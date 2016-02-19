Radiation, Radioactivity, and Insects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228556, 9781483270814

Radiation, Radioactivity, and Insects

1st Edition

Prepared under the Direction of the American Institute of Biological Sciences for the Division of Technical Information, United States Atomic Energy Commission

Authors: R. D. O'Brien L. S. Wolfe
Editors: Frank Fremont-Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483270814
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 228
Description

Radiation, Radioactivity, and Insects focuses on the role of radiation and radioactivity in promoting the understanding of insects, including biochemistry, embryonic development, irradiation, and metabolism. The book first underscores the importance and dominance of insects in the animal kingdom, classification of insects, physiology and biochemistry, and embryonic development. The manuscript then examines the nongenetic effects of radiation, tagging, and insect control by irradiation. Topics include sex and genome number, nutritional status, mechanism of radiation damage, distribution and feeding studies, direct control by irradiation, and radiation effects.
The publication takes a look at biochemistry, physiology, and insects and light, as well as amino acid metabolism, protein synthesis, permeability of the central nervous system, digestion and absorption, and elemental turnover. The manuscript then ponders on organophosphorus insecticides, chlorinated hydrocarbons, and miscellaneous insecticides. The book is a dependable source of data for entomologists, biologists, and readers who are interested in the role of radiation in advancing the understanding of insects.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Glossary

Terms Used for Radiation and Radioactivity

Chapter 1. Insects

1. Importance and Dominance of Insects in the Animal Kingdom

2. Classification of Insects

3. Anatomy

4. Embryonic Development

5. Physiology and Biochemistry

6. The Advantages of Insects as Experimental Animals

Bibliography

References

Chapter 2. Nongenetic Effects of Radiation

1. Radiation Conditions

2. Sex and Genome Number

3. Age

4. Nutritional Status

5. Oxygen

6. Temperature

7. Other Effects of Radiation

8. The Mechanism of Radiation Damage

9. Endogenous Irradiation

References

Chapter 3. Tagging

1. Methods

2. Results: Distribution Studies

3. Results: Feeding Studies

References

Chapter 4. Insect Control by Irradiation

1. Direct Control by Irradiation

2. Equipment

3. Radiation Effects

References

Chapter 5. Biochemistry

1. Carbohydrate Metabolism

2. Lipid Metabolism

3. Amino Acid Metabolism

4. Protein Synthesis

5. The Labeled-Pool Technique

6. Miscellaneous Topics

References

Chapter 6. Physiology

1. Digestion and Absorption

2. Uptake and Distribution of Inorganic Materials

3. Elemental Turnover

4. The Permeability of the Central Nervous System

5. Miscellaneous Studies

References

Chapter 7. Insects and Light

1. Introduction

2. Photoreceptors in Arthropods

3. Responses of Insects to Light

4. Photoperiod and Diapause

5. Diurnal Rhythms

References

Chapter 8. Organophosphorus Insecticides

1. Labeling

2. Metabolism: Activating and Degrading

3. Alternative Metabolic Pathways

4. Penetration of the Cuticle

References

Chapter 9. Chlorinated Hydrocarbons

1. DDT Metabolism

2. DDT Absorption

3. "Benzene Hexachloride"

4. Cyclodienes

References

Chapter 10. Miscellaneous Insecticides

1. Botanicals

2. Arsenates

3. Fumigants

4. Carbamates

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Author

R. D. O'Brien

L. S. Wolfe

About the Editor

Frank Fremont-Smith

