership

Chemistry, physics, and engineering students as well as medical (radiological) degree courses; Professional engineers and professors in these disciplines

Table of Contents

Origin of Nuclear Science; Nuclei, Isotopes and Isotope Separation; Nuclear Mass and Stability; Unstable Nuclei and Radioactive Decay; Radionuclides in Nature; Absorption of Nuclear Radiation; Radiation Effects on Matter; Detection and Measurement Techniques; Uses of Radioactive Tracers; Cosmic Radiation and Elementary Particles; Nuclear Structure; Energetics of Nuclear Reactions; Particle Accelerators; Mechanics and Models of Nuclear Reactions; Production of Radionuclides; The Transuranium Elements; Thermonuclear Reactions: the Beginning and the Future; Radiation Biology and Radiation Protection; Principles of Nuclear Power; Nuclear Power Reactors; Nuclear Fuel Cycle; Behavior of Radionuclides in the Environment; Appendices; Solvent Extraction Separations; Answers to Exercises; Isotope Chart; Periodic Table of the Elements; Quantities and Units; Fundamental Constants; Energy Conversion Factors; Element and Nuclide Index; Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080515663
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750674638

About the Author

Gregory Choppin

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL, USA

Jan Rydberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Nuclear Chemistry, Chalmers University of Technology, Goteborg, Sweden

Jan-Olov Liljenzin

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Nuclear Chemistry, Chalmers University of Technology, Goteborg, Sweden

Reviews

Reviews of the second edition: The book fully meets the authors objectives, it is well written in a logical, objective, thought-provoking and quite easily readable style. It should appeal to the serious student of radio- and nuclear chemistry at either undergraduate or postgraduate level, as well as to readers with a more general interest in nuclear science and its impact on the environment. Applied Radiation and Isotopes, July 1995 This book is an excellent, readable account of a significant part of the scientific achievements of more than half this century. The authors have dedicated the book to Nobel Laureate Glenn T. Seaborg and its scholarship makes it a fitting tribute. Radiological Protection Bulletin, December 1995

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.