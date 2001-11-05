Radiochemistry and Nuclear Chemistry
3rd Edition
Description
Radiochemistry or Nuclear Chemistry is the study of radiation from an atomic or molecular perspective, including elemental transformation and reaction effects, as well as physical, health and medical properties.
This revised edition of one of the earliest and best known books on the subject has been updated to bring into teaching the latest developments in research and the current hot topics in the field. In order to further enhance the functionality of this text, the authors have added numerous teaching aids that include an interactive website that features testing, examples in MathCAD with variable quantities and options, hotlinks to relevant text sections from the book, and online self-grading texts.
As in the previous edition, readers can closely follow the structure of the chapters from the broad introduction through the more in depth descriptions of radiochemistry then nuclear radiation chemistry and finally the guide to nuclear energy (including energy production, fuel cycle, and waste management).
Key Features
New edition of a well-known, respected text in the specialized field of nuclear/radiochemistry Includes an interactive website with testing and evaluation modules based on exercises in the book Suitable for both radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry courses
Readership
Chemistry, physics, and engineering students as well as medical (radiological) degree courses; Professional engineers and professors in these disciplines
Table of Contents
Origin of Nuclear Science; Nuclei, Isotopes and Isotope Separation; Nuclear Mass and Stability; Unstable Nuclei and Radioactive Decay; Radionuclides in Nature; Absorption of Nuclear Radiation; Radiation Effects on Matter; Detection and Measurement Techniques; Uses of Radioactive Tracers; Cosmic Radiation and Elementary Particles; Nuclear Structure; Energetics of Nuclear Reactions; Particle Accelerators; Mechanics and Models of Nuclear Reactions; Production of Radionuclides; The Transuranium Elements; Thermonuclear Reactions: the Beginning and the Future; Radiation Biology and Radiation Protection; Principles of Nuclear Power; Nuclear Power Reactors; Nuclear Fuel Cycle; Behavior of Radionuclides in the Environment; Appendices; Solvent Extraction Separations; Answers to Exercises; Isotope Chart; Periodic Table of the Elements; Quantities and Units; Fundamental Constants; Energy Conversion Factors; Element and Nuclide Index; Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 5th November 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515663
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674638
About the Author
Gregory Choppin
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL, USA
Jan Rydberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nuclear Chemistry, Chalmers University of Technology, Goteborg, Sweden
Jan-Olov Liljenzin
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nuclear Chemistry, Chalmers University of Technology, Goteborg, Sweden
Reviews
Reviews of the second edition: The book fully meets the authors objectives, it is well written in a logical, objective, thought-provoking and quite easily readable style. It should appeal to the serious student of radio- and nuclear chemistry at either undergraduate or postgraduate level, as well as to readers with a more general interest in nuclear science and its impact on the environment. Applied Radiation and Isotopes, July 1995 This book is an excellent, readable account of a significant part of the scientific achievements of more than half this century. The authors have dedicated the book to Nobel Laureate Glenn T. Seaborg and its scholarship makes it a fitting tribute. Radiological Protection Bulletin, December 1995