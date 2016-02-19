Radiation, Radioactivity, and Insects
1st Edition
Prepared under the Direction of the American Institute of Biological Sciences for the Division of Technical Information, United States Atomic Energy Commission
Radiation, Radioactivity, and Insects focuses on the role of radiation and radioactivity in promoting the understanding of insects, including biochemistry, embryonic development, irradiation, and metabolism.
The book first underscores the importance and dominance of insects in the animal kingdom, classification of insects, physiology and biochemistry, and embryonic development. The manuscript then examines the nongenetic effects of radiation, tagging, and insect control by irradiation. Topics include sex and genome number, nutritional status, mechanism of radiation damage, distribution and feeding studies, direct control by irradiation, and radiation effects.
The publication takes a look at biochemistry, physiology, and insects and light, as well as amino acid metabolism, protein synthesis, permeability of the central nervous system, digestion and absorption, and elemental turnover. The manuscript then ponders on organophosphorus insecticides, chlorinated hydrocarbons, and miscellaneous insecticides. The book is a dependable source of data for entomologists, biologists, and readers who are interested in the role of radiation in advancing the understanding of insects.
Contents
Foreword
Preface
Glossary
Terms Used for Radiation and Radioactivity
Chapter 1. Insects
1. Importance and Dominance of Insects in the Animal Kingdom
2. Classification of Insects
3. Anatomy
4. Embryonic Development
5. Physiology and Biochemistry
6. The Advantages of Insects as Experimental Animals
Bibliography
References
Chapter 2. Nongenetic Effects of Radiation
1. Radiation Conditions
2. Sex and Genome Number
3. Age
4. Nutritional Status
5. Oxygen
6. Temperature
7. Other Effects of Radiation
8. The Mechanism of Radiation Damage
9. Endogenous Irradiation
References
Chapter 3. Tagging
1. Methods
2. Results: Distribution Studies
3. Results: Feeding Studies
References
Chapter 4. Insect Control by Irradiation
1. Direct Control by Irradiation
2. Equipment
3. Radiation Effects
References
Chapter 5. Biochemistry
1. Carbohydrate Metabolism
2. Lipid Metabolism
3. Amino Acid Metabolism
4. Protein Synthesis
5. The Labeled-Pool Technique
6. Miscellaneous Topics
References
Chapter 6. Physiology
1. Digestion and Absorption
2. Uptake and Distribution of Inorganic Materials
3. Elemental Turnover
4. The Permeability of the Central Nervous System
5. Miscellaneous Studies
References
Chapter 7. Insects and Light
1. Introduction
2. Photoreceptors in Arthropods
3. Responses of Insects to Light
4. Photoperiod and Diapause
5. Diurnal Rhythms
References
Chapter 8. Organophosphorus Insecticides
1. Labeling
2. Metabolism: Activating and Degrading
3. Alternative Metabolic Pathways
4. Penetration of the Cuticle
References
Chapter 9. Chlorinated Hydrocarbons
1. DDT Metabolism
2. DDT Absorption
3. "Benzene Hexachloride"
4. Cyclodienes
References
Chapter 10. Miscellaneous Insecticides
1. Botanicals
2. Arsenates
3. Fumigants
4. Carbamates
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270814