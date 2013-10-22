Radio Frequency Transistors
1st Edition
Principles and practical applications
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Understanding RF data sheet parameters; Reliability considerations; Selecting an RF transistor; Advantages and disadvantages of FET's and bipolars in specific applications; Low noise amplifier design; RF Power design techniques; Pulsed power amplifiers; Oscillators and frequency multipliers; RF construction practices and techniques; Testing RF power amplifiers.
Description
Cellular telephones, satellite communications and radar systems are adding to the increasing demand for radio frequency circuit design principles. At the same time, several generations of digitally-oriented graduates are missing the essential RF skills. This book contains a wealth of valuable design information difficult to find elsewhere.
Key Features
It's a complete 'tool kit' for successful RF circuit design. Written by experienced RF design engineers from Motorola's semiconductors product section. Book covers design examples of circuits (e.g. amplifiers; oscillators; switches; pulsed power; modular systems; wiring state-of-the-art devices; design techniques).
Readership
RF Circuit Designers, digital engineering students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 235
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1993
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571430
About the Editors
Norman Dye Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Began his electrical engineering career in 1946 with the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician. After receiving engineering degrees from Vanderbilt University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he worked nearly 34 years for Motorola, Inc.
About the Authors
Helge Granberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Native of Finland. Electronics specialist who has held a number of positions with General Electric and Motorola.