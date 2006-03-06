Querying XML - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558607118, 9780080540160

Querying XML

1st Edition

XQuery, XPath, and SQL/XML in context

Authors: Jim Melton Stephen Buxton
Table of Contents

  1. XML
    1.1 Introduction 1.2 Adding Markup to Data
    1.3 XML-Based Markup Languages
    1.4 XML Data
    1.5 Some Other Ways to Represent Data
    1.6 Chapter Summary

  2. Querying
    2.1 Introduction
    2.2 Querying Traditional Data
    2.3 Querying Non-Traditional Data
    2.4 Chapter Summary

  3. Querying XML
    3.1 Introduction
    3.2 Navigating An XML Document
    3.3 What Do You Know About Your Data?
    3.4 Some Ways to Query XML Today
    3.5 Summary

  4. Metadata—An Overview
    4.1 Introduction
    4.2 Structural Metadata
    4.3 Semantic Metadata
    4.4 Catalog Metadata
    4.5 Integration Metadata
    4.6 Chapter Summary

  5. Structural Metadata
    5.1 Introduction
    5.2 DTDs
    5.3 XML Schema
    5.4 Other schema languages for XML
    5.5 Deriving an implied schema from a DTD
    5.6 Chapter Summary

  6. The XML Information Set (Infoset) and Beyond
    6.1 Introduction
    6.2 What is the Infoset?
    6.3 The Infoset Information Items and Their Properties
    6.4 The Infoset vs. The Document
    6.5 The XPath 1.0 Data Model
    6.6 The PSVI (Post-Schema-Validation Infoset)
    6.7 The Document Object Model (DOM) – an API
    6.8 Introducing the XQuery Data Model
    6.9 A Note Regarding Data Model Terminology
    6.10 Summary and further reading

  7. Managing XML: Transforming and Connecting
    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 Transforming, Formatting, and Displaying XML
    7.3 The Relationships Between XML Documents
    7.4 Relationship Constraints: Enforcing Consistency
    7.5 Chapter Summary

  8. Storing: XML and Databases
    8.1 Introduction
    8.2 The Need for Persistence
    8.3 SQL/XML’s XML Type
    8.4 Accessing Persistent XML Data
    8.5 XML On The Fly: Non-Persistent XML Data
    8.6 Chapter Summary

  9. XPath 1.0 and XPath 2.0
    9.1 Introduction
    9.2 XPath 1.0
    9.3 XPath 2.0 Components
    9.4 XPath 2.0 and XQuery 1.0
    9.5 Chapter Summary

  10. Introduction to XQuery 1.0
    10.1 Introduction
    10.2 A Brief History
    10.3 Requirements
    10.4 Use Cases
    10.5 The XQuery 1.0 Suite of Specifications
    10.6 The Data Model
    10.7 The XQuery Type System
    10.8 XQuery 1.0 Formal Semantics and Static Typing
    10.9 Functions & Operators
    10.10 XQuery 1.0 and XSLT 2.0 Serialization
    10.11 Chapter Summary

  11. XQuery 1.0 Definition
    11.1 Introduction
    11.2 Overview of XQuery
    11.3 The XQuery Grammar
    11.4 XQuery Expressions
    11.5 FLWOR Expressions
    11.6 Error Handling
    11.7 Modules and Query Prologs
    11.8 A Longer Example With Data
    11.9 XQuery for SQL Programmers
    11.10 Chapter Summary

  12. XQueryX
    12.1 Introduction
    12.2 How far to go?
    12.3 The XQueryX Specification
    12.4 XQueryX By Example
    12.5 Querying XQueryX
    12.6 Summary

  13. What’s Missing?
    13.1 Introduction
    13.2 Full-Text
    13.3 Update 13.4 Chapter Summary

  14. XQuery APIs
    14.1 Introduction
    14.2 Alphabet-soup Review
    14.3 XQJ – XQuery for Java
    14.4 SQL/XML
    14.5 Looking Ahead

  15. SQL/XML
    15.1 Introduction
    15.2 SQL/XML Publishing Functions
    15.3 XML Data Type
    15.4 XQuery Functions
    15.5 Managing XML in the Database
    15.6 Talking the Same Language – Mappings
    15.7 Chapter Summary

  16. XML-Derived Markup Languages
    16.1 Introduction
    16.2 Markup Languages
    16.3 Discovery on the World Wide Web
    16.4 Customized Query Languages
    16.5 Chapter Summary

  17. Internationalization: Putting the “W” in “WWW”
    17.1 Introduction
    17.2 What is Internationalization?
    17.3 Internationalization and The World Wide Web
    17.5 Chapter Summary

  18. Finding Stuff
    18.1 Introduction
    18.2 Finding Structured Data – Databases
    18.3 Finding Stuff On The Web – Web Search
    18.4 Finding Stuff At Work – Enterprise Search
    18.5 Finding Other People’s Stuff – Federated Search
    18.6 Finding Services – WSDL, UDDI, WSIL, RDDL
    18.7 Finding Stuff In A More Natural Way
    18.8 Putting It All Together – The Semantic Web

Description

XML has become the lingua franca for representing business data, for exchanging information between business partners and applications, and for adding structure– and sometimes meaning—to text-based documents. XML offers some special challenges and opportunities in the area of search: querying XML can produce very precise, fine-grained results, if you know how to express and execute those queries.

For software developers and systems architects: this book teaches the most useful approaches to querying XML documents and repositories. This book will also help managers and project leaders grasp how “querying XML” fits into the larger context of querying and XML. Querying XML provides a comprehensive background from fundamental concepts (What is XML?) to data models (the Infoset, PSVI, XQuery Data Model), to APIs (querying XML from SQL or Java) and more.

Key Features

  • Presents the concepts clearly, and demonstrates them with illustrations and examples; offers a thorough mastery of the subject area in a single book.
  • Provides comprehensive coverage of XML query languages, and the concepts needed to understand them completely (such as the XQuery Data Model).
  • Shows how to query XML documents and data using: XPath (the XML Path Language); XQuery, soon to be the new W3C Recommendation for querying XML; XQuery's companion XQueryX; and SQL, featuring the SQL/XML
  • Includes an extensive set of XQuery, XPath, SQL, Java, and other examples, with links to downloadable code and data samples.

Readership

Software engineers designing applications that use XML to access documents and data presented in XML form; architects of software systems that use XML, who need to know how search and retrieval issues are to be handled; and others who need to understand the relationships between XML markup and storage and future retrieval of documents based on the semantics of the information they contain.

About the Authors

Jim Melton Author

Jim Melton is editor of all parts of ISO/IEC 9075 (SQL) and is a representative for database standards at Oracle Corporation. Since 1986, he has been his company's representative to ANSI INCITS Technical Committee H2 for Database and a US representative to ISO/IEC JTC1/SC32/WG3 (Database Languages). In addition, Jim has participated in the W3C's XML Query Working Group since 1998 and is currently co-Chair of that Working Group. He is also Chair of the WG's Full-Text Task Force, co-Chair of the Update Language Task Force, and co-editor of two XQuery-related specifications. He is the author of several SQL books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oracle Corporation, Sandy, Utah.

Stephen Buxton Author

Stephen Buxton is Director of Product Management at Mark Logic Corporation. Stephen is a member of the W3C XQuery Working Group and a founder/member of the XQuery Full-Text Task Force. Stephen has written a number of papers and articles on XQuery and SQL/XML, and is an editor of several W3C XQuery Full-Text specs. Before joining Mark Logic, Stephen was Director of Product Management for Text and XML at Oracle Corporation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mark Logic Corporation, San Mateo, California

