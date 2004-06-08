Quaternary Glaciations - Extent and Chronology, Volume 2

Preface (J. Ehlers, P.L. Gibbard). Quaternary glaciations in Austria (D. van Husen). The main glacial limits in Belarus (A.K. Karabanov, A.V. Matveyev, I.E. Pavlovskaya). Glacial history of the Croatian Adriatic and Coastal Dinarides (L. Marjanac, T. Marjanac). The Pleistocene glaciation of Czechia (M. Růžička). The Pleistocene of Denmark: a review of stratigraphy and glaciation history (M. Houmark-Nielsen). Pleistocene glacial limits in England, Scotland and Wales (C.D. Clark, P.L. Gibbard, J. Rose). Pleistocene glaciations in Estonia (A. Raukas, V. Kalm et al.). Glaciation of Finland (J.P. Lunkka, P. Johansson et al.). The palaeogeography of the last two glacial episodes in France: the Alps and Jura (J.-F. Buoncristiani, M. Campy). Palaeogeography of the last two glacial episodes in the Massif Central, France (J.-F. Buoncristiani, M. Campy). The glacial history of the Vosges Mountains (J.-L. Mercier, N. Jeser). The Quaternary glaciation of the Pyrenees (M. Calvet). Late Pleistocene (Würmian) glaciation of the Caucasus (R. Gobejishvili). Pleistocene glaciations of North Germany (J. Ehlers, L. Eissmann et al.). Pleistocene glaciations of South Germany (M. Fiebig, S.J.H. Buiter, D. Ellwanger). Pleistocene glaciation in the mountains of Greece (J.C. Woodward, M.G. Macklin, G.R. Smith). Extent and chronology of glaciations in Iceland: a brief overview of the glacial history (Á. Geirsdóttir). Pleistocene glaciations in Ireland (J. Knight, P. Coxon et al.). Evidence for several ice marginal positions in east central Ireland, and their relationship to the Drumlin Readvance Theory (R. Meehan). Glacial history of the southern side of the central Alps, Italy (A. Bini, L. Zuccoli). Quaternary glaciations in the western Italian Alps -a review (F. Carraro, M. Giardino). Quaternary glaciations in the eastern sector of the Italian Alps (G.B. Castiglioni). The Apennine glaciations in Italy (C. Giraudi). Deglaciation history of Latvia (V. Zelčs, A. Markots). A brief outline of the Quaternary of Lithuania and the history of its investigation (R. Guobyte). Pleistocene glaciation in The Netherlands (C. Laban, J.J.M. van der Meer). The North Sea basin (S.J. Carr). Ice sheet limits in Norway and on the Norwegian continental shelf (J. Mangerud). Pleistocene glacial limits in Poland (L. Marks). The Pleistocene glaciation of the Romanian Carpathians (P. Urdea). Pleistocene ice limits in the Russian northern lowlands (V. Astakhov). Valdaian glacial maxima in the Arkhangelsk district of northwestern Russia (I.N. Demidov, M. Houmark-Nielsen et al.). Glaciations of the East European Plain - distribution and chronology (A.A. Velichko, M.A. Faustova et al.). On the age and extent of the maximum Late Pleistocene ice advance along the Baltic-Caspian watershed (V.P. Gey, V.V. Kozlov, D.B. Malakhovsky). Weichselian glaciation of the Taymyr Peninsula, Siberia (C. Hjort, P. Möller, H. Alexanderson). The glacial history of the Barents and Kara Sea Region (J.I. Svendsen, V. Gataullin et al.). Glacial morphology of Serbia, with comments on the Pleistocene Glaciation of Monte Negro, Macedonia and Albania (L. Menkovic, M. Markovic et al.). The extent of Quaternary glaciations in Slovenia (M. Bavec, T. Verbič). Pleistocene glaciation in Spain (A.P. Alberti, M. Valcárcel Díaz, R.B. Chao). Glacial events in the western Iberian Mountains (B. Lemartinel). Glacial history of Sweden (J. Lundqvist). The Swiss glacial record - a schematic summary (C. Schlüchter). Turkish glaciers and glacial deposits (A. Çiner). Pleistocene glaciations in the Ukraine (A.V. Matoshko). Evidence of European ice sheet fluctuation during the last glacial cycle (G.S. Boulton, P. Dongelmans et al.). Index.