Radiochemistry and Nuclear Chemistry

Radiochemistry or Nuclear Chemistry is the study of radiation from an atomic or molecular perspective, including elemental transformation and reaction effects, as well as physical, health and medical properties.

This revised edition of one of the earliest and best known books on the subject has been updated to bring into teaching the latest developments in research and the current hot topics in the field. In order to further enhance the functionality of this text, the authors have added numerous teaching aids that include an interactive website that features testing, examples in MathCAD with variable quantities and options, hotlinks to relevant text sections from the book, and online self-grading texts.

As in the previous edition, readers can closely follow the structure of the chapters from the broad introduction through the more in depth descriptions of radiochemistry then nuclear radiation chemistry and finally the guide to nuclear energy (including energy production, fuel cycle, and waste management).