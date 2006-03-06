Querying XML
1st Edition
XQuery, XPath, and SQL/XML in context
Table of Contents
XML
1.1 Introduction 1.2 Adding Markup to Data
1.3 XML-Based Markup Languages
1.4 XML Data
1.5 Some Other Ways to Represent Data
1.6 Chapter Summary
Querying
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Querying Traditional Data
2.3 Querying Non-Traditional Data
2.4 Chapter Summary
Querying XML
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Navigating An XML Document
3.3 What Do You Know About Your Data?
3.4 Some Ways to Query XML Today
3.5 Summary
Metadata—An Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Structural Metadata
4.3 Semantic Metadata
4.4 Catalog Metadata
4.5 Integration Metadata
4.6 Chapter Summary
Structural Metadata
5.1 Introduction
5.2 DTDs
5.3 XML Schema
5.4 Other schema languages for XML
5.5 Deriving an implied schema from a DTD
5.6 Chapter Summary
The XML Information Set (Infoset) and Beyond
6.1 Introduction
6.2 What is the Infoset?
6.3 The Infoset Information Items and Their Properties
6.4 The Infoset vs. The Document
6.5 The XPath 1.0 Data Model
6.6 The PSVI (Post-Schema-Validation Infoset)
6.7 The Document Object Model (DOM) – an API
6.8 Introducing the XQuery Data Model
6.9 A Note Regarding Data Model Terminology
6.10 Summary and further reading
Managing XML: Transforming and Connecting
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Transforming, Formatting, and Displaying XML
7.3 The Relationships Between XML Documents
7.4 Relationship Constraints: Enforcing Consistency
7.5 Chapter Summary
Storing: XML and Databases
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Need for Persistence
8.3 SQL/XML’s XML Type
8.4 Accessing Persistent XML Data
8.5 XML On The Fly: Non-Persistent XML Data
8.6 Chapter Summary
XPath 1.0 and XPath 2.0
9.1 Introduction
9.2 XPath 1.0
9.3 XPath 2.0 Components
9.4 XPath 2.0 and XQuery 1.0
9.5 Chapter Summary
Introduction to XQuery 1.0
10.1 Introduction
10.2 A Brief History
10.3 Requirements
10.4 Use Cases
10.5 The XQuery 1.0 Suite of Specifications
10.6 The Data Model
10.7 The XQuery Type System
10.8 XQuery 1.0 Formal Semantics and Static Typing
10.9 Functions & Operators
10.10 XQuery 1.0 and XSLT 2.0 Serialization
10.11 Chapter Summary
XQuery 1.0 Definition
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Overview of XQuery
11.3 The XQuery Grammar
11.4 XQuery Expressions
11.5 FLWOR Expressions
11.6 Error Handling
11.7 Modules and Query Prologs
11.8 A Longer Example With Data
11.9 XQuery for SQL Programmers
11.10 Chapter Summary
XQueryX
12.1 Introduction
12.2 How far to go?
12.3 The XQueryX Specification
12.4 XQueryX By Example
12.5 Querying XQueryX
12.6 Summary
What’s Missing?
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Full-Text
13.3 Update 13.4 Chapter Summary
XQuery APIs
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Alphabet-soup Review
14.3 XQJ – XQuery for Java
14.4 SQL/XML
14.5 Looking Ahead
SQL/XML
15.1 Introduction
15.2 SQL/XML Publishing Functions
15.3 XML Data Type
15.4 XQuery Functions
15.5 Managing XML in the Database
15.6 Talking the Same Language – Mappings
15.7 Chapter Summary
XML-Derived Markup Languages
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Markup Languages
16.3 Discovery on the World Wide Web
16.4 Customized Query Languages
16.5 Chapter Summary
Internationalization: Putting the “W” in “WWW”
17.1 Introduction
17.2 What is Internationalization?
17.3 Internationalization and The World Wide Web
17.5 Chapter Summary
Finding Stuff
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Finding Structured Data – Databases
18.3 Finding Stuff On The Web – Web Search
18.4 Finding Stuff At Work – Enterprise Search
18.5 Finding Other People’s Stuff – Federated Search
18.6 Finding Services – WSDL, UDDI, WSIL, RDDL
18.7 Finding Stuff In A More Natural Way
18.8 Putting It All Together – The Semantic Web
Description
XML has become the lingua franca for representing business data, for exchanging information between business partners and applications, and for adding structure– and sometimes meaning—to text-based documents. XML offers some special challenges and opportunities in the area of search: querying XML can produce very precise, fine-grained results, if you know how to express and execute those queries.
For software developers and systems architects: this book teaches the most useful approaches to querying XML documents and repositories. This book will also help managers and project leaders grasp how “querying XML” fits into the larger context of querying and XML. Querying XML provides a comprehensive background from fundamental concepts (What is XML?) to data models (the Infoset, PSVI, XQuery Data Model), to APIs (querying XML from SQL or Java) and more.
Key Features
- Presents the concepts clearly, and demonstrates them with illustrations and examples; offers a thorough mastery of the subject area in a single book.
- Provides comprehensive coverage of XML query languages, and the concepts needed to understand them completely (such as the XQuery Data Model).
- Shows how to query XML documents and data using: XPath (the XML Path Language); XQuery, soon to be the new W3C Recommendation for querying XML; XQuery's companion XQueryX; and SQL, featuring the SQL/XML
- Includes an extensive set of XQuery, XPath, SQL, Java, and other examples, with links to downloadable code and data samples.
Readership
Software engineers designing applications that use XML to access documents and data presented in XML form; architects of software systems that use XML, who need to know how search and retrieval issues are to be handled; and others who need to understand the relationships between XML markup and storage and future retrieval of documents based on the semantics of the information they contain.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2006
- Published:
- 6th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540160
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558607118
About the Authors
Jim Melton Author
Jim Melton is editor of all parts of ISO/IEC 9075 (SQL) and is a representative for database standards at Oracle Corporation. Since 1986, he has been his company's representative to ANSI INCITS Technical Committee H2 for Database and a US representative to ISO/IEC JTC1/SC32/WG3 (Database Languages). In addition, Jim has participated in the W3C's XML Query Working Group since 1998 and is currently co-Chair of that Working Group. He is also Chair of the WG's Full-Text Task Force, co-Chair of the Update Language Task Force, and co-editor of two XQuery-related specifications. He is the author of several SQL books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oracle Corporation, Sandy, Utah.
Stephen Buxton Author
Stephen Buxton is Director of Product Management at Mark Logic Corporation. Stephen is a member of the W3C XQuery Working Group and a founder/member of the XQuery Full-Text Task Force. Stephen has written a number of papers and articles on XQuery and SQL/XML, and is an editor of several W3C XQuery Full-Text specs. Before joining Mark Logic, Stephen was Director of Product Management for Text and XML at Oracle Corporation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mark Logic Corporation, San Mateo, California