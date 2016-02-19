Radiation, Radioactivity, and Insects focuses on the role of radiation and radioactivity in promoting the understanding of insects, including biochemistry, embryonic development, irradiation, and metabolism. The book first underscores the importance and dominance of insects in the animal kingdom, classification of insects, physiology and biochemistry, and embryonic development. The manuscript then examines the nongenetic effects of radiation, tagging, and insect control by irradiation. Topics include sex and genome number, nutritional status, mechanism of radiation damage, distribution and feeding studies, direct control by irradiation, and radiation effects.

The publication takes a look at biochemistry, physiology, and insects and light, as well as amino acid metabolism, protein synthesis, permeability of the central nervous system, digestion and absorption, and elemental turnover. The manuscript then ponders on organophosphorus insecticides, chlorinated hydrocarbons, and miscellaneous insecticides. The book is a dependable source of data for entomologists, biologists, and readers who are interested in the role of radiation in advancing the understanding of insects.