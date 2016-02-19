Radio Astronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124608146, 9780323158978

Radio Astronomy

1st Edition

Editors: Berni Alder
eBook ISBN: 9780323158978
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1975
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methods in Computational Physics, Volume 14: Radio Astronomy is devoted to the role of the digital computer both as a control device and as a calculator in addressing problems related to galactic radio noise. This volume contains four chapters and begins with a technical description of the hardware and the special data-handling problems of using radioheliography, with an emphasis on a selection of observational results obtained with the Culgoora radioheliograph and their significance to solar physics and to astrophysics in general. The subsequent chapter examines interstellar dispersion, its influence on time resolution, methods for its measurement, and removing its effect. This chapter also outlines resolution and sampling problems, as well as the computation of the average pulse profile. This chapter surveys also the intensity variations over time scales from microseconds to millions of years and over radio frequency ranges from 40 MHz to 10 GHz. Another chapter highlights the special case of rotational aperture synthesis and its problems, followed by a presentation of data processing necessary to convert the parameters observed with an aperture synthesis telescope into an intensity distribution of part of the sky. The last chapter discusses some data-acquisition and data reduction techniques, as well as some selected problems in data interpretation in spectral-line radio astronomy. This book will be of great importance to geoscientists, physicists, and mathematicians.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Radioheliography

I. Introduction

II. The Sun and Its Radio Image

III. The Principles of Radioheliography

IV. The Evolution of the Radioheliograph

V. The Culgoora Radioheliograph

VI. Culgoora Data Processing

VII. Solar Radio Astronomy with the Radioheliograph

VIII. Future Developments in Radioheliography

References

Pulsar Signal Processing

I. Introduction

II. Pulsar Searches

III. Dispersion

IV. Sampling, Resolution, and Average Profiles

V. Polarization

VI. Intensity Variations with Time

VII. Intensity Variations with Frequency

VIII. Interstellar Scattering and Scintillation

IX. Timing Measurements

References

Aperture Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Aperture Synthesis

III. Earth Rotation Aperture Synthesis

IV. Data Processing

V. Conclusion

References

Computations in Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy

I. Introduction to Spectroscopy in Radio Astronomy

II. Power Spectra

III. Selected Problems in Calibration and Observing Techniques

IV. Selected Problems in Interpretation of Spectra

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158978

About the Editor

Berni Alder

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.