Radioactive Tracers in Biology: An Introduction to Trace Methodology, Second Edition focuses on the biochemical and physiological aspects of tracer research, including medical applications of tracer techniques, radioactivity, radiation hazards, and radioactive isotopes. The book first offers information on atomic nuclei, radioactivity, and the production of radioactive isotopes and radiation characteristics of tracer atoms. Discussions focus on nuclear reactions, neutron-induced and deuteron-induced transmutations, properties of atomic nuclei, and target techniques and radiochemistry. The manuscript also ponders on the procedures for radioactive assay and radiation hazards. The text examines the biochemical, medical, and physiological applications of tracer methodology. The manuscript also takes a look at radioactive hydrogen, short-lived and long-lived radioactive carbon, radioactive phosphorus and sulfur, and alkali metal and alkaline earth tracers. Topics include synthesis of organic intermediates for tracer carbon studies; biosynthesis of labeled carbon compounds; and general survey of alkali metal tracers. The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in radioactive tracers.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Chapter I . Atomic Nuclei, Radioactivity, and the Production of Radioactive Isotopes

1. Introductory Remarks

2. General Properties of Atomic Nuclei

A. Nuclear Terminology

B. Systematics of Nuclei

C. Radioactivity

3. Nuclear Reactions

4. Neutron-Induced Transmutations

A. General Remarks

B. Neutron Sources

C. Neutron Reactions

5. Deuteron-Induced Transmutations

A. General Remarks

B. Deuteron Reactions

6. Target Techniques and Radiochemistry

A. Target Chemistry

B. Specific Activity and Atomic Per Cent Excess

C. Separation of Isotopes by the Szilard-Chalmers Process

D. Survey of Radio Chemistry

Chapter II. Radiation Characteristics of Tracer Atoms

1. Introduction

2. β Radiations

A. The Nature of β Radiations

B. The Absorption of β Particles

C. Remarks on Scattering of β Particles

3 . ɤ Radiations

A. Nature of ɤ Radiation

B. Interaction of ɤ Radiation with Matter

Chapter III. Procedures for Radioactive Assay

1. Basic Phenomena

2. Basic Instruments

A. General Remarks

B. Internal Amplification Mechanism—The G-M Tube

C. Amplification Mechanism External to Ionization Chambers

D. Construction and Operation of G-M Tube Counters

E. Corrections in Radioactive Assay with G-M Tube Counters

F. Statistical Aspects of Radioactive Assay

G. Standards and Radioactive Assay and Determination of Tracer Intensity

3. Visualization Techniques

A. Introduction

B. General Remarks on the Radioautograph

C. Experimental Procedures

Chapter IV. Radiation Hazards

1. General Remarks

2. Health Physics Instrumentation

3. Dosage Calculations

4. Shielding

Chapter V. Survey of Tracer Methodology: Biochemical Aspects

1. The Significance of Tracer Methods for Biology

2. Biochemical Applications

A. Studies in Intermediary Metabolism

B. Concluding Remarks

Chapter VI. Survey of Tracer Methodology: Physiological and Medical Aspects

1. Introduction

2. Physiological Applications

A. Permeability, Absorption, and Distribution Studies

B. Determination of Intercellular and Extracellular Space by Isotope Dilution Techniques

C. Transport Studies

3. Applications to Clinical Research

A. Determination of Circulation Time: Capillary Transport

B. Uptake, Retention, and Excretion, Particularly in Relation to Extension of Radiation Therapy and Diagnosis

C. Applications in Hematology and Immunology

Chapter VII. Radioactive Hydrogen (Tritium, H³)

1. Preparation and Properties

2. Assay of Tritium

3. Tritium as a Tracer for Hydrogen

4. Tritium as an Auxiliary Tracer for Carbon

5. Use of Tritium in Clinical Research with Remarks on Incidental Radiation Hazards

Chapter VIII. Short-Lived Radioactive Carbon (C11)

1. Preparation and Properties

2. Assay of C11

3. C11 as a Tracer Isotope

4. The Use of C11 in Tracer Experiments

A. Special Syntheses Involving C11

B. Tracer Researches with C11

Chapter IX. Long-Lived Radioactive Carbon (C14)

1. Preparation and Properties

2. Assay of C14

3. Applications of C14 as a Tracer for Carbon

4. Synthesis of Organic Intermediates for Tracer Carbon Studies

5. Biosynthesis of Labeled Carbon Compounds

A. Biosynthesis of Carbohydrates and Organic Acids from C02

B. Biosyntheses of Higher Fatty Acids

C. Biosyntheses of Other Compounds

6. Degradation Methods

7. Radiation Hazards

8. Concluding Remarks and Preamble to Succeeding Chapters

Chapter X. Radioactive Phosphorus (P32)

1. Production, Preparation, and Assay

2. The Use of P32 as a Tracer

A. General Remarks

B. Absorption and Excretion of Phosphorus

C. Transport of Phosphorus in Plants

D. Metabolism of Phosphorus Compounds

Chapter XI. Radioactive Sulfur (S35)

1. Preparation, Properties, and Assay

2. Tracer Application of S35

A. Biological Conversion Studies

B. Distribution and Excretion Studies

C. Synthesis of S35-Labeled Compounds

D. Protein Turnover in Vivo and in Vitro

E. Reversibility of Cysteine and Cystine Decomposition

Chapter XII. Alkali Metal and Alkaline Earth Tracers

1. General Survey of Alkali Metal Tracers

2. Preparation, Properties, and Assay

A. Radioactive Sodium

B. Radioactive Potassium

3. The Alkaline Earth Tracers—Calcium and Strontium

Chapter XIII. Tracer Isotopes of Halogens

1. Fluorine

2. Chlorine

3. Bromine

4. Iodine

Chapter XIV. Various Radioactive Isotopes of Importance in Biology

1. Manganese

2. Iron

A. Tracer Researches

B. Tracer Isotopes

3. Cobalt

4. Copper

5. Zinc

6. Molybdenum

7. Arsenic

8. Selenium, Antimony, and Tellurium

9. Silver, Gold, and Mercury

10. Concluding Remarks

Appendix

1. General Bibliography

2. Radioactivity Units and Standards

3. Some Typical Working Rules for Radiochemistry Laboratory

4. Radioactive Nuclides of Interest in Biological Tracer Research

5. National Bureau of Standards Radium E Beta Standards and Their Application to Analysis of P32 and I31

Author Index

Subject Index