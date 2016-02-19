Radio and Line Transmission
1st Edition
Electrical Engineering Division, Volume 1
Radio and Line Transmission, Volume 1 provides an introduction to the basic principles of radio and line transmission. This book serves as a guide for technicians in the electrical engineering industry. Organized into 14 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the definition of wave motion, which is a significant concept in the study of communications methods. This text then explains decibel as the most convenient practical unit based on logarithms. Other chapters consider the frequency ranges for speech and music. This book describes as well the harmonic composition of sound waves and the frequency analysis of speech. The final chapter presents the fundamental feature of all telegraph systems, which is the use of codes such as the Morse code, cable code, and the five-unit even-length code. This book is a valuable resource for electrical technicians engaged in radio communications. Senior technicians on national certificate courses will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Author's Preface
Chapter 1. Waves
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Wave Motion
1.3 Important Definitions
1.4 Relationship between Wavelength, Frequency, and Velocity of Propagation
1.5 Equations for Sine Wave
1.6 Sound Waves
1.7 Electromagnetic Waves
1.8 Polarization
1.9 Electromagnetic Transmission of Sound
1.10 Exercises
Chapter 2. Logarithmic Units
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Bel and the Decibel
2.3 Power Gain and Loss in Decibels
2.4 Voltage and Current Ratios in Decibels
2.5 Relative Gains
2.6 Absolute Values in Decibels
2.7 Decibel Range
2.8 Worked Example
2.9 Exercises
Chapter 3. Speech and Music
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Speech Signals
3.3 Frequency Analysis of Speech
3.4 Frequency Range Required for Music
3.5 Exercises
Chapter 4. Amplitude Modulation
4,1 Introduction
4.2 Amplitude Modulation
4.3 Frequencies in a Modulated Wave
4.4 Carrier Modulated with Speech or Music
4.5 Modulation Index and Modulation Depth
4.6 Worked Examples
4.7 Exercises
Chapter 5. Passive Components
5.7 Introduction
5.2 Resistance
5.3 Construction of Resistor
5.4 Capacitance
5.5 Construction of Capacitors
5.6 Inductance
5.7 Construction of Inductors
5.8 Mutual Inductance and Transformers
5.9 Exercises
Chapter 6. Series and Parallel Tuned Circuits
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Series Tuned Circuit (Series Resonance)
6.3 Parallel Tuned Circuit (Parallel Resonance)
6.4 3-Db Bandwidth
6.5 Worked Example
6.6 Exercises
Chapter 7. Electro-Acoustic Devices
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microphones
7.3 Frequency Response of Microphones
7.4 Polar Response of Microphones
7.5 Telephone Receivers
7.6 Frequency Response and Power of Telephone Receivers
7.7 The Moving-Coil Loud-Speaker
7.8 Frequency Response and Power of the Moving-Coil Speak
7.9 Exercises
Chapter 8. Semiconductor and Thermionic Devices
8.1 Introduction
8.2 N and P Materials
8.3 The P-N Junction
8.4 Practical Junction Rectifiers and Diodes
8.5 The Junction Transistor
8.6 Static Characteristic Curves of a Transistor
8.7 Collector Leakage Current
8.8 Simple Equivalent Circuit for a Transistor
8.9 Limitations of the Simple Equivalent Circuits
8.10 High Vacuum Thermionic Valves (Vacuum Tubes)
8.11 The Diode
8.12 The Triode
8.13 The Static Characteristic Curves of a Triode
8.14 The Voltage Amplification Factor
8.15 The Tetrode
8.16 The Pentode
8.17 The Variable-µ Pentode
8.18 Simple Valve Equivalent Circuits
8.19 Limitations of the Equivalent Circuits
8.20 Worked Examples
8.21 Exercises
Chapter 9. Rectifier and Demodulator (Detector) Circuits
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Power-Supply Circuits
9.3 Demodulator (or Detector) Circuits
9.4 Exercises
Chapter 10. Amplifiers
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Transistor Amplifier Circuits
10.3 D.C. Stabilization
10.4 Frequency Response
10.5 Valve Amplifiers
10.6 Automatic (Cathode) Bias
10.7 Effect of Input Resistance R1
10.8 Frequency Response
10.9 The Load Line
10.10 Dynamic Characteristics
10.11 Tuned Amplifiers
10.12 Worked Examples
10.13 Exercises
Chapter 11. Tuned Circuit Oscillators
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Tuned-Anode-Tuned-Grid Oscillator
11.3 The Tuned-Anode Oscillator
11.4 The Tuned-Grid Oscillator
11.5 The Colpitts Valve Oscillator
11.6 The Hartley Valve Oscillator
11.7 The Colpitts Transistor Oscillator
11.8 The Hartley Transistor Oscillator
11.9 Exercises
Chapter 12. Radio Systems
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Sound Broadcasting
12.3 Television Broadcasting
12.4 Standard Frequency Broadcasts
12.5 Point-to-Point Radio Services
12.6 Fixer to Mobile Radio Services
12.7 Worked Examples
12.8 Exercises
Chapter 13. Line Telephony
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Telephony Circuits
13.3 Transmission Bridges
13.4 Sidetone
13.5 Terminating Units and Repeaters
13.6 Two- and Four-Wire Terminations
13.7 Exercises
Chapter 14. Line Telegraphy
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Codes
14.3 Telegraph Speed
14.4 Relationship between Telegraph Speed and Bandwidth
14.5 Basic Telegraph Circuits
14.6 Exercises
Answers To Exercises
Index
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137179
About the Author
Dermot Roddy
Dermot Roddy is the Science City Professor of Energy and Director of the Sir Joseph Swan Institute at Newcastle University, UK. He was previously responsible for the development of a renewable energy and alternative fuel programme for Renew Tees Valley Ltd, UK, and he is noted for his research in optimisation and control.