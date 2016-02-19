Radio and Line Transmission, Volume 1 provides an introduction to the basic principles of radio and line transmission. This book serves as a guide for technicians in the electrical engineering industry. Organized into 14 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the definition of wave motion, which is a significant concept in the study of communications methods. This text then explains decibel as the most convenient practical unit based on logarithms. Other chapters consider the frequency ranges for speech and music. This book describes as well the harmonic composition of sound waves and the frequency analysis of speech. The final chapter presents the fundamental feature of all telegraph systems, which is the use of codes such as the Morse code, cable code, and the five-unit even-length code. This book is a valuable resource for electrical technicians engaged in radio communications. Senior technicians on national certificate courses will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Author's Preface

Chapter 1. Waves

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Wave Motion

1.3 Important Definitions

1.4 Relationship between Wavelength, Frequency, and Velocity of Propagation

1.5 Equations for Sine Wave

1.6 Sound Waves

1.7 Electromagnetic Waves

1.8 Polarization

1.9 Electromagnetic Transmission of Sound

1.10 Exercises

Chapter 2. Logarithmic Units

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Bel and the Decibel

2.3 Power Gain and Loss in Decibels

2.4 Voltage and Current Ratios in Decibels

2.5 Relative Gains

2.6 Absolute Values in Decibels

2.7 Decibel Range

2.8 Worked Example

2.9 Exercises

Chapter 3. Speech and Music

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Speech Signals

3.3 Frequency Analysis of Speech

3.4 Frequency Range Required for Music

3.5 Exercises

Chapter 4. Amplitude Modulation

4,1 Introduction

4.2 Amplitude Modulation

4.3 Frequencies in a Modulated Wave

4.4 Carrier Modulated with Speech or Music

4.5 Modulation Index and Modulation Depth

4.6 Worked Examples

4.7 Exercises

Chapter 5. Passive Components

5.7 Introduction

5.2 Resistance

5.3 Construction of Resistor

5.4 Capacitance

5.5 Construction of Capacitors

5.6 Inductance

5.7 Construction of Inductors

5.8 Mutual Inductance and Transformers

5.9 Exercises

Chapter 6. Series and Parallel Tuned Circuits

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Series Tuned Circuit (Series Resonance)

6.3 Parallel Tuned Circuit (Parallel Resonance)

6.4 3-Db Bandwidth

6.5 Worked Example

6.6 Exercises

Chapter 7. Electro-Acoustic Devices

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microphones

7.3 Frequency Response of Microphones

7.4 Polar Response of Microphones

7.5 Telephone Receivers

7.6 Frequency Response and Power of Telephone Receivers

7.7 The Moving-Coil Loud-Speaker

7.8 Frequency Response and Power of the Moving-Coil Speak

7.9 Exercises

Chapter 8. Semiconductor and Thermionic Devices

8.1 Introduction

8.2 N and P Materials

8.3 The P-N Junction

8.4 Practical Junction Rectifiers and Diodes

8.5 The Junction Transistor

8.6 Static Characteristic Curves of a Transistor

8.7 Collector Leakage Current

8.8 Simple Equivalent Circuit for a Transistor

8.9 Limitations of the Simple Equivalent Circuits

8.10 High Vacuum Thermionic Valves (Vacuum Tubes)

8.11 The Diode

8.12 The Triode

8.13 The Static Characteristic Curves of a Triode

8.14 The Voltage Amplification Factor

8.15 The Tetrode

8.16 The Pentode

8.17 The Variable-µ Pentode

8.18 Simple Valve Equivalent Circuits

8.19 Limitations of the Equivalent Circuits

8.20 Worked Examples

8.21 Exercises

Chapter 9. Rectifier and Demodulator (Detector) Circuits

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power-Supply Circuits

9.3 Demodulator (or Detector) Circuits

9.4 Exercises

Chapter 10. Amplifiers

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Transistor Amplifier Circuits

10.3 D.C. Stabilization

10.4 Frequency Response

10.5 Valve Amplifiers

10.6 Automatic (Cathode) Bias

10.7 Effect of Input Resistance R1

10.8 Frequency Response

10.9 The Load Line

10.10 Dynamic Characteristics

10.11 Tuned Amplifiers

10.12 Worked Examples

10.13 Exercises

Chapter 11. Tuned Circuit Oscillators

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The Tuned-Anode-Tuned-Grid Oscillator

11.3 The Tuned-Anode Oscillator

11.4 The Tuned-Grid Oscillator

11.5 The Colpitts Valve Oscillator

11.6 The Hartley Valve Oscillator

11.7 The Colpitts Transistor Oscillator

11.8 The Hartley Transistor Oscillator

11.9 Exercises

Chapter 12. Radio Systems

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Sound Broadcasting

12.3 Television Broadcasting

12.4 Standard Frequency Broadcasts

12.5 Point-to-Point Radio Services

12.6 Fixer to Mobile Radio Services

12.7 Worked Examples

12.8 Exercises

Chapter 13. Line Telephony

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Telephony Circuits

13.3 Transmission Bridges

13.4 Sidetone

13.5 Terminating Units and Repeaters

13.6 Two- and Four-Wire Terminations

13.7 Exercises

Chapter 14. Line Telegraphy

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Codes

14.3 Telegraph Speed

14.4 Relationship between Telegraph Speed and Bandwidth

14.5 Basic Telegraph Circuits

14.6 Exercises

Answers To Exercises

Index